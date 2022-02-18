Want to read something absolutely nuts?
Since 2011, there have been 77 state high school football champions across Classes 2A-8A.
Do you know how many hailed from outside Florida’s eight most densely populated counties?
Nine … and that counts Venice twice.
Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Duval, Orange and Seminole not only have large talent pools from which to draw players; they are home to the vast majority of private schools.
With the state’s don’t-ask-don’t-tell-we-don’t-wanna-know transfer guidelines, the rich have only gotten richer in recent years and it’s an easy argument to say any titles won by schools outside those counties are just plain flukey.
Exhibit A: Venice. Yes, the Green Machine broke through this season to take the Class 8A title, but that came after three consecutive seasons banging their heads against Fort Lauderdale private school, St. Thomas Aquinas in Class 7A.
Aquinas has won three consecutive Class 7A state titles, including this past season.
Other than the occasional Venice, metro schools typically find themselves playing other metro schools in the state title games (Aquinas’ lone defeat in the state title game these past four seasons was in 2018 against fellow borderline metro, Lakeland). When the random non-metro school finds its way to the big game, bad things happen.
Exhibit B: Miami Central has won the past three Class 5A titles. The Rockets’ victims were three non-metro teams – a 62-27 dismembering of Escambia in 2019, a 46-0 shutout of Lake Minneola in 2020 and a 49-14 snoozer against Merritt Island this past December.
After seeing one too many of these routs, Dunnellon football coach Price Harris went before the FHSAA’s Football Advisory Committee to offer a possible solution:
Simply put: Split off the metro schools and let everyone else have a chance. Harris called it the Metro-Suburban Plan. Amazingly the split works well, with roughly 270 schools on either side. The eight most densely populated counties essentially coalesce into four large metro areas and those schools would be divided into four classes based on enrollment.
The rest of the state would be split into five classes with rural Class 1A divided into 1A and 1B. Based on the most recent enrollment figures, Lemon Bay and DeSoto County would be in Suburban Class 2A free of the Cardinal Gibbons menace. Port Charlotte would be in 3A with no reason to worry about facing American Heritage or Miami Central.
Charlotte, North Port and Venice would be in 4A, the largest class, but would never have to stare across the field at an Aquinas or Dr. Phillips.
Harris believes this split would once again provide hope to those in smaller communities who have too often seen truly special seasons tossed under a speeding metro bus. His plan gained the Football Advisory Committee’s approval by a 9-0 vote.
The Athletic Directors Advisory Committee voted 8-7 not to endorse, then reversed course and voted 8-7 to endorse it last month.
That move has placed the proposal on the FHSAA’s agenda for their Feb. 27 meeting.
Time is of the essence, since schools need time to construct their schedules. One way or another, there will be an answer.
FHSAA executive director George Tomyn does not endorse the plan and would prefer to table the discussion for at least another two years.
He’s wrong.
There are some flaws in the Metro-Suburban plan. There is that old ethos that to be the best you must beat the best. That would be gone. There is also the issue of Florida’s wide-open transfer policy. Would this sort of split accelerate transfers?
Is the Metro-Suburban split creating the high school equivalent of college football’s Power 5? Will playing for a Suburban program instead of a Metro program affect recruiting?
Yes, there are many questions remaining, but something need to be done. Seeing 88.3 percent of all football state champions coming from the state’s four population centers violates the spirit of fair play and competition.
What hope does a kid from DeSoto County have if his small-town team must go through a Cardinal Gibbons or American Heritage?
Just vote yes, FHSAA. Warts and all. We’ll figure out the rest as we go. The status quo must not reman.
