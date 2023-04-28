Port Charlotte is a name on a map. It is not an incorporated city. It has no downtown.
But make no mistake – in this landscape dominated by transplants and snowbirds, there is a living, breathing, tight-knit community whose ties bind across generations.
At the heart of it stands Port Charlotte High School, and on Friday night, friends and family gathered in the newly remodeled weight room to celebrate one of their own.
T.J. Luther, Class of 2017, will find himself on an NFL team by the end of the weekend. The only question is whether he is drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent. His success at Gardner-Webb is too great to ignore and his ability cannot be denied.
Depending on the outlet, Luther’s draft stock is all over the map. As such, he said the key was to just drown out all the noise.
“I didn’t really look at the numbers,” he said. “I kind of just focused on myself. Things I could get better at. Looking at film from the previous years. I just really dialed down to what things I do.”
When it comes to the things he’s done, it all begins a decade ago during a fateful period of time when a phone call wasn’t returned and a family’s fate was determined.
HEY, HEY, HEY, HEY
It’s just one word, but when it was repeated four times by Virginia “Mama” Luther from the Port Charlotte High football stands, it became a mantra.
The first time Mama Luther bullhorned those words through the Friday Night air was during the 2013 season and for every home game afterward up until her passing in 2019, they were amplified by a raucous Pirate Nation.
The Luthers hail from Arcadia, but after their first two children had a difficult experience at DeSoto County, they decided to enroll their third-eldest child, Martin, at Port Charlotte High.
Their first inclination was to enroll at Charlotte. Part of the process involved getting the children into the Charlotte Pop Warner program, but when Virginia and Virgil Luther’s calls went unreturned, they came to know the Bandits.
“We tried to get in contact with the president of Charlotte. We tried, but every time, we missed each other,” Virgil said. “Then my sister told me about the Bandits. So I said, OK, we’ll go over there, then.
“When the dude finally came back to me, he said you ought to bring your boys back to Charlotte because it’s just a straight shot (down U.S. 17),” Martin added. “I said ‘I’m sorry, you’re too late.”
Martin’s enrollment at Port Charlotte High was not a seamless transaction. Already a standout for the Bulldogs, the Luther family believes to this day the school purposefully delayed signing his release paperwork long enough to prevent him from playing against DeSoto County that first year.
“So I just said, tell you what … give me all my children. I’m going to take them down there,” Virgil said with a laugh.
THE LUTHER ERA
Every year since, there has been a Luther playing for the Pirates. That streak will come to an end following the 2023 season when Sam and Tyrell Luther play their final downs. In all, six of the eight Luther brothers have passed through the Pirates program, all under Pirates coach Jordan Ingman.
One of Ingman’s earliest memories of the Luther clan is of the family’s red Dodge Caravan, which would pull up at the corner of the football stadium during practice and disgorge the rest of the Luther children.
Mama Luther would sit the kids nearby to do their homework while Martin practiced. When they finished, they would run laps on the track, the number of them corresponding to each child’s age.
When practice was over, Martin piled into the van with his siblings and they drove over to the Bandits’ practice fields at Franz Ross, where the young ones would practice and Martin would do his homework.
Then it was back home to Arcadia so they could do it all over again the next day.
T.J. was among the horde. In time, he took his turn starring for the Pirates. In his senior year, Luther caught 28 passes for 729 yards and 15 touchdowns while running for another 262 yards and three scores.
He moved on to Wofford College – Ingman’s alma mater – for two seasons. Following the COVID-19 year, he transferred to Gardner-Webb where this past season he caught 63 passes for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns and earned FCS All-America honors.
After training for the draft in Miami, Luther was quick to return home to be with family for this weekend.
That family occupied the Port Charlotte weight room on Friday night.
Among those in attendance were members of another family whose name is synonymous with Port Charlotte football.
THE FIRST FAMILY
Former NFL player and 2001 Port Charlotte graduate Anthony Hargrove flew in from southern Illinois and right away, the scene conjured up memories of his own draft day.
“The last 24-48 hours of it, you’re nervous,” said Hargrove, who in 2004 was a third-round pick of the St. Louis Rams out of Georgia Tech.
“You’re trying to figure out where you may go, what you may do and everybody’s telling you stuff,” Hargrove said. “I just remember the day of the draft we were having a party at our home and I went undrafted most of the day.
“My phone was dying and St. Louis was up. I had a terrible interview with them, so I said they weren’t going to pick me and I’m going to put my phone on the charger and all the sudden my phone lights up.”
The rest of the day was a blur of friends and family coming over to the house to congratulate him. Beyond the joy of being selected, the enduring memory of that day was the love of community. The Hargrove family moved at an early age from Brooklyn, N.Y. to live with an uncle in Port Charlotte.
Hargrove’s uncle was a custodian at Port Charlotte High School and most nights after school, the Hargrove children could be found at the school, cleaning floors, taking out the trash and doing any number of chores around the campus. So when his name was called that day in 2004, Port Charlotte itself answered that phone.
“It really was a celebration for the community. For the Bandits. For all those coaches over the years,” said Hargrove, who would go on to win a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints. “So much effort, you know what I mean? All those people picking us up from home and taking us to the fields.”
Luther believes this weekend will stir the echoes of Hargrove’s memories.
And that’s why he’s here.
“I feel the love, man, I really love the support and I love today,” Luther said. “Yeah, we were born in Arcadia and I love Arcadia, but Port Charlotte is definitely our family, as well. I really feel it here.”
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
