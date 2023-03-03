Landon Carter is a junior on the Port Charlotte High baseball team.
Pack rat that I am – Oh, Precious Keeper Of The Scorebook – I looked up the first game I saw him play, back in 2021 as a freshman. It happened to be the first baseball game I covered following my return to The Daily Sun‘s sports staff.
I bring this up because Carter tossed a no-hitter this past Wednesday in the first baseball game I’ve covered this season.
He permitted just a pair of walks while striking out 12 to defeat Imagine, 2-0. He also swatted a ground-rule double.
If there is one word I would use to describe Carter, it’s “chill.”
I’ve seen him cut it up with teammates from time to time, but whenever I speak to him post-game, the kid’s resting heartbeat is somewhere between drying paint and a frozen computer screen.
“I mean, I just went out there and threw,” he said after the game. “I knew the team had my back. We put up a few runs there and did what we had to do.”
Those words read like a deleted Crash Davis line from the cliché scene in “Bull Durham”
Anyway, after talking to Carter, I began my nightly ritual for formulating a lead. A lead is exactly what it sounds like – it’s the lead paragraph or two of a story.
For reasons no one knows, journalists spell “lead” as “lede.”
Driving home, I remembered that I had seen Carter’s first-ever regular season game a few years earlier. Somewhere on Price Boulevard between Orlando and Torrington, I convinced myself Carter had nearly thrown a no-hitter in that first game. Didn’t he strike out the side in the first inning? And, hey, didn’t he deliver the game-winning hit? Maybe a walk-off?
I couldn’t remember, but the possibility was intriguing, and off went my mind, coming up with an epic “lede.”
The truth was a little more mundane: Carter pitched into the sixth inning against Booker that day in 2021, allowing two runs on six hits and a pair of walks. He only struck out two. He was 1-for-4 at the plate with a single and a run-scoring groundout.
My aspirations for a Grantland Rice-worthy opener were thoroughly dashed by the game’s final score – a decidedly unsentimental 12-2 Pirates romp.
During the course of his career, Carter has indeed struck out the side in an inning and he has delivered a game-winning hit. I reckon it all just mashed together in my soggy gray matter.
That’s the fun part of this job, though – coming up with creative ways to tell a story.
Once upon a time while working for the Fayettevile (N.C.) Observer, I was dispatched to the Greenville, S.C., NCAA Regional to cover Duke. That was the year South Carolina came out of nowhere, knocked off Duke, and made a run to the Final Four under fiery coach Frank Martin.
Sitting around between games with fellow sports writers Kent Babb and Andrew Carter, the conversation turned to weird words and phrases. One thing led to another and Babb issued the challenge for all three of us to find a way to use “knuckle sandwich” in the next story we wrote.
Carter, the legitimate journalist he is, did not do that. He just wrote one of his typically brilliant stories.
Me, hack that I am, asked Martin a leading question following his team’s win against Duke. It was something regarding his defense and whether or not he considered it a “knuckle sandwich” for the opposition. The question drew chuckles from at least two writers in the post-game scrum.
Martin said no, but did add his team doesn’t go out there on the court to play tiddlywinks. That’s a pretty good quote from the boss man.
At least I got a lede out of it.
Babb found a way to slip “knuckle sandwich” into his story. I can’t remember precisely how he did it, but I do recall it being outstanding. That’s why he works for the Washington Post and is author of two best-selling books.
So that’s how the sausage is sometimes made in this business. It’s something sports writers have done for nearly a century.
Why “nearly” a century and not “more than” a century?
Because the first, truly memorable sports lede was pounded out 99 years ago on Oct. 18, 1924 and its origins are not too far off from the way “knuckle sandwich” found its way to D.C.-area breakfast tables.
On that afternoon in 1924, Grantland Rice was covering the Notre Dame-Army game for the third consecutive year. In 1922, he tried for a military-themed lede:
“Notre Dame’s attack is more like a modern war offensive than anything we’ve seen. …”
Meh.
In 1923, he went a little off-brand:
“Brazil can cheer about its coffee …”
I’m sure that was witty for reasons lost to history.
Alas, in 1924, the Notre Dame-Army game in New York started out as a bit of a bore. Little did Rice know his lede had already been written for him three days earlier on the Notre Dame campus.
On Wednesdays before road football games, the Notre Dame football team would gather at Washington Hall for a movie night.
That particular Wednesday’s viewing: Rudolph Valentino’s “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.”
The movie made an impact on all who watched it, but none more than George Strickler. As Knute Rockne’s student publicity director, Strickler spent football games in the press box as the team’s representative, the way sports information directors do today.
At halftime on Oct. 18, 1924, Army and Notre Dame were tied, 7-7, but the Fighting Irish’s backfield had opened everyone’s eyes. As Rice, Damon Runyon, Davis Walsh and Jack Kofoed kicked around storylines, Strickler wandered by.
Years later in a story for a Notre Dame football retrospective, Strickler recalled the scene:
“So we were talking about what a tremendous job the Notre Dame backfield was doing, how they were cutting the Army down, and I said, ‘Yeah, just like the Four Horsemen.’ That’s all I said. I don’t think Granny ever thanked me.”
When Notre Dame pulled out the victory in dramatic fashion, 13-7, Rice wrote what is considered the most-famous lede in sports journalism history:
“Outlined against a blue-grey October sky, the Four Horsemen rode again. In dramatic lore they are known as Famine, Pestilence, Destruction, and Death. These are only aliases. Their real names are Stuhldreher, Miller, Crowley, and Layden. They formed the crest of the South Bend cyclone before which another fighting Army team was swept over the precipice …”
Rice’s editor at the New York Herald Tribune was so blown away by the story that he moved it from the sports page to the front page. It changed the trajectory of Rice’s life. It certainly made legends out of those four football players.
Rice forever changed sports writing on that day. Though styles evolve, the guiding inspiration to be creative rather than mechanical in writing a newspaper story has been a staple ever since.
One final footnote: A few days after the game, one of the players returned to Notre Dame with a copy of the Herald Tribune. He lent the paper to his roommate, who at the time had no declared major and didn’t really know what he wanted to do with his life.
When he read the story, he was a changed man.
His name: Red Smith. Those who don’t consider Rice the greatest sports writer of all time will definitely say it’s Smith, who became the first sports writer to win a Pulitzer Prize.
Anyway, Landon Carter. What a dude. Get on out to a game this spring. If you’re like me, you never know where your mind might take you on one of these perfect spring evenings.
