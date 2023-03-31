On the night of March 21, I was out covering Charlotte High’s softball game against Riverview. I knew the Tarpons were light years better than the Rams, but it was the first softball game back from spring break and we needed to be back out there, covering local sports.
I told photographer Tom O’Neill that I expected it to be a mercy-ruling and, sure enough, the Tarpons blasted their way out to an 11-2 lead after three innings, one run shy of triggering the rule.
Because sports are sports, chaos ensued. Riverview pecked away and by the top of the sixth inning, Charlotte’s lead had been reduced to 11-9.
I looked at my watch. Good grief. Getting this thing written and getting the sports section out on time was becoming an iffy proposition. At that point, the best thing that could happen was Charlotte going down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth, then Riverview getting mowed down in order by Mia Flores in the top of the seventh.
So of course that didn’t happen.
Charlotte pounded out seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, then Jaiden Halverson finally ended the game with a mercy-inducing RBI single.
Charlotte 19, Riverview 9.
After gathering quotes, it was already 10 p.m.
I texted page designer Sean Porter:
This is going to be a terrible night. I just got home.
I sat down at the chair in my home office and started pounding away. In truth, I love the challenge of a story on deadline. It usually brings out my best work.
At 10:33 p.m., my phone rang. I stared at the ID.
It was Jeff.
With creeping dread, I tapped the answer button and heard exactly what I was expecting from my brother.
My oldest brother, Rod, was seizing. Paramedics were at his Haysville, Kansas, home. Jeff lives in Dallas and was relaying what Rod’s daughter, Sierra, had just told him.
“Sierra said they don’t know how bad it is yet. He’s not conscious, but she said to hold off making any travel plans just yet,” Jeff said.
His voice was trembling. Unspoken between us was the belief that Rod’s brain cancer had entered its endgame.
I got off the phone and stared at my half-finished game story. I was 22 minutes from deadline when Jeff called. I looked at the paragraph I had just typed:
With two outs, Flores singled up middle to bring home Fitzgerald and Wharton, then she oh my god it’s Jeff
Sean texted just then to say two sports pages were ready to be proofed.
I stood up, walked around my chair and sat back down. I bulled my way through the rest of the softball story. I hit the send button.
At 10:42 p.m., my phone rang.
It was Jeff.
“It’s bad,” he said. “The hospice nurse said he’s transitioning to the end.”
The nurse, Britney, estimated Rod had about 24 hours left. I needed to make travel plans.
Alas, the Charlotte-Lemon Bay baseball game ended even later than my softball game. I was in a bit of limbo waiting on correspondent Bruce Robins’ story.
In that moment, I remember just sitting motionless, stewing over the soft-peddled language of the well-intentioned hospice nurse.
He’s transitioning to the end …
What a stupid thing to say.
Petty of me, but I guess everything is fair game for an impotent rage seeking any outlet.
Deadline was 10:55. Bruce’s story arrived at 10:57. Believe me when I say that was a Herculean performance by the intrepid Mr. Robins. I’m so grateful to have him on speed-dial.
I edited the story, attached Tim Kern's photos and punched the send button.
11:01.
Sean the Wizard got it on the page and sent me the proof at 11:13. We missed the deadline by nearly 20 minutes, which is gnash-and-wail worthy for our press folk.
I leaned back in my chair and a bit of dark humor crept in: Prep baseball needs to invest in a pitch clock.
On to Travelocity.com.
I scanned the flights from Fort Myers to Wichita, Kansas. Nothing could get me there before 11 p.m. the following night. I checked Sarasota. Same deal.
Tampa International had one seat remaining on a flight at 5:20 a.m. Factor in the two-hour drive from Punta Gorda and I had to pack right then and there.
It was then I realized I hadn’t even told Amanda what was happening. Last I knew, she had been getting ready for bed. She had to be up early. Fortunately, she wasn’t yet asleep. I told her what was happening and I know I had to have been a little incoherent.
She got the gist. Do what you have to do, she said, and just let me know what’s going on. I love you.
Love of my life, people. I thank God, heaven and earth every day.
I threw a wad of clothes in a suitcase, not paying attention to whether or not I had underwear or socks. Scooped up the toiletries. Packed up my laptop – newspapers never take a day off – and reached for my Kindle. As I turned it on and off, an ad popped up on its screen for a book titled “Too Old to Die Young.”
Huh. I made a mental note of it.
I kissed Amanda and hurtled down I-75 to TIA.
The flight was smooth. Relatives called and texted. Scott Lawson, the Daily Sun’s managing editor and my direct boss, told me to disappear for as long as I needed.
Wheels down in Wichita at 10:42 a.m. Exactly 12 hours after Jeff’s last call.
Rod was still hanging on, sleeping, breathing well. As soon as he had gotten off the phone with me, Jeff had driven straight to Rod’s house from Dallas.
Rod had been diagnosed with two glioblastoma tumors this past May. I was at Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood talking with Kurt Taylor about his new youth basketball program, Vertical Vision when my phone rang and I saw it was Jeff.
I stepped out to the parking lot as Jeff told me he had finally convinced Rod to see a doctor about his memory issues and sudden inability to find the right word when speaking.
The surgery was the night of the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Show at CoolToday Park. I was in Wichita, waiting for the doctor, but I followed the show from afar, tweeting and re-tweeting congratulations to the various athletes as I sat in the hospital waiting room.
The tumors were removed, but the glioblastoma was Grade 4. With Rod’s other health concerns, it was a terminal diagnosis. In the months following the surgery, save for one spate of seizures, the cancer worked its evil behind the curtain.
Rod had lost the ability to walk, his short-term memory was shot and he could barely work his TV remote, but other than that, there was no real pain. He was mostly just a happy bloke with an enormous appetite. I got up to Kansas as much as I could. I saw him on what would be his last birthday in September. We had one last Christmas.
Rod got the chance to see his beloved Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl and, because his memory was trashed, he got to relive it on multiple occasions. He would randomly call but forget why. It was always good to hear his voice.
Less than 12 hours after I got to Kansas, at 9:19 p.m. with Jeff, Sierra and myself at his side, Rod slipped away as peacefully as any of us could ever have hoped for.
The following afternoon, as the writer in the family, Sierra asked if I could write Rod’s obituary. All the memories flooded in. Then I thought of that book title that had popped up on my Kindle.
Too Old to Die Young ...
There is no such thing as being too old to die young. I think it’s a fair thing to say the great majority of us would love to live forever. As the years pass, we take our turns visiting those ages we once had determined to be “old.”
Thirty, forty, fifty, the mile markers flash by. Life’s experiences constantly move the goal post on our personal definition of age. I turn 52 this month, but at times I feel half that. Of course, my back and knees are quick to remind me.
Our memory, I think, is why age is a poor measure of how we feel.
My memories of Rod are not dusty or sepia-toned. Their edges are not crinkled or torn.
In that moment as I wrote his obituary, Rod was still that college kid who would sneak into my bedroom to leave Matchbox cars and candy bars on my nightstand. He was the 20-something holding Sierra in his arms for the first time as a young father who had no idea what came next.
That, and more, is who Rod will always be to me.
You already know this, but it bears repeating: Find your bliss in life. Strive for your own personal paradise. Love your family. Grow your circle of friends. Help one another in the hard times and celebrate the high times.
If you live here in our little slice of heaven, watch the sun set over Charlotte Harbor, knowing it will always rise again.
Rod was too young to die old.
Aren’t we all?
Email Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
