On Tuesday, four Port Charlotte student-athletes announced their college destinations. As I spoke with them, one said something I’ve heard more often in the past couple of years than any other time covering sports:
“It's just been really difficult trying to find somewhere," said Pirates baseball player Ethan Zylstra, who signed with Midway University in Midway, Kentucky.
“So I've just been emailing colleges," Zylstra added. "Sending film and all of that. Midway replied and I went on a visit there.”
More and more, area athletes are having to take their recruiting into their own hands. Now, one could say that’s just being responsible for one’s interests.
The problem is, it has become the norm, rather than the exception. It used to be such an approach was for those athletes who were slipping through the cracks, be it because they played at a small school or in a small town or didn’t have much experience.
Today, we have Sun Preps All-Area players who haven’t gotten a sniff from the kind of schools that came calling 10 years ago.
The transfer portal is the root cause and it’s something local coaches have lamented privately to me often, but more so in the past couple of years.
Unless you’re a slam-dunk, 4- or 5-star athlete, you’re getting in line behind thousands of college athletes making themselves available via the transfer portal.
Last year, one area athlete told me of his frustration, knowing he had to wait until the transfer portal emptied and the junior college prospects signed before he could even get a phone call returned.
The same caliber of athlete from this area that once landed at a mid-major offer in basketball is now sifting through junior college, Division II or NAIA offers. The same football player who might have landed at, say, Coastal Carolina, is going to a small in-state college.
Perhaps that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but not by much. If you look at the list of talent from this area that is currently toiling at the Division II and NAIA levels, you might be shocked.
I am refraining from naming names because I don’t what the athletes to think I’m dogging them for their landing spots. That’s definitely not my intent.
Rather, what can we do about the effect of the transfer portal on high school recruiting?
At the moment, the answer is nothing. Due to the wild successes many schools are achieving with the portal’s help, it’s obviously here to stay.
Look at Florida Atlantic’s opponent in the Elite Eight. When Jerome Tang took over Kansas State last year, he had just two scholarship players on the roster. Tang brought in 11 players he found through the transfer portal.
Boom. One year later, Tang is the Naismith Coach of the Year and the Wildcats are a featured team in the One Shining Moment montage.
Another reason the transfer portal is staying put is Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Any athlete punching above his or her weight at a smaller school is definitely going to jump in the portal for the chance at a payday playing for a Power-5 conference team.
The entity charged with overseeing the madness is AWOL.
I’m convinced if you put the NCAA’s collective brainpower in a bumblebee, it would fly backwards.
(Apologies to the late Molly Ivins, from whom I’m paraphrasing. Say what you will about her politics ... she could turn a phrase.)
Unable to deal with the Wild West it created with NIL, the NCAA has asked Congress to step in. I reckon after a decade of hearings and 1457 bill proposals that never get out of committee, kids in nursery school will be signing shoe deals with Under Armour and rocking Subway bibs at lunch.
When I started working on this column earlier this week, I took a deep dive into what the transfer portal is, how NIL is being regulated and what can be done to streamline or improve both. I have no answers because we're still don't know all the questions.
The optimist in me thinks 10 years from now – or perhaps sooner – we will see a new equilibrium. Schools will find a way to balance the immediate fix of transfers with the development of high school recruits.
Recruits who are overlooked initially will get their chance to shine on the biggest stage if they put in the work.
The pessimist in me? He's a little more colorful:
–The Power-5 will be the Power-2. This is something we already seeing after the TV deals signed by the SEC and Big Ten. I wouldn’t be surprised if the entire top half of the Football Bowl Subdivision tears itself away from the NCAA.
–Career records will become untouchable because no one will stay in one place long enough to approach them. But single-season records will be rewritten annually.
–Loyalty to the brand will mean something entirely different. Instead of promoting a school, it will be about promoting one’s own brand. We’re already seeing that, too.
Is all of that really a bad thing? I don’t know … but seems bad.
For better or worse, what happens at the college level has a way of trickling down to high school sports. Already, 26 states have passed bills permitting at least some form of NIL at the high school level. Thirteen states have prohibited it and the remaining 11 currently have some form of legislation pending.
Florida is one of the states currently prohibiting NIL, but transferring from school to school is as simple as having a reliable car.
Recently, the Florida Legislature began debating the possibility of handing over the FHSAA’s committee appointments to the governor’s office. That’s a bad idea. Politicizing the FHSAA will merely mean a new set of rules each time the opposing party moves into the mansion.
As long as half the country is allowing NIL in high schools, it’s only a matter of time before it’s in every state. There will come a day when that competitive disadvantage creates the sort of imbalance that leads a family to move on the promise of a payday for their 14-year-old.
Flames lick at our high school sports establishment while Congress plays the NCAA’s fiddle. In the vacuum, statehouses shift stances on political whims. Meanwhile, families are left to navigate the miss on their own.
But, hey, maybe that’s what progress looks like these days.
