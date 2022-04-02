This one goes out to Rowan Palmer, Brayden Antonelli, Malachi Bernard, Daphne Randall, Mea Jumisko, Riley Reece, Kiera Fehr, Gavin Pope and Ayden Czecholinski.
This is also for Jessica Strickland, Pascal Estime, Waylyn Goff, Shaddai Lopez, Aurora Brubaker, Noah Egan, Kylie Walter and a couple of other kids who wrote their names in my notebook a little too illegibly (handwriting matters!).
As promised, your names are right here, in today’s paper. Amazing how that works, right?
On Friday, at the invitation of the good folks at Punta Gorda Middle School, I spoke to an unknowable number of scamps about working at newspapers as a part of the annual Career Fair.
Plunked down between the far more interesting people of Charlotte Technical College and two terrific Air Force recruiters, I stared down the generation that is the last, best hope to save us all and bored them to tears.
It’s not easy explaining why anyone should want to be a local newspaper journalist these days. Being lumped in with the dreaded “Mainstream Media” has been an irritant from the term’s first days of use.
Local newspapers are not mainstream – they’re main street.
You want to know more about that huge fire the other day at Emerald Pointe? We had it.
If you’re a subscriber, you learned about the destruction of a Venice Agape Flights cargo plane a full day before it hit Google Alerts.
The Tampa Bay Times did not know the Rays had extended their spring training lease through 2031, but if you read The Daily Sun last week, you did.
There’s not a whole lot of cross-pollination between those big-city newspapers, talk radio, the cable news networks and The Daily Sun.
But I’ve gone into the weeds. My apologies.
Where was I?
Oh, yeah!
Hey, kids!
One of the most common questions I was asked Friday was how I got into this business. The easy answer is I love reading and writing stories, so journalism was a natural fit. As someone who played sports and loves them to this day, sports writing is a heavenly match.
The related question, of course, is: Why do I do this?
The answer begins with my childhood love of Kansas City Royals box scores in the Topeka Capital-Journal. I learned how to read by figuring out what the box scores were telling me about previous night’s game. By the time I hit kindergarten, I was well ahead of my peers in comprehension because I was reading the game stories written by Alan Eskew, the Capital-Journal’s Royals beat writer.
When I was 16, my mother got tired of watching me singing songs back to MTV and told me to go get a job.
Easy-peasy – off to the Capital-Journal!
Back in those days, newspaper sports departments would hire hordes of us scatterbrained twits to answer phones and take scores on a heavy prep football or basketball night. So I called up the Capital-Journal’s sports editor, Pete Goering. He told me to come down to the office so we could have a talk.
When the day came, I arrived at the front desk and was directed to the newsroom. I’ll never forget my first impressions of the place – people wandering everywhere, phones ringing, loud voices, the stench of stale coffee and tobacco use in all of its forms and most of all, a vibration in the floor.
That was the press. Up through your shoes and into your soul.
Anyway, picking out the sports department in that mess was easy because it was the messiest mess of all. Amid the piles of everything sat Pete Goering at his desk. He motioned for me to sit down nearby, pulled a Dodgers cap out of a drawer and tugged it onto his head.
“I have one question for you,” he said. “Are you a Dodgers fan?”
I was caught off-guard. This was Royals country. Nonetheless, after a moment, I said, “If it gets me the job, I am.”
He laughed.
“You’re hired,” he said. “Come back on Friday afternoon and we’ll get you up to speed on what we need.”
Those folks became the foundation of my journalism career. Jim Ramberg was an outdoors writer whose dog always won the Dog of the Year contest he administered. One year when Jim made the announcement his dog was retiring from the contest, it was major news.
That year’s winner: Jim’s other dog.
Allen Leiker had a balding pate against which you could tell the time – the later it got, the deeper its shade of red. Bob Hentzen was the dean of the staff, a witty columnist who loved his cigars until cancer took them away. There were others, all of whom remain close to my heart.
I worked at the Capital-Journal until I left for college, and continued to work there during school breaks until it was time for me strike out on my own. Yes, I learned much in college about how to do this job, but what I learned in that North Topeka paragraph factory remains the foundation of who I am.
In every meaningful way, I am a product of local newspapers. More than 2,000 local newspapers have shuttered during this century and the local news deserts are spreading. Local governments are not being held accountable. Local sports achievements are lost to obscurity.
Questions are going unanswered. Worse, questions are going unasked.
I know in order to read our stories, you have to pay us some of your hard-earned money and that kind of stinks.
I know after you’ve paid that money and read our stories, we sometimes make you angry and that’s annoying.
But most of all, I know this: Every once in a while, you will read something that changes everything. That’s because the people who work in this building care deeply about what they do. We all grew up wanting to do this. It’s our passion to tell you a story.
A true story.
A story about your hometown.
So that’s why I do this, Carter Kerns, Olivia Carlson, Chantelle McGowan, Addison Fraking, Hunter Andrews, Ja’leah Evans and “T” Johnson. Apologies about that last name, T. I can’t read my notes (handwriting matters!).
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
