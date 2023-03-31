Obley mug.jpg

On the night of March 21, I was out covering Charlotte High’s softball game against Riverview. I knew the Tarpons were light years better than the Rams, but it was the first softball game back from spring break and we needed to be back out there, covering local sports.

I told photographer Tom O’Neill that I expected it to be a mercy-ruling and, sure enough, the Tarpons blasted their way out to an 11-2 lead after three innings, one run shy of triggering the rule.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments