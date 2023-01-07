As some of you know, or remember, this is my second stint as sports editor here at The Daily Sun.
Back in the days when there really were such things as newsstands, I trotted out a staff of seven, not counting the writer at the Venice Gondolier who handled Venice High.
We were tasked with making sure we covered every single home high school sporting event and as many road events as possible, making use of multiple freelance writers, as well.
We pretty much did. Rare was the day when someone played somewhere and we weren’t there to see it.
We also covered Rays spring training, the Snowbird Classic (college baseball) and the Buccaneers.
I’m not exposing trade secrets by saying the landscape for newspapers has changed. Along with it, priorities have changed, as well.
Since I’ve been back, we’ve dropped away from our spring training baseball coverage, even while adding a second MLB team to our footprint (Atlanta). We certainly do not cover the Bucs.
Our staff is less than half of what it was on the last day of my first editor’s stint here (April 2012).
This, however, is not me singing the blues and looking for sympathy. Rather, I’m here to do something I’ve always done as a sports editor:
Call this my annual State of the Sports Section address.
I feel it is important to keep you, dear reader, up-to-date on what we have been doing, how we have been doing it and what we can do better. As a part of this process, I set aside time to go back through every single edition of the sports section from the beginning of the school year to now. I track how many events we cover and, just as important, who it was we covered.
Balance is the key. We have six public high schools in our market. We can’t be leaning too far into one school over another, unless there was a good reason to do so. In the day-to-day battle to spot all the trees, it is easy to lose track of the forest.
Woof. I tortured that metaphor. Good thing I don’t track that.
This year has been different from most.
Thanks, Hurricane Ian.
In the past two decades, there are only two other school years that rival it in terms of weirdness – the 2004-05 year in which Hurricane Charley made a mess of Charlotte and DeSoto Counties, and the 2020-21 school year when the COVID-19 pandemic made a mess of absolutely everything, everywhere, all the time.
Our coverage becomes triage when life takes such turns. In the days of Charley, it wasn’t all that difficult for our department to roll with the punch, for it was suitably large.
When COVID struck, things got weird. At the very same instant sports went away, so did two sports writers on a three-person Daily Sun sports staff. That’s life in this business. Most journalists are transient, career-wise. Here today, gone the next.
Instead of hiring two writers, we moved one (me) from news to sports while tasking our Venice sports editor, Vinnie Portell, with additional duties for the daily newspaper.
It was a Band-Aid.
When sports editor Scott Zucker moved on, I became the sports editor and we eventually hired Victoria Netkovick to fill the vacancy my shift created.
Fresh Band-Aid! Very hygienic.
Then, on Aug. 1, the new school year began. As I write this on Saturday evening, it has been 160 days.
Time to check the oil and kick the tires.
WHAT WE’VE DONE
I am about to throw a lot of numbers at you. These numbers represent every time a school’s team was covered or reported on by a writer. Stories only count if there is a writer credited with a byline.
Now, that might seem like a subtle thing, but it’s actually very important. Those are actual assignments, meaning we made the conscious decision to cover those teams on that day. Be it a game, a feature or just some manner of preview, if there is a byline on the story, it was a deliberate choice to write it.
With limited resources, my tiebreaker on what we cover has always come down to whether a game includes two area teams playing each other.
Example: We’ll skip a Lemon Bay volleyball match against Bayshore in order to cover DeSoto County at Charlotte, if we have to choose. One byline, two teams checked off.
A quick aside: We cover a lot of games. Far more than any of our competitors, which bucks the modern journalism trend away from game stories. Most papers have dumped the game story because they believe their readers are not interested. They also ditch them because there are just too many and their deadlines are too early.
We’re a throwback publication in that way. If you recall prior to Hurricane Ian, I tried to bail on Friday night football game stories because our deadline didn’t allow for us to write them. I opted to do a roundup for our print edition with game stories running online at SunPreps.com.
You. Hated. It.
So we did something no other paper has been doing – we pushed back our Friday night deadlines and started running those game stories in the print edition again.
Bully for you, bad for me, because I still quite often found a way to miss deadline, anyway, and get yelled at.
Still, it was sweet to pick up that Saturday morning paper and see all our work right there, on the pages.
There are other ways in which we picked off multiple teams with one byline – our weekly football and volleyball notebooks hit all six schools, as did our weekly football previews and Vinnie’s super-cool updates on athletes playing at the next level.
As I tallied our coverage, one thing I didn’t include was our area roundups. Whenever a team calls in or emails their results to us, we write it up and stick them in a roundup. If I included what we wrote in those roundups, the numbers I’m about to share would roughly double.
They are not included because they are beyond our control. We didn’t cover those games, so it wasn’t a choice on our part to have those results in the paper – it was solely up to the coach to get those results to us.
And, coaches, by and large: You have been terrible about doing this.
And we’ve been terrible about getting them in the paper on the night they happened.
This is probably a feedback loop. It is the one area I really hope for us to improve upon moving forward. More on that later. On to the results.
In 160 days, we wrote about our local teams 540 times. Again, that number doesn’t include roundups, our All-Area teams or any other story we wrote in which we were not in-person to witness. It doesn’t include stories like our reporting on the Richard Strauss scandal at Ohio State, which is ostensibly a Lemon Bay story.
It definitely doesn’t include these too-long columns of mine.
Breaking down that 540 number further reveals where we’ve done a good job and where we’ve failed our readers.
We get a lot of calls and emails from folks who believe we run too much Venice coverage and not enough North Port news. Would you believe we covered Charlotte more than we covered Venice?
It’s true.
But you’re right about North Port. Here’s the breakdown:
Charlotte: 110
Venice: 93
DeSoto County: 91
Lemon Bay: 90
Port Charlotte: 87
North Port: 64
Others: 5*
HOW WE’VE BEEN DOING IT
As you can see, we’ve been pretty consistent across the board except when it comes to Charlotte and North Port. As I drilled down into the data to figure out why there was such a discrepancy at the top and bottom of our numbers, some trends presented themselves.
Most important is opportunity. Charlotte’s teams played host more often than any other school in the area. Tarpon teams also played area schools more often than any other.
North Port was in the strange position of having just Venice in its district in most sports and had to roam beyond our coverage area more than any other school. DeSoto County had to roam, as well, but by being a smaller school than Venice, Bulldogs teams were often in the same district with other area schools, which allowed them to stay roughly in line with our median coverage level.
The final nail had to do with Hurricane Ian, which sidelined North Port longer than any other school in the area, save for certain events.
So that explains Charlotte and North Port. Cool beans.
What I want to crow about, though, is our DeSoto County coverage. For years, the Bulldogs teams have been a bit in the wilderness when it comes to our daily presentation. If they played another local team, you had a good chance of seeing them in our paper. If not, well, I hope you follow the DeSoto Bulldogs Sports page on Facebook because it’s awesome.
I deliberately set out to change our ways this school year when it came to our Arcadia friends. I brought good pal Steve “Big Daddy” Knapp back into our fold. With his weekly Bulldog roundups and his reporting from Arcadia, we’ve brought back to our pages an important and devoted fan base.
Yay, us!
But here’s where we have truly failed – coverage of girls’ sports.
I knew our balance was off, but it’s egregiously out of whack. It’s a 70-30 split.
Unacceptable.
WHAT WE’RE GOING TO DO
This is the shortest part of the screed because the plan is simple: We’re going to cover more girls’ sporting events.
We need the schedule to cooperate with us, of course. As I scrolled through the data trying to figure out how we screwed up, I noted there was a dearth of local girls’ events combined with schedules that were poorly updated by the schools.
Still, that’s more on us than the schools. We’ll be spending a little more time at the beginning of each week confirming schedules.
At the same time, we also need to put an emphasis on getting our local coaches to report their scores when we are not at the games. If you’re still reading this, do us a solid and tell your favorite coach to send us results at sports@sun-herald.com or directly to me at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and we’ll get them in.
Now, a word about that “Other” you saw in the breakdown.
That’s Imagine School of North Port. As our smallest sports program and the lone private school currently in our coverage area, we have been lax on covering their events. More so than any other year I can remember. We’re going to fix that, too. Expect to learn a little more about what’s happening with the Sharks in the days and weeks to come.
Next year, we’ll be adding Babcock Ranch’s new school to our coverage area.
So that’s the story on our stories. For now.
Thank you for reading our work. Thank you for interacting with us when you see us out in the world.
Keep bending our ear. I promise we’re listening.
