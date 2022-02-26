I am writing this column with pen to paper while sitting in the top row of the stands at Lemon Bay High School’s gymnasium. I’m watching the Mantas and Port Charlotte do their thing in the Region 1A-3 wrestling meet on this lovely Saturday afternoon.
At the moment, there is a break in the action. Everything is getting set up for the title-round matches and I am utterly lost in thought about how absurd it is that I get paid to do this.
This week, I learned that I won three national awards for stories I wrote this past year at The Daily Sun. The Associated Press Sports Editors awards are one of the top honors in sports print journalism. That sounds like a humblebrag, to be sure, but the reason it’s on my mind is because of the people who were the subject of those stories.
I’m watching one of them right now. Lemon Bay wrestling coach Mike Schyck is an orange-and-blue blur on the gym floor right now, moving hither-and-yon while he directs traffic, bouncing the little red ball that he nervously squeezes during matches. This past fall, I wrote a three-part series on the emotional wounds he carries to this day after being victimized as a student-athlete by the late, disgraced, Ohio State University sports doctor, Richard Strauss.
I won’t get into the specifics here. You can go back and read the series for that. Suffice to say, it was visceral, it was traumatizing, and his long battle for justice rages on.
The fact Schyck opened up to me (as well as other journalists) and told his story sticks with me and speaks volumes about the relationship between journalists and the people they write about. What a strange thing it is to do this job.
Seriously: I knock on a stranger’s door and ask them to tell me a story.
And they do!
They do it because of what I represent. We enter into an unspoken agreement that they will tell me a story – a true story – and I will take their story to world and hopefully, together, we make the world a better place.
Alas, we journalists are human and, as such, we are fallible. We do make mistakes. You’re all very good at telling me when I do. Our mistakes can be worse than mistakes made by folks in other professions. When we get something wrong in a story, it’s not only an embarrassment to us – it’s an embarrassment for those we are writing about.
Know that when we make such mistakes, we find it devastating. It wakes us up in the middle of the night and it steals our appetite. But it also drives us to be better.
We know it’s our mistakes that are at the heart of the general distrust of media these days. What’s ugly is that somewhere along the way, that distrust morphed from an anger over inaccuracy into accusations of bias. These days, when something is reported incorrectly, the first thought isn’t that a mistake was made – it’s that the writer has an agenda.
To that, I say this – if I make a mistake, tell me. Let’s have a conversation about it. Let’s find out why it happened. In the process, you’ll discover that I don’t only cover your favorite team when it loses, I didn’t go to your dreaded rival’s school and I actually had no idea that so-and-so is the son of so-and-so.
The start of the title round is being delayed now. A wrestler has broken his ankle while warming up and an ambulance is on the way.
That reminds me of my most sacred journalism-related possession – a scuffed and shattered compact disc.
I keep the CD next to me at my desk. During its intact days, it belonged to a South Carolina small-college football player and it contained all of his favorite songs. I found it in the woods off Interstate 26 north of Columbia amid the debris left behind by paramedics – discarded rubber gloves, gauze and such – not far from where the kid’s car had hurtled off the road and wrapped upside down around a tree.
The force of the impact ejected the CD from the car’s player and snapped it into three pieces as it embedded in a pile of gravel.
The autopsy said the kid fell asleep at the wheel late at night as he returned to school after a weekend at home. I just remember his smile. His ability to turn a phrase. The Kanye song he would sing over and over and happened to be on that CD. I had seen him with his parents on Senior Night at his final high school game when I was on the prep beat. I ran into him again at his college after I had been promoted to the state college beat.
In a way, our life journeys were moving in the same direction. Who knows who he could have been, what great things he might have achieved. I wrote the final words on his life with that CD at my side. I keep it as a reminder that the people I write about have hopes and dreams and joys and sorrows and desires and fears and all the things that make us human.
Life is weird. Things get lost or forgotten. That’s where newspapers come in. We are the record of a community. For some of you, all that will remain after you are gone are the words written by someone like me. Know this is something I think about. Often. Know that it is something that will be on my mind if you should ever have reason for me to tell your story.
OK, then, we’re under way here. Schyck shoved that little red ball in his pocket and Lemon Bay’s Jack Oliver is on Mat 1.
I have another story to tell.
You can e-mail Sun Sports Editor Patrick Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
