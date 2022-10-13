Two weeks ago today, on the second day after Hurricane Ian, I was driving through the wreckage of Englewood toward Lemon Bay High School.
Traffic lights were out. Power lines snaked through pools of rainwater. Trees were shattered. Insulation drifted across the road on a light breeze. Landmarks I had known for 27 years were missing and the few people I saw out and about stared blankly at the enormity of it all.
Then I passed a full Wal-Mart parking lot. At that moment, a person called in to the ‘IHeartRadio Storm Watch’ program that was being simulcast across local stations. She said the Englewood Wal-Mart was open. A short time later, another person called in saying he was an employee at that store and no, it wasn’t open, he wasn’t even allowed to go in, and he didn’t know when or if it would ever be open again.
Later, it was discovered the lot was full because Wal-Mart’s 5G signal was still functioning – at least, that was the belief.
At Lemon Bay, the tennis courts were obliterated. The baseball bleachers were on the infield. The batting cage was a heap of rubble. The Veterans Stadium scoreboard was pinned to the ground as if a giant had stepped on it. Contents of the JROTC trailer were scattered across the athletic fields and the visiting team’s bleachers at the football field were buried under vegetative debris.
No one knew when the school would be open again. No one knew if sports would resume.
No one knew if anyone knew anything and nothing was OK.
Fast forward.
Two days ago, Lemon Bay’s football season began anew. Today, the Mantas will travel to Bayshore. What comes next is unknown, for the kinks in the team’s football schedule are considerable.
But as someone spray-painted on the side of a trailer for all to see on the way out of town:
Englewood Strong.
THEN
Manta Rays senior Trey Rutan never really knew what to expect of his time at Lemon Bay beyond wanting to excel at football and baseball. COVID-19 wrecked the early portion of his high school career and a literal bolt from the blue had threatened to wreak havoc on his senior football campaign.
Lemon Bay’s football team spent the first month of the season on the road because a lightning strike blew out the water reclamation system for the football field’s new sod. When Lemon Bay finally made its home debut, Rutan was injured early on in a loss to North Fort Myers.
Oct. 1 was to be a chance at redemption for the Mantas and a celebration of the school’s second Hall of Fame class. Ian’s approach delayed that game. Ian’s arrival canceled it all together.
Rutan feared his prep sports career had been blown away, as well.
“It’s definitely been pretty weird,” Rutan said. “Definitely, definitely rough.”
Rutan admitted to something most of us were guilty of in the days leading up to the storm: He didn’t take it all that seriously.
“I wasn’t too worried about the storm, if I’m being honest,” he said. “We left town for Irma, that ended up being nothing and I was just … I underestimated it. I was like, ‘man, I’ve been through this before.’”
Ian roared across Cayo Costa that Wednesday morning and blistered Rutan’s neighborhood with its Category 4 winds while moving at little more than a brisk walking pace.
“It was pretty scary. We had our whole family in the house,” Rutan said. “We had my brother’s five-month-old baby in the house. We were watching it out of our window and we saw the neighbor’s fences fly away. We watched one of our neighbors’ pool cages fly away. It was … it was pretty scary, but we got through it.”
In the first days after the storm, Rutan tried to beat back thoughts about whether his football career had ended. He checked in on his teammates. He helped with cleanup. He drove around town to all his usual haunts to see if they were still standing.
A week passed, though, and still there was no word on when school might begin again. Even less was being said about a return to sports.
“I was texting teammates and nobody – nobody – was sure what was going to happen,” Rutan said. “There were even some ideas of maybe having to go finish out the season in a different state or something.
“I was almost thinking about going up to our cabin in Georgia and seeing if I couldn’t play with that team up there,” he added. “But I tried to remain hopeful.”
NOW
In the days following the storm, Mantas coach Don Southwell did what all coaches did – he made sure home and hearth were safe, then he struck out to take care of family and reach out to his players.
“I sent out a mass text to everybody, but cell phone service was still a little spotty,” he said. “We’ve got a handful of kids that are displaced.”
The sound of silence from the school district was as deafening as Ian’s roar.
Preseason injuries were frustrating. The lightning strike was infuriating. The early season weather delays and resulting game postponements were bewildering. The hurricane was terrifying. Ever the realist, Southwell just threw up his hands when pondering the enormity of it all.
“There has been nothing normal about this year, so I don’t know why we would have expected anything different,” he said with a laugh.
Finally, on Monday afternoon, the all-clear was sounded. Southwell put out the word to meet at the school on Tuesday.
Communication being as spotty as it was, Southwell went to bed Monday night not knowing what his team would look like on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, Southwell pulled out the roster and checked off names.
The Mantas were present and accounted for.
“You could tell on Tuesday that they were happy to be back and to just have something normal,” Southwell said. “I’m just glad we were able to provide that.”
As Lemon Bay continues cleanup and repairs, the Mantas will head to Bayshore for tonight’s game. Bayshore, in a act of generosity, announced all net proceeds from the game would go to Lemon Bay.
“That was a classy move by them, and we certainly appreciated it,” Southwell said. “That’s the thing – bad things happen, but when you’ve had disasters like this, there’s a bright side. There’s that human element where there’s still great people out there who do good things, and that’s cool.”
The Mantas’ remaining schedule is still up in the air. The team needs to complete its district games, but in what order those games will be played is unknown.
“Like I told our kids, there’s no manual or playbook that you can open – like ‘go to Page 34’ – that addresses how you go from what we’ve experienced to then somehow trying to go back to normal,” Southwell said. “Sports went to a back burner real quick. So how do you flip that and go back? It’s a challenge.
“We’ve tried to impress on them that this is an opportunity. Three days ago, we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.