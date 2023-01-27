Greetings and welcome to … whatever this is.
As I mentioned last week, this new “Early Sunday” sports section is going to take us a little time to get completely broken in. It’s nice to have our own section again, though. If you were a subscriber before the COVID-19 pandemic, you remember sports being its own section. When sports faded away during the lockdown, the section moved inside the front section, seemingly to stay.
Except for today. And Sunday-ish.
This new (old) section has a few quirks to it, which is forcing us to move a some things around while adding a few new items. The “Sports on TV” section is on Page 6 because it’s huge. We need to run Saturday and Sunday listings, so their usual place on the second page of our section is not big enough.
Another thing we’re trying to do with this is something I’ve wanted to do all along.
You’ll see something we’re calling the “Local Scoreboard” on Page 7, atop the regular scoreboard. This week, it contains the season results of all the area boys and girls basketball teams. There is also a preps calendar.
Once upon a time, newspapers could reliably be counted on to be record keepers. That has gone largely by the wayside as this industry finds new and increasingly sillier ways to kill itself off.
One of my favorite things to do when I research a story with a historical angle is to go to the library and scan back issues of a newspaper on microfilm. Looking up batting averages, schedules, season results, scoring leaders and box scores was a vital part of any research.
Back issues of The Daily Sun’s sports section these past 10 years would leave you with a vastly incomplete snapshot in time. Case in point – Friday’s paper.
We had that big North Port boys soccer win at Venice. We also were at Port Charlotte for the girls basketball game at Fort Myers. You also learned that 13 weightlifters advanced to regionals with titles at district meets.
But did you know the Port Charlotte boys basketball team pulled out an epic double-overtime victory at Fort Myers? How about John Gamble dropping 28 points as the Charlotte boys basketball team rolled to a big win at Naples?
Those are just two of several events we didn’t get in the paper for various, unavoidable reasons. With smaller staffs and a space crunch, that’s just a part of life at newspapers in 2023. Our cardinal sin, however, has been a failure to carve out space to get in the results we missed.
I’m working on that.
In the meantime, what if we could run all the basketball results from the entire season every Saturday (Sunday-ish) morning? How about some wrestling rankings? I’m hoping to add those next week. When baseball and softball get going, how about some stats leaders as well as their schedules and results?
My very favorite thing growing up was scanning the Track and Field honor roll in my hometown paper.
I want to get all of these things up and running every Sunday-ish Saturday morning.
Fingers crossed.
On a somewhat related note, I wanted to acknowledge all the fine work done by my sports comrades in arms, Victoria Netkovick and Vinnie Portell.
Victoria’s last day was Jan. 15. She had an opportunity to move north to her home state of Connecticut to be closer to family. Though she was here just six months, she made an invaluable contribution to our volleyball and soccer coverage. With soccer deep in district playoffs, her absence is noticeable around here.
Then there’s Vinnie, who doesn’t know I’m writing this. Vinnie’s last day with The Daily Sun is Feb. 3.
I have worked off and on for this company for 27 years. I have seen a lot of Venice Gondolier sports editors come and go.
None measure up to Vinnie.
I’d wager every parent, coach and athlete – past and present – agrees with me.
Vinnie’s passion to tell the stories of our area’s youth is a throwback. Most journalists coming out of college these days are eager to bypass the prep sports grind (too much work, no glory for the “brand”).
Sports writers who get their start at places like ours – where you do all the grunt work yourself (keeping stats while shooting video and putting out live updates on social media is no joke) as well as cover ALL sports – are the ones who go on to be the most successful in this business. You’ve learned to seek out sources. You’ve learned to ask the right questions. You’ve built a killer work ethic. You’ve gained institutional knowledge.
In his few years here, through hard work and dedication, Vinnie has become an institution on The Island and all around the Sun Preps region.
Vinnie is doing what all good, young writers do – he’s moving on up. If you see Vinnie this week, say hello to the newest associate editor at Betsided, a sports gambling news outlet.
Good gravy, I’m gonna miss him around here. He isn’t just my right-hand guy – he’s my entire right side. It’s going to feel like a newspaper equivalent of an amputation. But that’s how it feels when the best ones move on.
I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Victoria and Vinnie and will be following their future endeavors as they go on to do great things.
See you back here next Sunday … ish.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
