Hello, all. I hope these words find you as well and safe as can be.
I am writing this missive from the past — Tuesday morning, to be precise. We have been scrambling to get editions of The Daily Sun to press as early as possible so that our amazing crew in the plant and the countless carriers who deliver this to your door can do their jobs, get home and hunker down.
Here at the home office at Casa del Obley, which after our preparations I have renamed Fortress of Obleytude, our concerns are likely the same as yours: I think the roof will be OK. I think our windows won’t be smashed. I think our garage door won’t crumple up and tumble down the street.
The pool cage? Well, if you find it Thursday morning, let it know its owners are looking for it.
Like anyone who was around here at the time, my thoughts are constantly with Hurricane Charley and that aftermath. At the time, I was about one year removed from my second stint at The Sun. I was a sports writer at The State in Columbia, S.C.
What I vividly remember about the day Charley struck was our newsroom gathered around the main television as Charley got its swerve on and veered into Charlotte Harbor. I distinctly remembering the newsroom crowd dispersing, thinking Tampa Bay had been spared and the storm was headed into some sort of no man’s land where no one lived.
Nothing to see here. No story. Move on. Hey, how about those Gamecocks?
I, of course, remained pinned in place, in horror, knowing so many friends were about to have their lives irretrievably altered.
A colleague clapped me on the shoulder and said, “That was a close call.”
I told him, “It’s a bullseye.”
Fortunately, the sports staff at The State back in those days was massive and when I went to my boss and requested a couple of weeks off on very short notice, he never blinked.
At the time, I was married to Stephanie, someone quite a few people in these parts know and remain friends with to this day. We had first moved to Englewood in 1995 and lived in what amounted to a shack on the beach – a one-bedroom, first-floor hovel with an upstairs neighbor who blasted the Beatles every morning.
But we didn’t care. We native Kansans had stumbled onto paradise and spent all our free time hunting shark’s teeth. We were never fazed that first full summer as Hurricane Opal slipped up the coast and flooded our little yurt.
It was during Opal that our upstairs neighbor and I became acquainted. Every day afterward, upon learning my last name was “Obley”, the first song he blasted in the morning was “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.”
Anyway, the day after Charley blasted a hole through Charlotte County, Steph and I loaded our car down with bottled water and a few other things until the only space left were places for us to sit. We were gassing up just south of Tampa when we saw the massive convoy of National Guard vehicles rumbling south on Interstate 75.
We bought even more bottled water.
Charley, as many of you recall, was a weirdly small storm and its most devastating impacted was in a very narrow alley. We saw no real signs of the hurricane until we were a mile from the Kings’ Highway exit.
The light polls had been snapped off.
We exited there and slipped into an alternate dimension where civilization had been scraped off the Earth. We drove on in silence to the Charlotte Sun’s main office on Harborview and found a building that seemed largely unscathed.
That was a surprise. Back in the day, none of us gave a nickel for that building’s odds of surviving that sort of storm.
We hugged our friends and former coworkers (Steph had been a reporter and copy editor for The Sun while I was sporting the sports), rolled up our sleeves and went to work. By day, we helped some friends dig out. By night, we helped get the paper out, doing whatever was needed.
I guess all of this preamble was to get to this point — working at a newspaper in times of disaster is a strange thing. We who do this job do it because we’re passionate about reporting and telling the stories of our community. When calamities like a Charley — or Ian — strike, we kick into high gear, partly because we find it to be our calling and partly because we know you need the service we provide.
At the same time, we have to pick up the pieces of our own lives.
Now, I am not pointing that out because we are special. So many other people have to do the same thing in the wake of these storms, especially first-responders, everyone in the medical establishment, government officials, mail carriers, veterinarians, shelter workers, the list goes on and on.
All I’m saying — and I think you know this — is that we’re all in this together. Help your fellow neighbor in these days. Do it with a smile, even if you have to do it through some tears. Never underestimate the power of empathy in a time like this.
Stay safe, everyone. See you on the other side.
