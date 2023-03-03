Landon Carter is a junior on the Port Charlotte High baseball team.

Pack rat that I am – Oh, Precious Keeper Of The Scorebook – I looked up the first game I saw him play, back in 2021 as a freshman. It happened to be the first baseball game I covered following my return to The Daily Sun‘s sports staff.


Email Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter @PMOWriter

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments