NORTH PORT — Making defenders look silly comes naturally to Sierra Spirk.
A sophomore with the North Port girls soccer team, the 5-foot-8 forward might not stick out at first glance, but opponents soon learn their lesson.
“I don’t practice (cut moves),” said Spirk, who is five away from scoring the most goals in a single season at North Port. “It just happens. It’s just a little cut and then they fall or go the other way.
“I’ll get a through-ball set and once I make my cut, I beat my defender and take it into the goal. Sometimes I have lucky shots, too, and they go in.”
A lifetime resident of the North Port area, Spirk first tried gymnastics before realizing she wanted to play soccer with her older brothers, Alex and Brian.
Soon, Spirk was playing in competitive rec leagues while practicing with her brothers’ team in her off time. Playing with her older brothers has made her more aggressive and tough, she said, which isn’t the first thing defenders expect when they size up the 15-year-old.
“I’m aggressive on the field, and people probably don’t expect it,” she said. “Some players will be running with me and expect me to stop or move out of the way, and then I hit them and they fall over.
“Some people are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re like 10 pounds.’ And I’m like, ‘OK,’ and then I knock them over.”
While scoring goals and making tackles is easy for Spirk, stepping into a goal-scoring role as a freshman was something she couldn’t have anticipated.
Spirk figured she would start out on the junior varsity team as most freshmen do. Almost immediately, however, it was obvious that she belonged.
“It was surprising to have a freshman have so much speed,” North Port coach Hans Duque said. “It took me a couple of text messages with other coaches to figure out she played with boys on some clubs. So she’s used to competition.
“The moment she came for tryouts, we knew she was going to be special.”
Duque knew he had a unique talent on his hands from the beginning, but he wasn’t sure just how good Spirk was until a couple months into the season.
Playing at Riverview on Jan. 7, 2020, Spirk erupted with a four-goal game as the Bobcats won, 6-2.
“She was very consistent, but she had this game where she had a breakthrough,” Duque said of the four-goal game. “That’s when I knew she wasn’t just here to make an impact on the team. She’s here to write her own story, and that’s what she’s doing right now.”
Spirk finished with 25 goals last year, coming up short of teammate Aleena Purvis, who set the single-season mark of 33 goals that Spirk is now chasing.
Purvis returned this year as a senior, but hasn’t given Spirk much competition in the goal-scoring category. An early-season injury to Katelyn Buckmaster forced Purvis to drop back and play defense — a big reason she’s only scored nine goals this year.
“I feel like it was the best option,” Purvis said. “I wish I played forward my senior year, but I had to drop back. It’s fine.
“Having Sierra up there, we were fine dropping someone else back.”
Purvis hasn’t been alone in her selfless efforts, though, as Spirk has also dropped back into the midfield or on defense when her team needs it.
The lineup has worked well for the Bobcats, who are 9-4-1 and ranked No. 37 in the state, according to MaxPreps.
But even if Spirk doesn’t score five more goals this year to break Purvis’s mark, it should only be a matter of time for the sophomore forward.
According to Duque, Spirk is on track to obliterate the team’s career goals record, set the team’s career assists record, and possibly become the first Bobcat girls soccer player — to Duque’s knowledge — to play for a Division-I university.
That’s all still far off for Spirk, who isn’t sure what she wants out of high school, where she wants to go to college, or even what she would study when she got there.
But she does know one thing for certain: she doesn’t want to stop making defenders trip themselves up anytime soon.
