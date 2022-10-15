Lemon Bay volleyball coach Pat Auer has lived in the area since 2005.
He arrived in time to see the early reconstruction following Hurricane Charley. As Hurricane Ian crept closer last month, he heard how the whole of Charley’s hurricane-force winds could fit inside Ian’s angry eye.
He saw the damage after Ian scraped its way across Englewood and dragged itself through the rest of Charlotte County.
His players were scattered to the four winds – figuratively with many leaving the area before the storm and literally for those who stayed and saw their possessions strewn across their neighborhood.
He didn’t know what would become of the Manta Rays’ season.
“Nobody knew anything,” he said. “Teachers still can’t even go past the gym, so yeah, we were concerned, but hopeful something would happen.”
Then Auer received a call from Charlotte High coach Michelle Dill.
-• • •-
Port Charlotte volleyball coach Julie White endured her first hurricane as a Charlotte County freshwater conch. She was grateful for the brave front her husband put forth as the storm’s fury descended upon their family home.
In the days following the storm, White leaned on Pirates athletic director Bob Bruglio to gauge the enormity of what she might face in salvaging the team’s season, for answers were not forthcoming from the school district early on.
“Our athletic director was really good about saying to stay patient and hopefully everything will work out,” White said. “A lot of (the players) were texting me and asking me what was going to happen and I didn’t really have any answers.”
When the all-clear sounded this week and the county high school sports teams were allowed to resume practice, the Pirates were excited. Fortunately, they would be able to participate in next week’s district tournament.
Unfortunately, there were no available opponents to play a few matches and shake off the rust of a two-week absence from the court.
Then White’s phone rang.
It was Dill.
-• • •-
Michelle Gorton was a standout volleyball player at Port Charlotte High at the end of the 1990s. Her father, Mike was a coach in the Canadian Football League.
Upon graduation, Gorton went on to Western Carolina, where she continued her career and earned a degree.
Her first year back home in 2004, a storm came barreling north across Cuba with Tampa Bay in its sights. Mike Gorton saw the reports and decided the odds were low enough that he could stay with his team in Canada.
His was a common sentiment throughout Charlotte County.
Charley had other ideas, veering off course and up Charlotte Harbor, where a first-year middle school teacher and assistant volleyball coach looked on helplessly as her family’s home was crushed.
After Ian repeated history in movie sequel fashion – bigger, scarier, longer – the now-married-with-children head coach of the rival Tarpons couldn’t shake the sense of déjà vu between the two storms.
“Charley had happened during the first week of school. I had just moved home from college and was living with my mom,” Dill said. “My dad was coaching football in Canada and we lost the whole house. Everything came in. We lost the roof. …
“Just seeing this all over again? I was really nervous,” Dill continued, referring to Ian’s approach. “My house I live in now has an old roof, so I was having flashbacks.”
Dill’s home survived Ian’s wrath and she wasted little time in mounting an effort restore normalcy. She stayed in the ear of Charlotte athletic director Tom Massolio, eager to keep volleyball in lockstep with any plans to bring football back.
Dill knew her Tarpons needed the distraction of a match. More than that – like Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte – the Tarpons needed to shake off the rust of a long layoff before district play.
Above all, she knew her community was hurting every bit as badly as her own friends and family had during Charley.
As soon as a return appeared likely, Dill called her two county rivals.
“These girls have missed so much and since we’re going into districts next week, I said to myself I don’t care if I win, I don’t care if I lose, we need to play,” Dill said. “Our community was hit so hard between the three schools, so I wanted to do something special for them.”
That is how Saturday’s unique county tri-match at Charlotte High sprang from the rubble of Ian. All three teams got in a pair of matches. Smiles were abundant, as were tears when Charlotte and Port Charlotte recognized the seniors who had missed out on their own senior nights (Lemon Bay had been fortunate enough to have their own senior night before the storm).
For one afternoon, Port Charlotte senior photos looked out from the Wally Kelly Gymnasium wall above a Charlotte Tarpon logo. The seniors from the three schools have seen so much in their four-year careers, from the intense isolation of a 100-year pandemic to the rallying of their community to help each other following a 100-year storm.
Charlotte won both of its matches, Port Charlotte lost both and Lemon Bay broke even. After the final serve, school allegiances fell away as pictures were taken and hugs were given.
What Ian threatened to tear asunder, Charlotte County’s three high schools pulled together.
“The girls enjoyed it and that’s what it’s all about,” Auer said.
“This was great and I started to think about that – about having a tri-match every year,” said White. “I think that would be fun.”
It’s something that has crossed Dill’s mind, as well.
“We could have it on some weekend and rotate it around all three schools,” Dill said. “I’m all about helping our players, no matter what school they’re at.”
