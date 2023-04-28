VENICE — Venice football’s prominence over the last half decade has been in large part due to the amount of experienced transfer quarterbacks that have been added to the program during its period of success.
The 2023 season will be no different, with a pair of new signal-callers from different areas of the state now dawning Indian Green.
With quarterback Brooks Bentley — a former transfer from Gaither High School — graduating after he helped lead Venice to a state championship appearance in 2022, not one, but two talented quarterbacks are already on the practice field battling for next season’s starting spot.
Rising junior Ryan Downes and rising senior Jadyn Glasser — two quarterbacks that have eye-opening size on top of extended varsity experience — have joined the program following departures from South Plantation High and IMG Academy, respectively.
One of them will be leading a roster head coach John Peacock believes could be one of the best he’s ever had at Venice.
DOWNES GETTING FRESH START
With spring practice having already begun, Downes is still technically a sophomore. Despite his age, he’s been turning heads with what he can do on the football field since he was in middle school.
The now-6’4”, 220-pound quarterback attended IMG Academy in Bradenton from the start of middle school up until the end of his sophomore campaign with the Ascenders.
“It was a really great place for me to develop and learn,” said Downes of IMG. “Everyone there really helped me and kind of showed me the reins of football in a way. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend there.”
Even in a program with some of the top talent from across the country on the roster, Downes got the opportunity to get his feet wet as a freshman late in the 2021 season.
Following an injury, Downes was thrust into the huddle as the starting quarterback.
“It was something I felt prepared for,” Downes said. “Going into every week, you have to expect that something could happen, and that you might be the guy. … It was something that I had to adjust to, but I think I did well and it was a really good learning opportunity for me.”
His sophomore season, Downes began the year splitting reps before suffering a devastating concussion during the team’s narrow loss to Miami Central.
The injury would cost end up costing him six weeks of game action.
When Downes returned, he’d play sparingly throughout the final few weeks of the season.
After an up-and-down period as a sophomore, a fresh start seemed to be in the cards for the young quarterback.
Downes recognized if he had the ability to play elsewhere, Venice would be a place that would further develop him and get him ready for the next level. As of now, the rising junior has received offers from Marshall, Kansas and Indiana, as he continues fielding interest from other power-five schools.
“Ever since I moved down to (Florida), Venice is a place people talk about,” Downes said. “It really is the Mecca of Florida high school football. As a competitor, you want to go win state championships, and you want to be in a well-coached program with some of the best players in the country.”
He’s just a week into spring practice, but Downes is already recognizing why Venice football has been so successful in recent years.
“It’s early, but I think Coach Peacock does a great job with how he runs things,” Downes said. “Practices are fast, concise. They’re the fastest practices I’ve ever been a part of. I know it’s just the first week, but the practice format is the best I’ve ever been around.
“The culture is incredible as well. Just seeing the respect everybody has for the coaching staff, they allow you to be involved as much as possible. I couldn’t be more impressed so far with the staff and my teammates. It’s been an awesome football experience so far.”
Downes realizes the starting job isn’t just going to be handed to him, especially since another strong quarterback with all of the necessary tools is competing alongside him. He’s fully embracing the competition as spring practice rolls on.
“I’ve been in a ton of competitions, and I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better kid to compete against,” said Downes of Glasser. “Obviously we both want to win the job, and we’re both here to start, but we’ve both been super supportive of each other so far.”
ANOTHER NEW OPPORTUNITY FOR GLASSER
Transferring isn’t a new concept for Glasser.
Venice will be the third school of his high school career after stints at Fort Lauderdale High and South Plantation High.
At 6’2”, 210 pounds, Glasser is another tall and physical quarterback that can make all the throws and extend plays with his feet if necessary.
The rising senior is no stranger to starting at the varsity level either, accumulating nearly 20 starts combined during his sophomore and junior seasons.
“I think it’s going to help me a lot,” said Glasser of his experience. “I feel like I’ve been through every scenario of playing, and I really know how the game flows.”
Glasser is now working in his third offensive system, but the transition to Venice’s offense has been one of the biggest adjustments for him to this point of his football career.
“The offensive styles are definitely different,” Glasser said. “The first two schools I’ve played at liked to spread things out and air it out down the field. At Venice, we’ve got a couple good running backs we can hand the ball off too, and we have a tight end lined up. … The offense is a little bit different than what I’m used to, but it’s coming together.”
Glasser has yielded a good amount of college interest, especially within the state of Florida. USF, UCF, FAU and Bethune-Cookman have all spoken with him, but he’s hoping playing at a well-known program like Venice will help get him on even more school’s radars.
“I really wanted to get recruited at a higher level,” said Glasser of joining Venice. “I had heard about (Venice) a lot being in Florida. I knew that they were a powerhouse, and I really wanted to be a part of it.”
Now, like Downes, Glasser will have to separate himself against his fellow teammate to get the starting nod this fall.
The competition between the two won’t be hostile, but the realization that the upcoming season will be his last is added motivation for Glasser on the practice field.
“Overall, Ryan and I are good friends,” Glasser said. “We workout together. We compete against each other. We both make each other better every day. But I know this is it for me, I’m a senior. I know it’s my last chance to get my name out there to be able to play college ball and do what I want to do. I have to really give it my all.”
