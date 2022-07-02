Whew … where to begin:
You will never catch me praying on a field after a game.
You will also never see me complain about anyone who prays on a field after a game.
If you missed it and somehow didn’t notice the story running alongside this weekly screed of mine, the Supreme Court this past week essentially ruled a football coach in Washington state was wrongfully dismissed after he refused to stop his post-game prayers at midfield.
What happened on the ground is a direct confrontation between this country’s dense definitions of two constitutionally protected rights – freedom of speech and freedom of religion. In legal terms, the case was a fight between the Constitution’s Free Exercise and Establishment clauses.
I’m not here to deliver a dissertation on basic civics … hopefully these things are still being covered in high school (please, please, please say they still teach civics).
In broad terms, this country built a flaw into its foundation when it tried to separate free speech and free expression of religion with the notion of a separation of church and state.
The flaw? Human nature.
It makes absolute sense for the government at all levels to avoid an expression of religion (such as nativity scenes in front of a county courthouse). If you codify favoring none, you support all, is the basic principle.
But in life, there is no separating free speech and free expression of religion. As a result, we need to use common sense and approach all things on a case-by-case basis.
Is a high school coach indoctrinating kids to follow his religion? Fire him or her.
Is a coach saying a post-game prayer at midfield with players freely choosing to join him?
I’m sorry, but to me, that’s just not a fireable offense.
You have the right to be offended by it. You have the right to tell your child not to join in. You have the right to take that coach to task. You have the right to take the school to or individual to court if you think your child is being pressured into it.
It’s a free country.
Alas, this is where our country has skidded off the rails. When a court makes a ruling, we used to accept the court’s judgment and live to fight the good fight another day with another, better case.
To do so is necessary hard work.
But the stories I’ve seen in the wake of this ruling eschew its specifics and instead race to the absolute worst possible potential outcome. Pundits and other experts rail that teachers across the country are now going to interrupt their own classes for prayers. Children everywhere are going to be indoctrinated into the various cults of Jesus, Allah, Buddha and Elvis.
We have to break away from the mindset that every court ruling is a gateway to the most extreme outcome.
Math teachers are not going to suddenly begin asking kids to quote the gospels before solving 2-plus-2. Librarians are not going to ask students if they are Christians before they check out Slaughterhouse-Five or Catch-22 (please say those books are still in our school libraries).
Somehow, our view of the legal system in the 21st century is that every ruling is a precedent. If everything is treated in this manner, there is no room for moderation or common sense. Whatever happened to “a case-by-case basis”?
I say all this without any idea of an alternative, mostly because the mindset of our younger generations is a vast and complex sea of conflicting societal pressures and constantly evolving environments.
What I do fear about our youngest generations is their recency bias. All generations have to deal with this, but the bias now is stronger than ever, thanks to social media and the internet’s way of preserving everything, if you know where to look for it.
A favorite thing for us Gen-X folks to say is “thank goodness Twitter wasn’t around when we were kids.” The desire among the recent generations (and some self-righteous members of my own generation) is to judge everything by what is happening in the here and now, with no allowance for change and growth.
Through that prism, the world that “matters” is barely 20 years old. Since this arena of the absurd deals almost entirely with worst-possible outcomes or the quest for Utopia and Nirvana, extremism is its currency. Increasingly, two sides have emerged, growing more extreme by the day and the pendulum that once swung moderately now careens wildly from one end to the other.
At the same time, we’ve lost the ability to hold our leaders accountable because we’ve forgotten how to properly use the tool box our citizenship provides. We just yell and scream and hold our breath at every decision we don’t like, rather than mobilizing and putting forth sensible candidates for change.
Compromise, somehow, is a four-letter word. If you don’t believe me, just look at how the two sides of our society responded to a bipartisan gun bill this past week. Yes, both sides had to give a little and no one got everything they wanted.
That’s the way it’s supposed to work. Alas, there are a great many politicians who are now going to get primaried (a word recently added to our lexicon via our growing extremism).
These are two truths I hold self-evident:
• There’s nothing wrong with compromise.
• Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.
In some ways, I feel our growing extremism has to do with the failure to accept another simple truth: We are all prejudiced in some way. The sooner we accept that, the sooner we can move on to the necessary next step of understanding different views. At the moment, we’re doing the exact opposite – freaking out at the mere intimation we don’t understand where someone else is coming from, and going on the attack.
The moment we do that, we stop listening. Dialogue ends. Words become weapons.
Social media exacerbates this by too often appealing to the most primitive aspects of our minds.
Once upon a time when humanity lived in caves, numbers mattered. The larger the tribe, the safer we were. We had a shared humanity.
As time passed and technology aided our expansion, the desire to explore overrode the need for togetherness, but the two are intrinsically tied. Striking out on our own, cyberspace has provided us a false sense of community. Like all drugs, it simulates a real expression: In this case, togetherness. It’s a gateway to extremism because, in the world of The Cloud, it’s easier than ever seek out and live in a bubble of the like-minded.
We believe we’re a part of something while we sit alone in the dark, at night, tapping on our phone screens and ignoring that voicemail from mom, who says she just wants to hear your voice.
This brings me back to the most amusing (to me) aspect of this week’s court case. The school in question is located in Bremerton, Washington, a not-so-small community on the outskirts of a major city (Seattle).
Somehow, this coach praying after a game was something the citizenry had never encountered. What he was doing was considered unprecedented.
I distinctly recall pre- and post-game prayers during my high school days in the 1980s. Perhaps that’s why I’m not all that bothered when I see it.
I’m fairly certain the hundreds of kids who passed through the Topeka West High School football program from 1986-1989 didn’t join a cult ... though I do harbor doubts about a kid named Greg with maniacally messianic tendencies who lived at the end of my street.
I’m similarly certain kids these days know their rights and know they can walk away from a post-game prayer. Or if they stay, they know they don’t have to identify themselves a Christian against their will for doing so.
When dozens of players from DeSoto County and Hardee gathered to pray at the end of their game this past November, dozens of kids chose not to participate. I didn’t see any coach getting into anyone’s face over it.
I know I hold a particular set of beliefs when it comes to religion and that’s for me to know and you to ask about, like a sane person.
On that note, I end this meandering missive. In the end, all I ask is that we stop choosing poison pills over panaceas and listen to the better angels of our nature, rather than seeking the devil in the details.
There's a reason our Constitution is called "The Grand Experiment." We're a work in progress. We must always adapt and grow. try new things, but not be afraid to say we're wrong.
We must every day choose to right the wrongs and improve the quality of life for one and all. If we're headed in the right direction, every inch is a win. We shouldn't stand still, refusing to go that inch on the impossible belief we might sprout wings and fly to the promised land.
I’m sure I’ve upset someone with all these words. I’m not sure if they have a place on these pages. But I hope we can discuss these matters in a civil manner, rather than whatever it is we’re doing these days.
Happy Fourth of July, everybody. Celebrate what's good about our country. Redouble your efforts to make us a more perfect union, rather than two nations divided under Elvis.
E-mail Obley at Patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
