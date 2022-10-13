Two weeks ago today, on the second day after Hurricane Ian, I was driving through the wreckage of Englewood toward Lemon Bay High School.

Traffic lights were out. Power lines snaked through pools of rainwater. Trees were shattered. Insulation drifted across the road on a light breeze. Landmarks I had known for 27 years were missing and the few people I saw out and about stared blankly at the enormity of it all.


