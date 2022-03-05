Greetings from Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, where 29 of our area boys wrestlers competed this year’s state championships, along with a handful of girls wrestlers for the first time as a sanctioned sport.
Lemon Bay had three wrestling for state titles on Saturday night. Defending Class 2A team champion Charlotte had a pair as did North Port. You can find out how they did somewhere else on this page.
Rather, I’d like to talk about the smattering of questions we receive via email throughout the week, mostly centered around why our sports television listings are so awful.
I agree. Still trying to figure out what in the world to do about that. It’s a process.
And, yes, it does appear our listings provider hates the Tampa Bay Lightning.
If you write in with a query, I’ll most likely answer it. I won’t answer emails that are salted with insults, colorful suggestions for how I should spend my time or those clearly meant to start an argument.
Every once in a while, from that heap, I might take to this space to discuss a comment.
This week, I received an email from someone who, from among a list of valid concerns, dropped this line:
“The glorification of prep athletes is a distraction from what is important in education.”
What?
You can break your Googler by searching for links to studies that show how much of a positive impact athletics has on education. The studies are numerous and go back decades.
The collegiate graduation rate is much higher among student-athletes than the general student body, albeit the athlete population at a given college is relatively small compared to overall enrollment.
Perhaps the reader was talking about all the space we devote to local prep sports. Again, I have no idea how to answer that. Local newspapers continue to be the primary source of coverage for a community’s athletic programs. You’re not going to be reading about these 29 wrestlers, for example, in any other location than right here.
The New York Times is not coming through that door. CNN is busy getting terrible ratings. Fort Myers and Sarasota media entities have their own schools to cover.
Perhaps the reader believes high school sports to be akin to a puppy mill, churning out titles and not caring what happens when a kid’s four years are up.
When Charlotte High’s boys basketball season came to a sudden end last month in the region semifinals, I found Tarpons coach Tom Massolio sitting in his office well after the last person left the gym. I asked him what comes next.
“I’ve got to get these seniors graduated and off to whatever comes next and I have to get the rest of them through the school year,” he said.
Massolio mentioned that first. Basketball came later. If you know Massolio, you know he was sincere when he said that.
When DeSoto County athletics director and football coach Sam Holland dedicated the school’s new weight room, he didn’t start with how much stronger his football players had become. That came later.
Speaking before a gathering of donors and high school student-athletes, Holland began by talking about how much a structured conditioning program had boosted his football team’s grades.
“Healthy mind, healthy body,” he said.
The Bulldogs went from having just two players with 3.0 grade-point averages to 11. Fourteen more were carrying GPAs between 2.7 and 2.9. The team’s overall GPA rose from 2.3 to 2.8.
“What you have all done, with your investment,” Holland said. “Everything that’s going on … you never know. When you look around this room, you never know who’s going to be in the military, who’s going to be working in this community. Who’s our next mayor?
“You never know what that investment – a sacrifice of something in the present for future gains – will bring,” Holland continued. “What you’ve done is priceless. You may never know that one of these young people go on to invent, to save lives, to be a part of the military.
“As a coach, you get to touch lives that you never know what may happen.”
With help from the community, Holland has instituted for the first time at DeSoto County a nutrition program that gives his athletes a morning meal and protein-rich shakes in addition to weight training and conditioning classes.
Sure, there are bad apples in every bushel, but by and large, the coaches and athletic administrators I have come in contact with over 30 years of covering high school sports are genuinely caring and education-first, always eager to find ways to translate any on-field success to big numbers on graduation day.
But maybe the complaint has more to do with not seeing Big Ten basketball stories in our section.
I will make this promise to anyone feeling the same way: If Ohio State or Michigan or whoever wins a national title, they’ll be on the front page.
If they have a local kid on their team, it will be above the fold.
Until then, enjoy our state wrestling coverage and our girls all-area soccer team, the first of our winter sports all-area teams which will appear each Sunday from now until mid-April.
And I’ll figure out those datgum TV listings and why they want to keep the Lightning a secret.
