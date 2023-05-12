My mother is 1,190 miles from where I am writing this, buried in the Ozark Mountain soil she was raised upon.
That’s something I had figured out a while back, but it popped into my mind Friday afternoon as I drove out to Englewood to work on a story.
When I first moved to this area 28 years ago this month, the first place my then-wife and I lived was the lower floor of a two-story apartment house, across the road from Englewood Beach. The tiny hovel had a bedroom, a living room, most of a kitchen and an I-guess-it’s-a-bathroom with a shower that we had to turn on and off multiple times so the drain could keep up.
It was $500 a month (different times, folks). The property manager with a surfer dude vibe asked to be paid in cash, so I’d always cash my paycheck at the Publix that is no longer there, around the corner from the Publix that replaced it. The upstairs neighbor was a hippie burnout straight out of a Greenpeace pamphlet. He spent his nights protecting turtle nests and his days hunting shark teeth.
Every morning, he would blast “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” in what I liked to think was a subtle nod to his downstairs neighbor.
It wasn’t but a few weeks before my mother came to visit the first time.
Verdict: We lived in paradise.
Mom got up each morning before the neighbor fired up the Beatles and walked the beach. She would lose track of hour and distance, wearing herself out by the time I’d find her.
Each time, her pockets were bulging with shells and pieces of coral. Every time she headed back home, she would have to abandon some clothes to make room for the shells in her suitcase.
One day, she hurriedly ran up to me at a speed I was entirely unaware she could attain. She was holding up “the most amazing shell I’ve ever seen!”
Just as she was about to hand the palm-sized shell to me, a massive pincer, two beady eyes and six legs emerged from it and my mother shrieked at a volume that, well, I was entirely unaware she could attain.
She matched that frequency a day later in my apartment when she discovered a sand flea in her pocket. Greenpeace McBeatle even cut off his stereo and came down to check on us.
We lived at that little shoebox for most of a year before the owner knocked on my door and said we and McBeatle had to move. Turned out the property manager had been drinking our rent rather than passing it along, and the owner had no choice but to sell the house.
A short while after that, my time in Florida was over. Mom was crushed that I would ever leave Manasota Key, but the profession I chose very necessarily meant a transient existence. We bounced out to Utah for two stops, then circled back to this newspaper, but by then my mother’s health had begun to fail.
By the time she had defeated cancer for the first time, we had moved on to South Carolina. She chastised me for leaving paradise again. For Christmas one year, she sent a series of pencil-sketched shell drawings.
That was subtle.
Her health continued to decline. She defeated cancer a second time as the long and winding road led me back here for the third time. Not long after, the mother of my son decided she had traveled that road long enough and took the next exit. I continued on, back to South Carolina, where the road led me to Amanda.
By then, my mother was basically a shut-in. With just three-quarters of one lung, no lymph nodes and annual bouts of pneumonia, her life had been reduced to her little Kansas duplex with a cat, a dog and a shell collection she loved to show visitors.
On to Virginia and down to North Carolina I went with Amanda, working freelance gigs as she served the last of her 20 years in the Army.
Side note: My mother never really understood what I did. She mostly thought my job was getting into games without paying. I covered two Super Bowls, a World Series, the NBA finals between Michael Jordan’s Bulls and the Utah Jazz, NASCAR and even a Davis Cup. None of it moved the needle with my mother until the day she learned I had covered Serena Williams. Multiple times. Even appeared on a Williams Sisters documentary asking a question at a press conference. Then she was a firehose of questions.
Suddenly (finally?) I was cool. She asked if I got Serena’s autograph. I said if I ever did that, my days as a journalist would probably be over.
She said that was dumb. Cool points lost.
It was while I was in North Carolina that her health failed for the last time. I raced back to Kansas where my brothers and I took turns by her bed. She knew she wasn’t going home, and she had made peace with that.
She also knew I had found happiness and balance in my life between Amanda and my son, Braeden. But one thing troubled her.
“Do you think you’ll ever move back to that place?” she asked. “I really wish you never left.”
I laughed. Shortly after we got married, Amanda and I briefly visited Punta Gorda on our way to a vacation in Key West.
“Not a chance,” I said. “Three strikes. I’m out. Plus, Amanda hated it.”
Mom adored Amanda, so that stung a little.
“Well … I hope she changes her mind,” she said. “And I hope you go back.”
All of this came back to me today on the way to Englewood. Mom had grown up in the Ozarks, where life was roughly a generation behind the times. Her mom, dad and three siblings lived in a one-bedroom, clapboard house with a tin roof, off a dirt road, off a dirt road, off a dirt road. The kids slept in the attic and there was no indoor plumbing.
The first few years of my life, grandma and grandpa still had an outhouse, which I called the Boom Boom Box or Thunder Shack to their amusement.
My one-bedroom Mistake on Manasota Key may as well have been Shangri-La to my mother.
Anyway, the long and winding road magically wound itself back here for the fourth time in 2020. On that first night, Amanda and I went to Harpoon Harry’s for dinner and watched the sun sink over the harbor.
Suddenly, she couldn't remember why she didn’t want to be here. I have a picture I took of her at the exact moment of her revelation. Her smile is beautiful in the golden light of that July sunset.
This place has worked its magic on her, perhaps more so than it has on myself. The long and winding road has reached its end.
I live 1,190 miles from my mother.
Right where she wanted me to be.
Happy Mother’s Day.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
