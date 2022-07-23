Dog days? We don’t need no stinkin’ dog days.
Here at the local newspaper, your humble correspondents are putting the finishing touches on coverage plans for the coming school year.
Let’s begin with the most important news of the summer – we have brought aboard Victoria Netkovick as the newest member of our coverage team.
Perhaps you’ve already seen her first two stories – an update on state champion weightlifter Madison Atwood’s eventful summer and the hiring of Kemo O’Sullivan as North Port’s baseball coach.
Netkovick is a 2019 graduate of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where she worked for The Daily Tar Heel. Following graduation, she added a master’s degree in sports journalism from Quinnipiac University. We’re lucky to have her on the team. If you feel like welcoming her to the area, you can reach her at victoria.netkovick@yoursun.com.
Getting back to full strength was our top priority over the summer, but far from the only one. With the summer slowdown, we began our plotting for the fall, starting with the most visible part of our operation – the internet.
We have launched SunPreps.com, a sister site to The Daily Sun’s main web address. Instead of having to scroll down the newspaper’s main web page every day, you can now go directly to our preps coverage via this new site.
We’re still working out the kinks, but the site is live and you can check it out right now. We have individual sections dedicated to each of the area’s high schools. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be adding more bells and whistles.
At some point next month as a part of a limited-time promotion, we’ll be offering SunPreps.com content for free. We are aware many student-athletes, their parents and their coaches want to follow our coverage in print and online, in order to preserve memories and promote achievements. As a part of that promotion, The Daily Sun’s circulation team will be providing some special subscription offers. Keep an eye out for them and get signed up before the pay wall returns in September.
There’s a reason why we’re launching SunPreps.com now. Sure, we’re trying to keep up with the times, but beyond that, we need the web site to help us expand our overall coverage.
As you know, there is only a limited amount of space in a newspaper’s print product. The times of the giant sports section are gone, but the demands of the reader remain constant. As much as we love to pour local coverage into the paper, we are fully aware a large segment of our readership does not want that coverage at the cost of national sports content.
We are one of the last daily newspapers with a late deadline. Perhaps you weren’t aware of that. The papers around us on the Gulf Coast go to print much earlier than we do, meaning our ability to run nightly box scores and other evening events is unrivaled. We are also one of the last papers to devote space to what we call “agate” and what you might know as the “Scoreboard.” We recently doubled down on that sort of thing when we added daily odds.
This past spring because of the commitment I was making to boost prep coverage, we had days in which we didn’t get any national coverage in the section.
This fall, unless we change how we do things, we’re going to run into the same problem because I’m greedy and all I want to do is cover more and more local events.
Cyberspace, though, is infinite.
So, the daily local coverage you see in our print edition will merely be the tip of the spear. In addition to what you see in print, we’ll provide a daily rundown of online-only content you’ll be able to access at SunPreps.com. We’ll also tease to that content via our Sun Sports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
This is a big deal for us. In years past, because of this tug-of-war between national and local content, there were many days in which we had to pull back on what we covered locally. No more. We’re going to do our best to report every single sporting event at SunPreps.com.
More on that in the days to come. One last thing I wanted to share with you involves our All-Area presentation.
As you may know, the All-Area teams lead up to our annual All-Area Awards show at school year’s end. At this year’s event, we solicited feedback on how we could make the event better. While the No. 1 complaint had to do with our lack of control over Mother Nature, we took your suggestions to heart.
We plan to have a little more swag for the honorees and some more access for coaches and other school officials. One of the awards we’ll be adding is a “Team of the Year” honor.
As for the All-Area teams specifically, in addition to the first team, we’ll name most valuable players for each school. Those MVPs will be our player of the year finalists with the winner coming from that group.
Another new offering: The Charlotte County Sports Cup (we’ll figure out a better name, eventually). Using a formula based on head-to-head results as well as team and individual playoff performances, we’ll award the Cup annually to a Charlotte County high school, be it Charlotte, Port Charlotte or Lemon Bay.
These are just a few of the items we’ve been working on during the summer months. I don’t know if everything will go off without a hitch or if we’re throwing ourselves in the deep end with cinder blocks tied around our ankles.
It won’t be boring. I can promise you that.
I’m pretty excited about this coming school year. It all begins a week from Monday when fall sports practices get under way.
Dog days. Ha! As if that’s a thing in 2022.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
