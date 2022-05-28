Time.
It creeps, it marches, it drags, it flies. If we’re lucky, we have all the time in the world, but unfortunately it seems as if we never have enough.
Probably the best-worst thing us bumbling bipeds ever mastered was the measurement of time. Hand in hand with the invention of the clock came the realization that time stops for no one.
These thoughts came to mind Saturday afternoon while waiting at the Sarasota-Bradenton airport’s baggage claim. It took 29 minutes for the conveyor belt to fire up and deliver its cargo of shabbily handled luggage.
It seemed as if it took as long for travel that last 100 feet as it did the first 1400 miles.
That whole thing about time being relative is true. In 29 minutes of flight in a Boeing 737, one can cover the distance between Punta Gorda and Jacksonville (if the pilot has a hot date). In 29 minutes on southbound I-75 out of Sarasota, one can travel all the way from Exit 213 to Exit 207.
I can tell you from years in this business that 29 minutes on deadline passes infinitely more quickly than 29 minutes watching the final six outs of a high school baseball game (parents, I know you feel me).
I’ve been thinking about time all week, to be honest. This past week wrapped up another school year and another class celebrated graduation. It’s a grand juxtaposition – kids celebrating an end to the longest four years of their lives while bewildered parents wondered where those four years went.
Throughout the school year, I covered events that seemingly took forever during seasons that passed in the blink of an eye. Isn’t that a curious thing? At the end of those campaigns, I talked to misty-eyed seniors who spoke of cherishing every moment of their final ride and underclassmen who shrugged off heartbreak with the promise of getting after it next year.
I wish I had a grand piece of advice to pass along to our area’s newly minted grads, but I don’t. Advice is wasted on the youth. Just get out there and swing for the fences, kids. Do big things. Before you know it, you’ll be standing in the baggage line just like me, looking at your watch, wondering where the day has gone.
But at least you’ll be standing there because you went somewhere and did something, right?
Enough of that. Before Saturday’s long travel day, my desire for this missive was to recount moments from this past school year that have stayed with me.
The year began before the year began – at the end of the 2020-21 wrestling season, Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck called me up to say he was going to hike the Appalachian Trail to raise money for his wrestling program. Up to that point, he had been training for it by walking on the beach with a loaded backpack.
If you know Mike, you know he’s in great shape. Still, walking a flat beach is no match for trekking through the Smokies at 5,000 feet.
I wished him luck, but there was a piece of me that made me wonder if they’d ever find his body.
Well, not only did he cover the 2,194 miles faster than anticipated – he raised nearly twice the $20,000 he had hoped for. All the while, he shared videos of his experience, hoping to appeal to his wrestlers’ own sense of dogged determination.
Later in the year, I was speaking with Mike once more, as his long-standing battle for justice against Ohio State reached a moment of truth. I will never forget his candid and stark retelling of the horrors he experienced at the hands of team doctor Richard Strauss during his college wrestling days. The desire to share his story came from the same place deep within that spawned his mission to hike the Appalachian Trail.
His consuming passion to inspire, to teach, to do the hard things, and to be in the moment has made him the best kind of role model for his charges.
Coaches throughout our area share that passion. Mike’s example is just the most obvious. There are countless others.
Here’s another: Perhaps no coach in the area has done more to change a culture than DeSoto County’s athletic director and football coach, Sam Holland.
The first time I saw Sam in action was during a 2021 spring football practice in which he was sprinting stride for stride alongside Bulldogs speedster Nazir Gilchrist as he turned the corner on a toss sweep.
We’ve recounted this several times before, but it’s worth repeating – at the end of the winless 2020 football season, just 18 players remained in the Bulldogs program. By the start of his first spring practice as head coach, Holland had nearly doubled that number.
His inspirational demeanor, good humor and genuine compassion supercharged the Bulldogs’ spirits and by the end of the 2021 regular season, they were celebrating a huge win over rival Hardee to cap a 6-3 season.
His job didn’t end at the final horn. Soon after season’s end, he was christening a new weight room and unveiling a nutrition program for student-athletes. In February, he grabbed four seniors with no college suitors and piled them into a car. He took them on a road trip to visit universities in Tennessee and North Carolina and found landing spots for at least two of them.
By the time this year’s spring practice rolled around, the Bulldogs’ roster had swelled to 62.
There’s not enough room in this paper for me to recount the inspirational exploits of our area’s amazing coaches. If I tried to list all their names, I’d miss a bunch, so let me just say this: We are lucky to have such people guiding our children. If you see them, thank them.
As for those children – we just celebrated 383 of them this past Tuesday at CoolToday Park during the second Sun Preps All-Area Awards ceremony.
There were so many incredible feats this past school year, from Venice’s state football title to Charlotte’s second consecutive state weightlifting crown. From Port Charlotte basketball player Alex Perry’s school-record, 49-point outburst to North Port’s Hope Eastes becoming the first-ever girls wrestler to stand on the podium at the state championships (this year was the first for girls wrestling as a statewide, sanctioned sport).
And so on, and so forth.
Congratulations to all the seniors. We’ll miss you. Don’t be strangers.
To everyone else: See you next year.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
