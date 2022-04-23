Once upon a time, Jack Dundas was a fixture around Venice High baseball, but his life had been anything but a fairy tale.
You see, Dundas was a warrior in every sense of the word. Army strong.
He was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. He was felled by enemy gunfire in Korea.
A decade later, he was wounded twice more during combat in Vietnam.
Over a 27-year career in the Army, he received an astonishing seven Purple Hearts.
But when he finally took off the uniform, he settled in Venice and spent the rest of his life being all he could be for Venice baseball. When he passed away in late 2011, the Venice baseball team dedicated the upcoming season to him and brought home a state title.
His seat in the third-base stands is marked by a plaque in his honor and on Saturday for the ninth time since his passing, Venice High honored all veterans with a night of their own. Veterans were admitted for free prior to the Venice-Cardinal Mooney game. Each were recognized on the field and received a baseball signed by the team.
There were color guards, there were members of a newly established Young Marines program, there was a gigantic American flag waving from the peak of an extended fire ladder truck.
There was a 21-gun salute and a lone bugling of Taps to remember the fallen.
It was as America as America gets. It was something every high school should consider doing in every sport, every year.
You would think after 20 years of the War on Terror, everyone has someone near and dear with military experience but in fact, the U.S. population with military experience is actually on the decline.
According to a Pew Research Center study, just seven percent of the current adult population are veterans, down from 18 percent in 1980. The VA projects the number of living veterans will continue to decline over the next 25 years.
Gulf War-era veterans are now the largest share. That covers a period of service beginning in 1990 to today. Roughly 78 percent of all veterans served during war time, as compared to 22 percent who saw only peace.
Estimates vary, but the consensus is there are only 200,000 World War II veterans still with us and they are passing away at an ever-increasing pace, now that all are past 90 years old.
Dundas was a member of that era and his remarkable story is just one of many spanning decades of service by millions of Americans. We are blessed to live in a part of the country where those stories abound, be it a neighbor, a golf buddy, or even a baseball coach in the visitor’s dugout, such as Cardinal Mooney baseball skipper, Mike Mercurio.
A long-time former colleague of mine once made it his mission to preserve as many of these stories as possible. Don Moore lived and breathed military history and could spin a war-time yarn better than anyone I will ever meet.
Perhaps you’ve heard of him. He was a giant among us here at The Daily Sun.
Don’s stated goal was to live to 115, heart transplant notwithstanding. He made it to 81, or 20 years after he got the new ticker.
He was just about as dogged a reporter as you could ever know. He was the textbook definition of a hard-boiled journalist. He had thick glasses, walked with a bit of a stoop in his later years and had a penchant for being rather comically politically incorrect in a 1950s sort of way when riled up. If a woman had gotten him flustered on a bad day, she would eventually be referred to as a “skirt.”
In his obituary (which he wrote) he reminded all of us that, “It is a newspaper’s duty to print the news and raise hell.”
Man, did he ever do that.
But “War Tales” became his legacy. Week after week, Don told the stories of service men and women, including Dundas.
It all began one day when an editor at The Daily Sun asked Don to do a story on a World War II veteran, leaning on his brief experience in the Army Reserve.
A few days later, he was asked to write a second one and the two stories appeared on consecutive days a short time after.
Well, our paper’s phone lines (no internet back then, folks) lit up with scores of people who had stories of their own to share and “War Tales” was born. For more than two decades, usually twice a week, Don regaled our readers with the exploits of the Dundases and Mercurios of our community.
I’m proud to say Don took a liking to me back in the day. For a time, I was the paper’s lead page designer and one day in 2002 he came running in with news that Paul Tibbetts — the pilot of the Enola Gay — was coming to town on a book tour.
Don had tracked him down and interviewed him in advance of the visit and begged me to do something big on the front page to splash it.
“This is BIG,” he said. “The man who dropped the bomb is coming HERE!”
So I pulled out all the stops and designed what was probably one of the best pages I’ve ever created, using Don’s own words as the main headline — THE MAN WHO DROPPED THE BOMB.
The next afternoon, Don came in the office and clapped me on the back.
“Tibbetts said he’s never going to talk to me again and he’s never coming back,” Don said, laughing.
Why?
“He got angry because people kept having him sign our front page rather than buying his book,” Don said, his laughter continuing. “He tore one of ‘em up. That’s the best thing that’s ever happened to this place.”
Hyperbole, of course, but I find myself smiling as I recall the day.
As hinted, Don passed away in February 2021. I had returned to The Daily Sun in 2020, but because of the infernal pandemic, I had yet to track him down and catch up. He would have loved to speak to my wife, who was wrapping up her 20-year Army career at Fort Bragg.
Many of Don’s stories are now in the Library of Congress. His website remains active at donmooreswartales.com … and it’s wonderful.
One of Don’s closest friends, former Sun colleague Marisa Porto, spearheaded the establishment of a memorial scholarship in his name for future journalists at the University of Florida. The URL to give to the Thomas D. “Don” Moore Scholarship fund is a tad too long to put in the print edition, but it will be hyperlinked right here online.
Don’s gone, but as long as there are stories to tell, we’ll be here, printing news and raising hell. Feel free to hit us up if you have a war tale of your own, so we can keep Don’s legacy alive.
