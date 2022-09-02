PORT CHARLOTTE – Gotta be honest, folks … I came into this year’s Peace River Rivalry game feeling a little annoyed.
Last year, the lone rivalry game between Sun Preps-area teams was moved from its usual perch near the end of the season to this Labor Day weekend locale. At the time, when I asked officials at Port Charlotte and Charlotte High why the game was moved, both pointed fingers at the other.
This year, it became a little more apparent why it happened.
“I think with the emotion that goes into it, everyone plays so hard,” Pirates coach Jordan Ingman told Sun Preps sports writer Vinnie Portell earlier this week. “I know the week after we play this game, we always struggle because our players are always emotionally drained.”
Before you think Ingman is talking about those 36 losses the Pirates have suffered in this series, know that the genesis was the aftermath of the Pirates’ 33-28 victory in 2013.
“I remember we were undefeated nine years ago and we lost to a team we shouldn’t have lost to after this game because of the emotional drain following this game,” Ingman said, referring to the Pirates, subsequent 14-13 loss to Lakewood Ranch. “It’s a big deal. It’s why we’re playing it so early in the year.”
In the state’s oldest, continuous rivalry, DeSoto County and Hardee have always strived to play at year’s end. It’s something Bulldogs coach Sam Holland believes is a benefit for his team, allowing them to experience a playoff-type atmosphere before the playoffs begin.
But there are coaches who think exactly the opposite, and Ingman is one of them.
“Since we’re not in the same district, both teams decided it wouldn’t be smart to be a Week 11 game going into the playoffs,” he said. “If you’re in the same district, you like it at the end. But if you’re not, you want to play it early so you can get ready for playoffs.”
While Ingman correctly notes both teams agreed to the move, Charlotte folks are a little more circumspect about it.
“(Ingman) doesn’t like it at the end. I like it at the end,” Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer told Portell. “But, I’m not picky. It’s a game. But when that rivalry comes at the end, and it’s Port Charlotte-Charlotte, the record doesn’t matter. This game really defines the season.
“Did you beat PC? Did you lose?”
I get what Ingman is saying, and his reasoning is sound.
But … you know … BOO.
We Romans want our bread and circuses. Nothing is better than two rivals staring down each other with the season on the line. We don’t get that with a Labor Day weekend meeting.
Friday, entering Pirates Cove, there I was, still a little dismayed about it. Then, as game time approached and the jubilant, partisan crowds filled the stands, I realized I’m being the doggone Grinch.
At kickoff, with the roar of the crowd and the buzz on the sidelines, it was clear that I was witnessing something akin to what that ol’ Grinch saw on Christmas morning as the Whos down in Whoville lost everything and celebrated, anyway.
It doesn’t matter when they play this game. It’s our game. Charlotte County’s game. It could be played in October, September, or on the Fourth of July and the energy would be just as electric.
Port Charlotte made a little history on this night. The Pirates' 41-14 win marked both their largest margin of victory and most points scored in since the series began in 1982.
We’re in the fifth decade of this series, now. The coaches are former players. An entire second generation has passed through the gates. The grandchildren of the original combatants are coming of age and matriculating through the Port Charlotte and Charlotte Pop Warner programs.
The Warriors and Bandits have been long-time feeder programs to the two schools and a huge number of the kids on the field Friday night first suited up against each other as 6-year-olds, sporting the Bandit black and red or Warriors blue and gold.
Friday was the culmination of all those years in the Pop Warner program, their talent matured, their school pride evident.
That brings me to the last, best part: Two schools, one community. Yes, a river runs through it, but a bridge unites us. We travel freely back and forth. These kids are friends first, rivals at kickoff who get a little chippy and draw a few flags, then friends again when the scoreboard clock shows zeroes.
We live in a great place, don’t we?
My heart has grown three sizes since I came back and continues to swell.
Welcome to Whoville.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
