Sometimes in the course of a busy day as a writer, one can get a little sloppy with their wording.
In my Sunday column, "OSU dealt blow on Strauss. Good." I relayed the latest developments in the Ohio State abuse scandal. In several instances, I failed to be specific or precise in my wording, which matters in an affair as serious as this one.
If there is one thing I really lament in terms of modern-day journalism, it is the trend to marginalize corrections and clarifications. Media outlets – newspapers more than others – are actually very good correcting errors ... but they aren’t the best at making the reader aware corrections or clarifications have been made.
In the case of a newspaper, a story appears on the front page one day and its correction appears as a paragraph at the bottom of an inside page or online only. It's easy to miss. Other forms of media simply scrub out their errors and never admit to making any in the first place, which I find incredibly deceitful on their part.
In general, such approaches erode the faith of the community and invites doubt as to a reporter's intentions.
One issue we have specific to our sports coverage is past mistakes have made coaches, parents and schools apathetic to correcting us when we’re wrong. This leads to us compounding the error by continuing to report incorrect information.
Tell a lie long enough it becomes the truth, as the adage goes. The same can be said for erroneous facts. I want all of you to be willing to come to me and tell me whenever we have incorrect information. Don’t let it just linger out there.
If we incorrectly report Timmy Jo Johnson committed an error that cost his team the baseball game, that’s bad enough. But when we aren’t told we made the mistake, it just stays out there in the public domain. With no correction, that mistake then becomes the accepted fact.
That doesn’t hurt us here at the newspaper. It doesn’t hurt the school. But it’s a crushing blow to Timmy Jo Johnson and it will stay with him and his family for a long time.
Know that a lot of our game-night mistakes come from an honest place. We generally keep our own stats at games because time is of the essence. When possible, we do get help from the coaches. All of this information is pretty much unofficial. Coaches will give us erroneous stats for the same reason we’ll record erroneous stats – we can’t see everything until we go to the tape, as it were.
Official stats at most schools come off film study a few days later. They are often different – sometimes radically, than what we or the coaches had on the night of the game.
While that's a fairly harmless example, we need to be alerted immediately. We don't want to continue regurgitating incorrect information in follow-up stories. The best way coaches can relay that information to us is by email or by keeping their MaxPreps statistics updated.
We often only hear about a mistake second hand or in the form of a snide comment on social media. We get accused of a bias or agenda.
We're just people who are trying to do our job, one that we are passionate about. But I get how it looks from the outside and it makes sense such things have caused communities around the country to lose faith in the notion we are trying our best to be fair, balanced and accurate.
This is me telling you I will always welcome being told when I am in error. Reporters used to welcome it. Yes, it stings when we get something wrong, but it always leads to a better understanding and stronger relationships when we own up to it.
In some cases, it's not us who are in error. By talking to us about it, misconceptions can be cleared up.
So enough with the preamble. Let’s get on to this matter with Ohio State.
I thank Ben Johnson, senior director of media and public relations at OSU, for reaching out.
We’ll go bit by bit:
• On Sunday, I wrote that last year at this time Judge Michael Watson’s decision to dismiss the cases against Ohio State, “culminated in getting out of a majority of lawsuits on that statute technicality.”
I should have been clearer. I was referring to the remaining outstanding cases. OSU saw that line as me stating the school got out of ALL cases, which of course, they did not. There were 37 lawsuits. Of those, 27 have been adjudicated or settled. There were 10 on appeal. Those were the cases I was referring to, not all 37.
• The lawsuit in which Mike Schyck’s group is involved with concerns whether Watson should have been allowed to continue as judge during the hearing on those lawsuits. There were a number of potential conflicts of interest, including some that Watson admitted he failed to disclose. One of those conflicts centered around Watson’s wife, whose “Flag Lady” business supplied flags for orientation kits.
While I’ve been told it was an exclusive contract, OSU says, “This is false. The university has purchased flags from the Flag Lady store. There was no ‘exclusive contract.’"
• This next one was the result of some really sloppy writing on my part. I wrote that Stephen Snyder-Hill, Schyck and others “annually attempt to speak before the board of trustees on this matter. Lately, they’ve been stonewalled.”
“Attempt” is the word misused here. Snyder-Hill and Schyck have repeatedly appeared before the board of trustees. It’s something they intend to do every year until this matter gets resolved.
Writing “Lately, they’ve been stonewalled” is my word choice to describe Ohio State’s response to their most recent request. After listening to Schyck describe the situation to me, that’s exactly what it sounded like, in my opinion.
Ohio State sees it much differently, which is fair. They responded to this latest request by putting the subject on the agenda for the Nov. 17 BoT meeting. The school’s caveat was that they didn’t want to hear from those they’ve already heard from – they wanted to speak to other survivors.
Ohio State says those survivors who have settled with the school are indeed allowed to speak before the board. I reported that the gag order in the settlement actually precluded such survivors from speaking freely.
Johnson said that’s not the case.
So, to recap what is going on right now:
• This past week, an appeals court threw out Watson’s dismissal of several outstanding, unsettled cases against Ohio State.
• Schyck’s group will hear soon whether it can proceed with its case concerning Watson’s conflict of interest. If that happens … well … things will get VERY interesting as his previous rulings on the case will be up for scrutiny.
• To this day, no one defends Dr. Richard Strauss, not even Ohio State. What the university is doing, though, requires further scrutiny as to whether or not their efforts are genuinely in the best interests of Strauss’ survivors.
• The integrity of Schyck, Snyder-Hill and Adam DiSabato have been routinely called into question by those who support the university’s cause - egregiously so in DiSabato’s case. What matters here is what happened to them and the hundreds of others Strauss abused. What matters is full accountability.
• As for the dollar figures, I don’t know what kind of number you can put on something like this, but the $60 million the university has handed out so far to a portion of the survivors pales in comparison to similar cases at other universities.
As for me, I’m always going to do my best to be factual. But I am human and this past Sunday, I had a bad day. At the same time, I do feel it is a responsibility of my position to advocate for a just cause.
There is no cause more just than Mike Schyck’s pursuit of justice.
Email Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
