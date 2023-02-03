There was some sad news – for my industry, anyway – out of St. Louis this week.
The Post-Dispatch, one of the country’s largest newspapers at one point (hard to say whose circulation is what these days), slashed four positions from its prep sports operation, STLhighschoolsports.com.
That sentence was a mouthful, especially because that last part. That’s something I’m going to get to in a minute.
Anyway, the move that cut the preps staff in half included Paul Kopsky, who had been with the company for 30 years. It came in concert with the paper finding enough change in its seat cushions to hire yet another writer for its St. Louis Cardinals beat.
This is happening everywhere, of course, including here. We suffered a round of layoffs this week. Among the poor souls who were snatched away was our primary sports page designer. Newspapers have moved past cutting to the bone and are now sawing through the marrow.
Some papers, like the Medford Mail-Tribune in Oregon, shut down completely this past month. More than 2,000 papers across the country have shut down since 2004 with 360 stopping their presses in the wake of the pandemic.
Some of this, of course, is a market correction. Used to be anyone could start a newspaper and they were just printing money. That changed for reasons we’re all aware of – internet, information bubbles, social media, increasingly dumber people, etc.
But make no mistake, newspapers themselves are the biggest reason newspapers are dying. They never really took the internet seriously until it was too late. In the years since, they have actively tried to become everything they were never meant to be.
I mean, really … how many of you would come to yoursun.com to my see my sorry mug in a video? Yet that’s what all newspapers are trying to do – have journalists trained in the written word become Christiane Amanpour or Lester Holt.
In sports, papers ask even more – they want Scott Van Pelt, Howard Cosell and Colin Cowherd rolled into one with a dash of Spielbergian video skills. If anyone follows me on social media during the football season, you’ll see plenty of video highlights from whatever game I’m covering. Just goes with the territory and, I must admit, it’s kind of fun.
But it’s hard to shoot video, tweet it out and keep stats while walking up and down the sideline, often in the rain. You can lose the forest for the trees by having all the information in the world on the game, but actually not knowing what’s really going on in it. It leads to mediocre storytelling in the newspaper.
Larger papers have content producers who can cut and edit game footage so us ink-stained Neanderthals can focus on what’s going on and rise above spewing word salad onto your breakfast table.
That brings us back to the Post-Dispatch and one of the biggest ways newspapers are actively killing themselves off.
The cuts in St. Louis are directly related to website analytics. There were not enough clicks streaming in to justify the size of the preps staff, so off with their heads.
Now, show me a paper with poor prep sports analytics and I’ll show you an operation that either has its head up its own caboose or cannot reach the most fervent and populous reader base in any given community.
We here at The Daily Sun have very, very, very poor prep analytics. Yet everywhere I go around the area, gyms are packed. The stands are full.
You should have seen the capacity crowd taking in the Region 3A-3 girls weightlifting meet at Charlotte High. Yeah, that’s right – packed stands for weightlifting. At DeSoto County High School on Friday night, a raucous crowd cheered on the Bulldogs as they won their second consecutive district title.
As of 6 p.m. on Friday night, our coverage of that Region 3A-3 girls weightlifting meet with all those people has translated into 34 pageviews. DeSoto County’s district soccer title has resulted in 102.
The best performing prep sports story of the week is Connor Trim’s Signing Day story. Grand total: 512 page views in three days.
Number of people who read our paper’s story on a local Aldi’s reopening: 2,779.
So we are clearly doing something wrong here, be it our writing, our coverage choices, our ease of access, or all of the above. Probably the latter. I hope it’s not the former.If you have any ideas, let me know.
I don’t really know where I’m going with all of this other than to say it’s depressing. Vinnie Portell – a now-former partner in this criminal paragraphing enterprise – and I often talk about how it can feel as if we’re just sending words from our keyboards to outer space.
Through attrition and that aforementioned layoff, it’s just me now in The Daily Sun sports department. Indefinitely. As you can see, I’m still going to be getting out there, covering as much as I can and failing to get to everything. Even when we had a staff of eight, we still couldn’t cover it all.
It’s incumbent upon me to at least be halfway interesting in what I write and for me to get to the events you most want to know about. I’ll do my best to keep doing just that. Again, if I’m not where I’m supposed to be, let me know. There’s probably a reason why I’m doing what I’m doing and I can enlighten you if that’s the case.
If it’s not a bother, though, click on our links at SunPreps.com. As the kids say, “smash those ‘Like’ and ‘Follow’ buttons” at our Facebook page.
That’s enough for now. I gotta go cover something.
