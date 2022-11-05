Here are a series of truths which I consider to be self-evident:
-The Venice High mascot is not my cup of tea.
-I find the playing of Tim McGraw's “Indian Outlaw” to be silly. I don't particularly care for Venice High calling its home gym the “TeePee."
-Venice High has every right in the world to do both and call itself whatever it wants.
-The coaches, educators and other members of the Venice High faculty are good people. Caring people. Passionate people. Their success in what they do is undeniable. The Venice student body is outstanding. I’ve never met a Venice High student who left a negative impression on me.
-This entire fiasco regarding the band performing at Disney is a self-inflicted wound. The issue surrounding racial stereotypes in sports nicknames has been a hot-button topic for most of this century. By now, it should come as no surprise to Venice High when it encounters pushback outside its city limits.
-If Venice is going to persist in continuing the use of the images and nickname, it should at least meet others halfway and have alternate uniforms and logos available for performances on the road.
-Disney, however, is egregiously in the wrong for throwing up last-second roadblocks and conditions preventing the band from performing. If the mascot was such an issue, Disney should never have extended the invitation in the first place. That’s another self-inflicted wound. There are no heroes or crusaders for the righteous on this topic.
I could go on, but I think you’ve got the gist. My main point is we can hold two thoughts in our heads simultaneously. We can say something is wrong without demonizing those who support it. We can have a discussion but ultimately agree to disagree when a compromise can’t be reached.
My hunch is that Venice High will not change its nickname. Especially if that means bowing to outside forces.
Controversial opinion: It shouldn’t bow to outside forces on an issue like this one. Any change needs to come from within.
Venice does, however, need to respect the fact many people find the mascot offensive and should meet such people halfway if there’s something it wants or needs from those people. Alternate uniforms and logos for road trips is low-hanging fruit. A ‘V’ without the image. Boom. Problem solved.
When the school is out there representing the community, it’s the “Venice” on the uniform that matters. Those who support the nickname and imagery need to understand that. Those who don’t support the nickname and imagery really need to check themselves if they direct their ire at teenagers or deny them opportunities that are otherwise available to others.
The nickname issue is different between the pro, college and high school ranks. The free market and its associated pressures determine if a professional team’s nickname can stand. In college, a more active and engaged student body typically moves the needle on whether a nickname should be changed.
At the high school level, it falls on the adults and the school district. If you have a problem with the Venice nickname, vote out school board members who support it. Lean on the leadership during meetings. Write letters to the editor. Post your opinions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, etc., etc., and more etc.
Do. Not. Take. It. Out. On. Kids.
Do not deny children opportunities. We have hard evidence now regarding how easy it is to send children into tailspins during their educational experience. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting need to teach and learn remotely had clear, negative effects on children.
Again, you can hold two thoughts in your head simultaneously:
-The virus spread had to be halted.
-The resulting effects of isolation on children are real.
This country has torn itself to bits this year arguing who was right and who was wrong about the collective handling of the pandemic. It’s the wrong argument. While the two sides chase their tails engaging in whataboutism, but-but-buts and name-calling, kids most affected by the pandemic are either dropping out, flunking out or graduating without the tools they need to survive in this increasingly difficult world.
What matters is dealing with the aftermath, learning from successes and failures and being ready to deal with something should it happen again.
That was a bit of a digression to make a point: We can argue about whether the Venice mascot and nickname is a good idea, but let’s keep the collateral damage away from the children.
Perhaps you’re saying to yourself, “It’s just a band trip. They’ll survive.”
That’s the wrong argument. Try this: “Why are we punishing children because we disagree with their elders or institutions?”
The most important part of debating an issue is coming up with useful suggestions for a solution. That’s another thing all of us could work on.
I offered one possible solution above regarding alternate uniforms. Another obvious solution would be to change the name and mascot.
Easier said than done.
What other nickname or mascot can you come up with for Venice? Don’t say “Tigers” or “Wildcats” or “Sharks” – those don’t move the needle and, frankly, I find them offensive just because of the lack of imagination involved. Recently, I covered the Tarpon Springs-North Port football game. Tarpon Springs calls itself the “Spongers.”
Brilliant!
Does Venice have a tradition or industry that evokes a similar nickname and mascot? Give it some thought.
One name that jumped immediately to mind for me was “Islanders” because people often talk about an event in Venice as happening “on the island.” I don't know what an "Islander" would look like beyond Bermuda shorts and flip-flops, but the mascot could be something else entirely. The Wilmington Blue Rocks minor league baseball team has a moose and a cabbage as its mascots.
The first European settlers referred to the region as “Horse and Chaise” because of some funky-looking tree fishermen used as a gathering spot, so maybe “Thoroughbreds” is an option. Clinton High in North Carolina calls itself the "Dark Horses" which is pretty cool.
What a lot of people don’t understand about Venice is that the “Indians” name came from an honest place. The area was home to a robust Native American culture at the time Europeans arrived. It’s just that calling a team the “Indians” is a failure of imagination and isn’t really all that different than calling it the “Africans” or “Mexicans" – wildly offensive names no one would ever consider acceptable.
How about the Peacocks or Wheatleys? Naming a team after a successful individual has been done before. In my hometown, Washburn University calls itself the “Ichabods” after the school’s founder, Ichabod Washburn.
I could really dig the Peacocks. Admit it … you sorta like it, too.
If Venice wants to lean into that Native American tie, might I suggest the “Calusa.” The tribe itself is extinct, though its descendants are legion.
Going with a more specific Native American name presents the opportunity for learning and discovery. Florida State University and other colleges who continue to use the monikers of Native American tribes have created partnerships with those nations to promote their unique culture and heritage.
The Calusa, by and large, have no such advocate and are becoming increasingly lost to history. Venice could play a huge role in keeping the Calusa’s memory alive by disseminating what remains of their culture via lessons in the classroom and (non-offensive) representation on game nights.
So in the end, this is me sharing my opinion regarding the Venice High nickname and mascot. This is me offering possible solutions, be it alternate road uniforms or a name change.
This is also me saying shame on Disney ... and how two-faced, might I add. ESPN recently televised a Venice High football game where the imagery was plainly visible. ESPN is a Disney-owned company.
This is not me denigrating the great people of Venice or the teenagers who don the school colors or the children who are dreaming of being an “Indian” one day.
If this is an issue that gets you so upset that you’re weirdly OK with allowing external forces deny opportunities afforded other children … I don’t know what to say about that.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
