There’s a scene early on in the movie, “Dances With Wolves” when Kevin Costner’s character is in the middle of nowhere with a fellow named Timmons on his way to a lonely outpost on the Great Plains.
Their wagon came upon a bleached skeleton in the weeds. As Costner’s Lieutenant John J. Dunbar ponders the dead man’s fate, Timmons offers, “Somebody back East is sayin’ … ‘Why don’t he write?’”
It’s one of my all-time favorite quotes from one of my all-time favorite movies. And it’s a bit applicable to my present situation, since some of you have been wondering, “Why don’t he write?”
Well, life happens. I have been out of action for most of this past month, but I’m back. Some of you know the play-by-play. For others, I may as well have been a pile of bones.
The month has been filled with some adventures. One sojourn involved my wife and I celebrating our 10th anniversary in Key West, a place I get to as often as I can. I don’t go there to bar hop. Those days are (mostly) behind me. Rather, Key West is a place I go to refill my writing well.
Everyone knows about Ernest Hemingway and his time on the island, and yes, I hit the Hemingway Home every time I’m in town. However, he is just one of many.
Around the corner and a couple of blocks down the street is a museum dedicated to Tennessee Williams. For a time, Key West was where Shel Silverstein’s sidewalk ended (see what I did there?).
I’ve quoted the poet Elizabeth Bishop in this very space; her home on White Street is currently being restored by the Key West Literary Seminar. I track their progress, which has been terrific. From time to time, fellow poet Robert Frost’s tiny bungalow is available via Airbnb or Vrbo.
For my money, though, no one got into more shenanigans on the island than Thomas McGuane. If you knock around YouTube long enough someday, track down the story behind the filming of “Ninety-two in the Shade.”
That McGuane tome, by the way, has an evergreen first sentence, that will always rate among the great novel openers:
“Nobody knows, from sea to shining sea, why we are having all this trouble with our republic …”
But to bring this meandering back to the beginning, I consider Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea” to be the finest book I’ve ever read for the same reason “Dances with Wolves” is one of my all-time favorite movies.
Beyond each being a masterpiece in their respective media, the two share a specific DNA: They are works of fiction that tell true stories better than any documentary. There are true tales about Europeans and Americans who were adopted by Native American tribes, including one involving an 1800s missionary named John Dunbar. The movie’s depiction of Pawnee culture is considered spot on, as are the subsequent interactions between the Pawnee and the U.S. Army.
Hemingway’s novel is his way of retelling a story passed on to him by Cuban fishermen. What I love most about it is the fact it took Hemingway so long to finally get it right. He first heard the story about an old, down-on-his-luck fisherman who battled a great marlin only to lose it to sharks in the 1930s and referenced it in a 1936 Esquire article titled “On the Blue Water: A Gulf Stream Letter.”
The story stuck with Hemingway through the years, but he didn’t know how best to expand it into a novel. He shoved it in a mental pocket and pulled it out from time to time over the years.
At last, more than 15 years later during an epic, six-week writing binge, Hemingway pounded out “The Old Man” and shipped it to his publisher. At 26,000 words, it’s more of a novella than a novel, but if he added even one extra word, the entire thing would have fallen apart. It was Hemingway at the peak of his powers. Lean, yet muscular sentences, allowing a simple story to carry deep meaning.
The story is fiction, but built on a framework of truth and experience – that of Hemingway and the Cuban fishermen and the accumulated wisdom that comes from life itself. It took years, but it couldn’t have been written any sooner than it was.
“Good writing is true writing,” Hemingway once said. “If a man is making a story up it will be true in proportion to the amount of knowledge of life that he has and how conscientious he is; so that when he makes something up it is as it would truly be.”
So, why haven’t I been writing this month? There’s a true story, but perhaps a truer story would be for me to just admit I was a little burned out. Journalism on a deadline is demanding and it’s easy to just sort of lose the thread.
When I read what are considered to be the best stories these days, I see notes in the margins. I see writers bending the story to their preferred notion of storytelling. They ask leading questions meant to coax just the right quote to aid their narrative.
This is not a new phenomenon. Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” is considered the dawn of what is known as the “New Journalism” – using the narrative devices of fiction writers to tell true stories. Capote’s was a masterpiece. Gay Talese was a New York-based journalist who further mastered the approach. His story, “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold” is often held up as the gold standard. In that article for Esquire, Talese was tasked with writing about Frank Sinatra. Problem was, Sinatra refused to talk to him.
So, Talese just spent a few days hovering nearby, taking copious notes of Sinatra’s actions and interactions. He wove those observations into a narrative that revealed the inner-workings of Sinatra’s psyche better than anything Sinatra could actually have told him.
To this day, journalists try to emulate Talese’s tour de force. They all fail. Myself included.
In my particular case, I came to realize Talese’s approach, for all its narrative beauty, carried within it a fatal flaw: That wasn’t a story about Frank Sinatra – it was the story of one man’s notion of who Frank Sinatra was.
If someone attempts “New Journalism” and does it poorly, all they’ve done is write a work of fiction.
You need to have a relationship with your subject. You have to get to know their life and times, and you absolutely must be in their world and asking them questions. Perhaps their answers are insincere or misleading. If you know your subject, then you know when to call someone out or when to delve deeper to find the true meaning.
It’s hard. It’s time consuming. It’s draining and sometimes, it’s irritating for a story’s subject to see you, again, asking the same question you asked two days before. But that’s my process. I think I’ve asked Matt Stephenson a variation of the same exact question all season long as his Charlotte girls basketball team made its run to Saturday’s state championship game. I do the same thing every time I cover an athlete’s signing ceremony.
To quote Santiago in “The Old Man and The Sea”:
Every day is a new day. It is better to be lucky. But I would rather be exact. Then when luck comes you are ready.
You’d be amazed at how often the same question can lead to new and intriguing places. But you need to be there, in person to ask it. Too often, journalists sit at their desks and shoot off leading questions via email or prod people in a direction with a phone call.
Being there takes time and it requires being willing to allow someone to look you in the eye. That’s something all of us are doing less and less. It’s why, for example, I enjoy interviewing Charlotte’s D’Yanis Jimenez. Now there’s someone who looks you directly in the eye.
I’m a little in the weeds now, so I’ll go ahead and wrap this up. Long story short, with a little time to live in my world, I’m ready to return to yours. There’s a little fiction in that statement, but truer words I’ve never written.
I may not be as strong as I think, but I know many tricks and I have resolution.
That’s Santiago again.
Until next time, my friends.
It’s good to be back.
