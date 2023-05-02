At the District 2A-11 boys and girls track and field meet Wednesday, let the record show Lemon Bay High School won the boys and girls district championships.
What might not be known is that, especially on the girls side, it was a group of freshmen who helped the Manta Rays to the top.
This has been a recurring theme this season for track teams throughout the region as it has seen a youth movement where ninth-graders are scoring big points for their teams. They will continue to do so as they get ready for regionals this week.
Why this is happening depends on who you speak with. Coaches say the kids are more mature, or that maybe it’s just dumb luck. The runners say they use track to train for other sports and use the upperclassmen as motivation to do better.
Lemon Bay girls coach Joe Casale said many of his athletes over-performed, but aside from that, cannot quite put his finger on why it happened.
“We don’t really have a middle school program that gets them ready for high school. It’s a weird phenomenon that happens more on the girls side,” Casale said. “Freshmen can contribute right away because of maturity levels. Our group shows up and works really hard.”
At Lemon Bay, names such as Myah Dickerson, Sofia Gatto, Madison Tieu, Mackenzie Martin, Jazmin Smith and Erin Carley put up impressive podium positions for the Manta Ray girls, including a win in the 4x800 relay.
Tieu won the 400-meters with a time of 1:02.42, which was only her third-fastest time this season.
Dickerson finished third in the 100- and 200-meters. Martin placed fourth in the 800 and third in the 1600, while Carley was third in the 3200, with Gatto a close fourth. Smith finished third in the 400 hurdles. Gatto and Martin were part of the winning 4x800 relay team.
Martin said she has noticed a lot of young runners like her are going deep into the season, and she credits the upperclassmen for that.
“We want to keep up with them because I run with the seniors. They make me a better runner,” Martin said, who added she enjoys soccer and cross-country more because “I don’t like running in circles in track.”
Dickerson, who also plays volleyball and basketball, believes her generation has improved physically and agreed that the older runners give them something to shoot for.
“I have high expectations for myself. I am proud of myself that I’ve made it this far,” Dickerson said. “I definitely want to get faster.”
Meanwhile for the boys, Elias Gambrell won the triple jump and was fifth in the 100 meters.
At Charlotte, one of the stars at the District 3A-11 meet at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers was Gianna Hutto, who won the long jump with a 5.15-meter jump. Chana Houston also made it on the podium in the high jump, finishing third, while Valerie Olarte placed fourth in the 800.
“I didn’t think about it at first, but then I realized how cool it was,” Hutto said, who ran middle school track in New Jersey. “Middle school helped because it gave me a look at what it would be in high school.”
Houston ran in a practice meet in eighth grade to get a taste of track and learned a lot.
“I learned to not let people get in your head and see what others are doing. You have to stick to your own thing and compete against yourself,” Houston said. “Being a freshman and high jumping five feet is pretty cool, but a lot is expected of me.”
Jacob Scott, Charlotte track coach, said it has been about quality coaching, especially in jumping, and a quality freshman class.
“They work very hard and they’re dedicated. That has shown across the board this season,” Scott said. “We have high jumpers who have gone five feet and six feet. It’s a culmination of things that has allowed these kids to excel.”
Trenton Curliss reached the podium in the boys javelin for the Tarpons, finishing third.
North Port might have the most impressive freshman this season in Malia Hambrick, who at the District 4A-8 meet at her home track totally owned it. She was part of the winning 4x400 and 4x800 girls relay teams and won the 800 meters as an individual while having the settle for second in the 1600, setting the school record in the latter two events.
North Port girls track coach Hans Duque, who is also girls soccer coach, said bringing many of his soccer players to the track has given a jolt to the track and cross country programs, with Hambrick leading the way.
“She came in Saturday when the expectations were high and won three races, including two relays and being a runner-up in the mile. It’s expected because that’s how she pushes herself,” Duque said. “I’ve coached her for four years and she’s very disciplined. It’s what she wants to do.”
Hambrick started running in middle school and admitted that distance running is a good way to stay in shape for soccer.
“It’s the competition that drives me. I also wanted to beat the school record,” Hambrick said. “I’ve been doing soccer for a very long time and it has a lot to do with endurance, especially when you’re a midfielder.”
Hambrick also said she gets a lot of encouragement from her male counterparts and the club soccer team she plays on, where she plays with some familiar friends.
“In soccer we have to do 5K runs and we train together. I train with Maddy Tieu and MacKenzie Martin. We pace each other the whole time,” Hambrick said. “There aren’t many distance runners at the school, so I can run with the guys, too.”
While the district meets weren’t very kind to Port Charlotte, among the handful of podium finishes was freshman Ashley McKenzie, who placed third in the 400.
