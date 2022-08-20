There is a massive officiating shortage. Across all sports. Across all regions.
Why?
It’s not worth it. You know it. I know it. Everyone knows it.
And it’s our fault.
There is no reliable information available that tracks the cases of violence against officials – itself another indication of how little we appear to care or appreciate the work they do – but anecdotally, it seems as if cases of violence against officials are on the rise.
As well as violence that stems from an official’s call.
Such things are in the news again this week after the brother of former Tampa Bay Bucs cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in after a warrant was issued charging him with the murder of a youth football coach.
Yaqub Talib was a member of the North Dallas United Bobcats 9-and-under team. The Bobcats were playing Dragons Elite Academy this past Saturday when an official made what was considered a controversial call.
Witnesses say a fight broke out between the two coaching staffs over the officiating and in the resulting scrum, the 39-year-old Talib allegedly pulled a semiautomatic pistol and fatally shot 43-year-old Dragons coach Michael Hickman in the chest, back and forearm.
Over an official’s call.
At a 9-year-old’s football game.
God help us.
That’s an extreme example, of course, but relevant due to it simply being the most recent instance of this sort of insane behavior among those who coach or cheer on children at youth sporting events.
Yelling at an ump for a bad strike zone has been around as long as there has been baseball. Football and basketball officials have been “zebras” since the first day one slipped on that striped shirt. I would go so far as to say some vocal criticism is fair and sometimes warranted.
But there have always been cases where that sort of thing crossed the line into verbal or physical abuse. The thing is, it used to be incredibly rare. It was rare enough in December 2010 that when DeSoto County basketball player Mason Holland shoved official Jim Hamm during a game, it became national news – we’re talking NBC Nightly News, not just ESPN’s SportsCenter.
I’ve covered high school sports off and on for more than three decades and what I can say from my experience with these incidents is that they definitely are on the rise. There’s no point in me singling out any of the area high school fan bases, because I’ve seen bad actors in all of them.
I think something broke in us as a society during the pandemic. Maybe as we were locked away in our homes, perfecting our keyboard warrior status on social media, we lost our collective ability to be adults.
When the world opened up once more, we forgot we weren’t supposed to openly act out the cretinous behavior we modeled on Twitter and Facebook. Every grievance became THE WORST THING EVER not matter what it was and by golly if little Billy’s team was called for one more false start than those entitled little monsters on the other sideline who obviously paid off the officials, then it’s WAR and the officials must be DESTROYED.
Ever notice how that’s the common tongue, now? It’s not enough to prove someone wrong. They must be DESTROYED.
The National Federation of High School Associations are aware of this subtle change in language and CEO Karissa Niehoff recently spoke of how the normalization of this sort of language and the resulting boorish behavior directed at officials must be brought to heel.
The NFHS earlier this year brought together a consortium of state officiating organizations to talk about the nationwide manpower shortage.
The broad cross section of organizations spanned all sports at all ages and they all voiced the same thing – the shortage is due to officials who quit after years of spectator, coach and player abuse. It’s no surprise that same issue is why they are struggling to recruit new officials.
“One of the concerns voiced at by the consortium was that boorish behavior of fans who attend sporting events is being normalized,” Niehoff said in a video posted at the NFHS web site. “And, in fact, encouraged.
“The issue has become so serious that many states are proposing legislation to protect sports officials from assault,” she continued. “We cannot let negative, even dangerous behavior become the norm. We have to turn our focus to the student athletes playing the game, not the individuals officiating the contest.”
Florida is one of those states. The primary statute concerning the assault of officials was passed in 2004, then strengthened following the Holland incident.
It’s a tough law that basically escalates the base incident. Aggravated battery rises from a second degree felony to first degree if the victim is an official. Battery moves up from a misdemeanor to a felony. Assault moves up from second degree misdemeanor to first degree.
Where the law could be strengthened involves its timeliness. The protection only safeguards the official if the attack happens during or immediately after a sporting event. A tweak might be to allow the charge if it’s clear the attack was related to officiating regardless of when the attack takes place.
The NFHS reports more than 50,000 officials have quit the gig nationwide since 2018 and that the rate increased drastically during and shortly after the pandemic. You can see the effect of that on Friday nights in our area, especially if those Friday night games are now on Thursday or Saturday.
I can tell you when we at the paper are apprised of a football game being moved off a Friday night or a basketball game’s starting time being adjusted, we’ve stopped asking why. We know it’s due to the area officials shortage.
These people aren’t doing the gig because they get their kicks grandstanding in front of a crowd or bossing kids around. And they certainly aren’t doing it for the money or because they love listening to audiobooks in their car during long drives to increasingly distant games.
They do it for the love of the game. If you disagree, well … you’re wrong.
Respect our officials, people. Thank them for taking time out of their lives to help your children pursue their passions. They represent the best of our community.
There is a 9-year-old in Dallas tonight who no longer has a father. His teammates and even the kids on the other team all went to bed knowing they could die one day because someone can get so angry about a bad call that they pull a gun and begin firing.
We’ve lost our way.
We’re the ones who need to grow up, not the kids.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
