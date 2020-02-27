Within the next 24 hours the Indians girls soccer team could be joining what’s become a growing group on the Venice High campus.
The Lady Indians will face Lourdes Academy (Miami) today at 4 p.m. in the 6A state championship in DeLand as they attempt to join the school’s football, baseball, volleyball, boys swimming and boys tennis teams as state champions.
If there were any year for Venice to win, it’s now.
The team is led by a trio of seniors who have been to the regional playoffs for four straight years. Three of their players — Mason Schilling, Kat Jordan and Kiki Slattery — are committed to play college soccer. And as of now, Venice is ranked as the No. 3 team in the country on MaxPreps.
However, the Bobcats are no slouches.
They rank No. 8 in the country with a record of 17-2-1 and have been to the regional championship for five straight years — winning the 5A state title in 2018.
Lourdes has a pair of D-I commits in senior forward Mia Atrio (University of Miami) and senior fullback Isabel Guisasola (Appalachian State).
If the Indians are to win, it’s likely it will come in the fashion of their last two playoff wins. With late scores, the Indians held on to win, 1-0, in both the regional final and state semifinal.
The Bobcats have outscored their competition, 75-8, and have shutout teams 13 of 20 times.
But Venice, with six players who can score, may be unlike most teams Lourdes has faced.
Led by Schilling (21 goals and 11 assists), Jordan (17 goals and 14 assists) and Slattery (11 goals and 7 assists), the Indians have three weapons who force defenders to pick their poison.
And it’s not as if the Venice defense can’t hold its own.
Venice has allowed 19 goals while earning shutouts in eight of 20 games — including four of six playoff games.
After playing what wound up being the third-hardest schedule in the state, there’s little else the Indians could have done to prepare for what’s to come in the 80 minutes at Spec Martin Stadium this afternoon.
All there’s left to do is win.
“The work that these kids have put in over the offseason and up to this point has been unbelievable,” associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss said after last Friday’s 1-0 state semifinals win over Creekside. “I love this group. They work hard for and give me everything.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more. They deserve this and they’ve earned it. I’m just looking forward to Friday.”
