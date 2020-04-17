Basketball has been strong in our area for much of the past decade. Year in and year out, the schools in the Sun's coverage area have consistently produced deep playoff runs and division I prospects.
From North Port's run in the early-2010's, including a Final Four push, to Charlotte's recent surge led by a pair of rising stars, Charlotte and lower-Sarasota counties have been a hotbed for boys hoops.
When selecting our all-decade team we looked at overall team success during a player's time at the school as well as how the player fared at the next level.
The Sun polled coaches and asked around to former staffers to get a well-rounded list representing our area from the class of 2010-present.
High-profile Division I and soon-to-be Division I athletes like North Port's Kasey Wilson, Charlotte's Tre Carroll and Venice's Malachi Wideman were somewhat easy choices. Others took a little more debate.
After much consideration, here is the Sun's All-Decade Boys Basketball team:
All-decade basketball team
Kasey Wilson, North Port
A 3-star recruit coming out of the Class of 2011, Wilson was one of the most polished athletes to come out've our area in the decade and ended up playing for the University of Central Florida. Though he didn't win a district title at the high school level, he played in 62 games for the Knights, averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Sean Price, Port Charlotte
The pride of Port Charlotte basketball during the 2010s, Price was electric on the court and was the first four-time district champion in school history. He averaged 22.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a senior in the class of 17. He signed and has played two seasons with Charleston Southern University.
Tre Carroll, Charlotte
Carroll is a well-known commodity nowadays even as just a junior. The 6-foot-7 Carroll entered last summer with no offers, but emerged with a handful of Division I offers from USF, FAU and FGCU among others with more on their way. He thrust Charlotte into the regional semifinals two years in a row and averaged 24.4 points and 9.6 rebounds last season with one of the highest career field goal percentages in school in history.
Malachi Wideman, Venice
Wideman was one of the most fun prospects to watch last year, electrifying crowds with his emphatic dunks. That skill landed him a first-place finish in the City of Palms dunk contest as a senior. He spent just one season at Venice after transferring from Sarasota-Riverview. He scored 18.6 points with 9.5 rebounds as a senior and signed with the University of Tennessee.
Malek Barber, North Port
Barber accomplished something few other athletes in the area did in his time with the Bobcats. Barber was a member of the 2014-15 squad that became the only team to reach the Final Four after the team went 10-1 at home. Since graduating, he became a 1,000-point scorer at Division II Palm Beach Atlantic.
Larry Taylor, North Port
Taylor was a lights out shooter for the Bobcats in the early part of the decade. Helped the Bobcats to multiple playoff appearances and signed a Division I scholarship to play at Liberty University. He averaged 25 points per game as a North Port senior and scored a former school record 37 points in a game.
Bryan O'Boyle, North Port
O'Boyle was a force for the Bobcats, winning back-to-back district titles during his tenure. He also holds the school record with 43 points in a single game and was a 1,000-point scorer, going 19-9 as a senior in 2018.
Ahmad Johnson, Charlotte
Johnson was an elite scorer that could get points at all three levels. He was named Sun Player of the Year in 2019 after helping the Tarpons to a district championship while scoring 21.7 points per game. He took the JUCO route and signed to play at Colby Community College.
Brandon Gonzalez, Charlotte
Gonzalez was another D-I prospect out've Punta Gorda, starting 17 games for Southeastern Louisiana as a redshirt junior last year where he averaged 8.2 points per game. He averaged 21 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte as a senior.
Nick Goshay, Charlotte
Goshay helped Charlotte to a 24-4 record and a district title in 2010 and a 24-2 record with another title in 2011. He played one season at Florida Gulf Coast as a preferred walk-on.
Matt Washington, Port Charlotte
Washington could go off at any moment while at Port Charlotte. During one game, he finished the first half with six points and ended the game with a school-record 43. He signed to play basketball at Weber International University, an NAIA Division I program.
Nicksen Blanc, Port Charlotte
Blanc helped Port Charlotte go 15-6 as a senior while averaging 15 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He went on to start 46 games for Young Harris College, averaging 14.6 points per game as a junior.
Tyler Perry, Port Charlotte
Perry passing up a Division I football college to pursue basketball at Pasco-Hernando Community College and was a member of arguably the best team in school history, which went 23-0 in the regular season and was a 3-point shot away from a Final Four appearance. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a senior.
Tyler Caron, Lemon Bay
Caron lead the bigs for Lemon Bay in one of the best seasons in the program's recent history. Averaging 11 points and seven rebounds, Caron helped Lemon Bay to a few wild wins en route to a district title in 2018.
Cade Huber, Lemon Bay
Also on that district championship team, Huber hit game-clinching free throws to secure the title in 2018 in a 59-56 win over Cape Coral. Huber averaged 7 points and 3.3 assists as a senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.