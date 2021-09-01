Less than two weeks into the high school football season there have already been a number of games canceled and rescheduled, with more likely looming on the horizon.
While weather and COVID-related issues have been responsible of some of the schedule changes, a shortage of game officials has been another challenge for coaches and school administrators.
The Lemon Bay football team, for instance, had its Kickoff Classic matchup with South Fort Myers canceled due to lightning. Then, the officials shortage forced this week’s game against LaBelle to be moved up from Friday to Thursday night. Later, the Cowboys' COVID issues caused the game to be canceled altogether.
The officials shortage was also responsible for DeSoto County requesting to move its matchup with Lemon Bay from Friday, Sept. 17 to the following day.
"After last year with COVID, we had a lot of guys who either found alternative means of making a little extra money, or didn’t feel safe going back on the field," Gulf Coast Football Officials Association president Ronald Egan said of the shortage. "We lost quite a few officials from last year to this year who we thought would come back.”
The GCFOA is just one of several local officiating organizations, but is feeling the effects of the shortage particularly hard.
The association has about 50 field officials to deploy to the 20 schools it covers from Sarasota to Hardee. Though at least five officials are needed for each game — some teams also request a clock operator and chain gang — there are usually enough teams traveling on the road for the GCFOA to meet their needs.
This year, however, an abundance of home games early in the season, coupled with a decrease in the number of officials, is already creating problems.
The GCFOA has had to ask schools to reschedule three games this season, including Booker vs. Cardinal Mooney, Out-of-Door Academy vs. Southwest Florida Christian and Lemon Bay vs. LaBelle.
“It’s a little bit of a concern,” Lemon Bay athletic director Ryan LaVallee said. “I’ve had to do it in the past on a rare occasion when you get a call and a crew is sick or they just don’t have enough. But it’s been like once in five years.
“We’ve already had it come up a couple times this season.”
Not every school the GCFOA works with has been impacted.
Venice High athletic director Pete Dombroski said he has made scheduling changes — due to opponents’ lack of players or opponents dealing with COVID-19 — but not because of a lack of officials.
Venice plays a number of high-profile games that draw large crowds. This should allow Dombroski to avoid having to change plans to accommodate the officials.
“I have a financial obligation to Venice athletics and moving a game to a Thursday night would probably cut down on attendance,” Dombroski said. “A Thursday is a school night. Students don’t need to be out to 10 or 11 at night on a Thursday.
“I’m not concerned because I have teams coming in from Orlando and Miami where it would be very hard to reschedule these games. I just don’t see it.”
The GCFOA, along with other officials organizations, are looking to add members. Egan estimates that 10-15 new officials would alleviate his scheduling problems, while a lighter slate of local home games in October means the issue shouldn’t last all season.
Despite a raise in wages — to $111 for varsity field officials and to $75 for a junior varsity — this season, it has still been a struggle for people like Egan to find new recruits.
“It’s tough to get new officials to come in and stick with it for a while,” he said. “This year it seems like we have a pretty good crop of 5-to-10 new officials, but they’re not gonna be ready to be on a varsity field for a year or two. It takes time to develop guys to get to that level.
“I thought with the increase in pay, the staying power would be a little bit more. The pay is nice. It makes it worth it for the time, but you still have that trade-off of, ‘I’m giving up nights with my family.’”
