Hello, everybody.
The weather is being unseasonably weird and we’ve got early deadlines tonight because of the abomination that is Daylight Savings Time. I apologize in advance for all the stuff that we won’t have in today’s paper.
So gather ‘round this sports column, get a cracklin’ fire going that you can throw this paper into once you’ve read it, and let’s have your friendly neighborhood sports editor tell you a story.
It has been years since this happened to me but to this day, I still get questions about it. Just this week, someone DM’d me and said, “I had no idea that was you … how did you come up with that?” followed by the standard trio of emojis – a laughing face, a trash can and a fire.
My friends on Facebook and Twitter still occasionally post instances of its occurrence, usually whenever it’s in the news or offered up by a celebrity or political figure. Around Christmas time, I receive many offers for related tree ornaments. There are shirts, signs and bumper stickers I see every day that remind me of it.
Truth is stranger than fiction, so remember that as I tell you this: I am regarded as the person who first coined the phrase, “dumpster fire.”
On Jan. 13, 2017, Ben Zimmer of the Wall Street Journal wrote a story about the 2016 Word of the Year, as selected by the American Dialect Society. The ADS is a group of 300 language scholars who meet annually, compare notes, usage trends and all manner of analytics to determine the one word that dominated that year’s zeitgeist.
In a break from tradition, the group determined a two-word phrase was the winner: Dumpster fire.
“Dumpster fire, which we defined as ‘an exceedingly disastrous or chaotic situation,’ certainly fit the bill for 2016,” Zimmer wrote. “Time and time again, people turned to the colorful metaphor, in the same semantic family as ‘train wreck’ and ‘hot mess.’ Often, pundits and politicians were dealing with events that, they deemed, were spiraling alarmingly out of control.”
As a part of the term’s elevation to Word of the Year, Zimmer did a deep dive into the history of the phrase.
That’s where I enter the story.
“The expression first caught fire more than a decade ago,” Zimmer wrote. “While literal dumpster fires probably date back to the 1930s when the Dempster Brothers first patented their Dumpster trash receptacle, the phrase didn’t become a bleak metaphor until the mid-aughts. Writing for the South Carolina newspaper, The State, in 2006, sportswriter Patrick Obley wrote, “Tank Johnson’s life is a dumpster fire,’ referring to the defensive tackle then with the Chicago Bears.
“Over the next couple of years, ‘dumpster fire’ spread among sports commentators, with ESPN radio host Colin Cowherd taking a particular liking to it. …”
Former Sun editorial editor, Pulitzer Prize winner, and – most important – good friend Brian Gleason saw the story that day and posted it to my Facebook page. Incredulous, I hit up Zimmer to say surely I couldn’t have been the first. He assured me that indeed I was, in that I was the first person ever to use the term in that manner.
He said I used the phrase three times in a month’s span, then never again.
Naturally, people who knew me wondered how in the world I came up with that out of the ether, though they all knew I had a penchant for such things. The answer is a simple one: Deadline panic.
Back in the day when I was shoveling words at The State’s paragraph factory (that’s in Columbia, South Carolina), I had a weekly column that went out on the Knight-Ridder Tribune wire service.
I was wearing a lot of other hats, as well, but that column had become something of great joy for my editor, who encouraged me to scratch my sarcastic rash until it bled. Alas, deadlines are deadlines and writing stories day after week after month drain the word well. The pressure can mount, the keyboard starts running uphill and time dribbles away.
On one particular October day in 2006, I realized I had completely forgotten to do the column and only 30 minutes or so remained to get it done before I had to be somewhere else. I know this must have been the case because it was always the case when it came to writing that infernal column.
Somewhere in my panic, between tick and tock, “dumpster fire” sprang forth from my clickety-clacking. As Zimmer noted, I was clearly proud of myself, since I used it two more times in a month’s span.
The term bubbled around for a spell before Cowherd made it a thing in 2008.
Then 2016 happened.
And here we are.
My wife took great pleasure in all of this. She went out and immediately grabbed several copies of that day’s Wall Street Journal. On my birthday, she proudly presented me a framed copy of Zimmer’s story. Some time later, an artist who was making oodles of money off dumpster fire prints sent me one of his original creations.
Friends send me stickers whenever they come across them. Some are incredibly creative. Others take great joy in telling people they know the guy who first said the thing and urge me to copyright it.
It’s neat being the guy who said the thing, but … I don’t want to be that guy.
As I said to Brian Gleason on that day in 2017 after reading the story: I think I just read the first line of my obituary.
So there you have it. Whenever you come across “an exceedingly disastrous or chaotic situation,” just think of me.
No, don’t do that. That will make it worse. Just run away. Save yourself.
Then think of me.
Happy Sunday.
E-mail sports editor Patrick Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter at @pmowriter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.