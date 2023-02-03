There was some sad news – for my industry, anyway – out of St. Louis this week.

The Post-Dispatch, one of the country’s largest newspapers at one point (hard to say whose circulation is what these days), slashed four positions from its prep sports operation, STLhighschoolsports.com.


