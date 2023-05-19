Hello, Class of 2023. You’ve been through a lot.
I mean … A LOT.
From COVID-19 to Hurricane Ian, few graduating classes – especially in the 21st Century – have had to deal with as much as you have.
I’m speaking to you from the dusty pages of Generation X. For the most part, we’re your parents. Many of us graduated high school analog and left college digital. As one Gen X woman said on an Instagram reel: We’re older than Google.
Our Call of Duty was Oregon Trail. Our Grand Theft Auto was Lemonade Stand.
There were no smart phones when we were your age, but there were disposable cameras. It was always exciting to use one, take it to the photomat, then pick up the prints … which were usually 23 pictures of a finger and one blurry shot of a dog’s butt.
We had multiple tetanus shots, were flung off merry-go-rounds, played tackle football in the street and explored storm drains.
We stayed fed and watered by raiding our friend’s refrigerators and drinking from garden hoses.
When we dressed up, guys wore hair spray and girls wore shoulder pads.
Yeah, sure, we went through some stuff. You don’t really need me to tell you what that was about since there are currently a trillion TikTok and IG reels of angry Gen X people whining about it and telling your generation rub some dirt on your hurt.
Don’t listen to them. They’re idiots. All you need to know about our childhood is this: Some things were good, some things weren’t and deep down, Gen X knows they’d rather live now than then.
The Blue Screen of Death and Error 404 are far superior to the blinking VCR clock of our youth.
One thing we did do better than you – and I make zero apologies for this – is our music. Yours is a mess. Ours is the stuff of legends. Don’t @ me. You know it to be true.
But …
At your age, we never had to stay at home, locked down, as science fiction became reality. We had no active shooter drills. A tornado hit my high school during my senior year (because Kansas is gonna Kansas), but the dread of Ian’s approach, the terror in its arrival and the sorrow in its aftermath are indelible.
You dealt with threats that just didn’t exist in our day – cyberbullying comes to mind.
And here you are. Diploma in hand, headed out into a world that is yours to mold.
Gen X is a little blip of an age between the Boomers and your tribe. We are massively outnumbered. We will never truly hold meaningful power in politics, nor do I think we’re all that interested in doing so.
But we are a bridge between what was, and what is to come. We are a universal translator that can give you a history lesson because we lived it, and relate it to you in your native tongue, because we invented it.
Speaking solely for myself, I’m here for you. We need your generation to save us all.
It’s time for you to own the narrative.
Here are some words of wisdom to get you started:
SUPPORT YOUR TRIBE but never succumb to group-think or the herd mentality. America was founded by explorers, trailblazers, iconoclasts and rugged individualists. If you ever have a crisis of faith or conscience, listen to your heart. It will never steer you wrong … even if you are wrong.
COMPARING THE STRUGGLES of generations is a fool’s errand, but knowing their challenges is vital. Be a student of history, but do so by removing the shaded lenses of your present. Do not retroactively prosecute or denigrate those who came before because they didn’t do what you now know is right.
WE ALL HAVE prejudices. It is part and parcel of the human condition. One of humanity’s most powerful drives is the one that guides like to seek like. It’s an act of survival that can lead us over a cliff (see: herd mentality). Along those lines …
DO NOT TRUST anyone who says they do not see color because that’s likely all they see. Accept otherness, for our differences are the key to a better world. Differences must be acknowledged with empathy, studied with openness and supported with care. Pale light blooms into a rainbow of colors when seen through a prism. It’s those myriad colors that make the light so bright.
YOU HAVE BECOME more like us in our desire to always be right. We have become more like you in the collective loss of our attention spans, and we’re both the lesser for it. Work every day to break free from both of these failings.
Lightning round:
--Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance.
--If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop digging.
--The biggest liar you’ll ever have to deal with probably watches you brush your teeth in the mirror every morning.
--Don’t worry about biting off more than you can chew; your mouth is probably a whole lot bigger than you think.
--Telling someone to go to hell and making them do it are two entirely different propositions.
--You can just about always stand more than you think you can.
--Even a kick in the caboose is a step forward.
--When you throw your weight around, be ready to have it thrown around by somebody else.
--Always take a good look at what you’re about to eat. It’s not important to know what it is, but it’s critical to know what it was.
--The quickest way to double your money is to fold it over and put it in your back pocket.
--Never miss a good chance to shut up.
--Nobody ever drowned themselves in their own sweat.
--No tree is too big for a short dog to lift his leg on.
--Don’t get mad at somebody who knows more than you. It’s not their fault.
Congratulations, to all. Go be great!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.