Venice High baseball coach Craig Faulkner was leading a team discussion in the batting cages of a varsity practice on March 14, 2020 when he learned the season was over and the Indians wouldn’t get their chance at a third straight state championship.
“During that talk, I got a text, ‘Coach, please call me as soon as possible,’” Faulkner said. “So, I stepped out of our meeting and called our athletic director and he said, ‘Coach, you’re done. Get everybody home. It’s cancelled.’
“I was like, ‘What?’ It was hard to believe.”
First, the NCAA began cancelling college basketball games the afternoon of March 11, then the NBA followed suit later that night.
In the following days, all sports shut down as MLB players packed their bags and left spring training and all high school athletes began practicing — and learning — at home.
The seniors of the Port Charlotte baseball team didn’t even get to take the field for their last game — at DeSoto County on March 13 — before the season came to a halt.
“We got on the bus and drove out knowing that it was gonna be our last game before spring break,” Pirates coach Rodney Taylor said. “We got off the bus and started to warm up. (Senior pitcher) Tyler Zylstra was getting ready to throw that game, and he was out there getting warmed up. Next thing you know, we get a phone call saying, ‘It just got bad. Get them on the bus and bring everyone home.’
“So we came home. We were talking to them before the game, saying, ‘Hey, play this game as if it were your last.’ And sure enough, that was the end for my seniors.”
It was originally unclear how long athletics would be put on hold.
Some speculated it would be a few weeks, while others, like DeSoto County baseball coach Brady Anderson, said it was “above his pay grade” to comment on the issue.
It soon became apparent, however, that the coronavirus would be here to stay for some time — taking away Senior Nights, playoff games and proper sendoffs for senior athletes.
“I remember going over and giving them their senior posters from high school,” Taylor said. “I remember (Peyton) Rack looking at me and saying, ‘Man, I didn’t think it was going to end like this.’ He’s like, ‘I’m missing it really bad right now.’
“It was kind of hard. We had a drive-through banquet at the school. We had all the awards and everything on the back of my truck and the parents drove through. They didn’t get a Senior Night, a banquet, or anything, really.”
Now a year removed from the virus entering our lives, the teams whose seasons were cut short are finally getting a second chance.
The Indians thought they were in a position to win a state championship, and with last year getting wiped out, they’re approaching 2021 with the same goal.
Despite a 4-4 start, Venice has good reason to believe that it’s possible. It’s already defeated the No. 1 team in the nation when it beat Jesuit, 3-2, last week and has already taken two games from Fort Myers and one from Palmetto.
“I really felt like we had the players to do it, for sure,” Faulkner said of last year’s team. “Especially because we had a shut-‘em-down pitcher in Jacob Faulkner. He could pitch often, too. Anytime you have two or three guys like that, you have a chance to be there.
“I think we have a good team again this year even though we’ve taken a few losses. I think we have a team that can go deep in the playoffs if we get there.”
It wasn’t just the Venice baseball team that was denied its chance at states, though.
The Venice, Charlotte, DeSoto County and Lemon Bay softball teams all had winning records and strong postseason hopes when their seasons were canceled.
The Indians boys tennis team was in the midst of defending its first-ever state title, as well, losing star player Ben Zipay to graduation without one last chance at states.
And several individual athletes in track and field and boys weightlifting were stripped of any hopes of competing in the postseason.
These days, athletics are back, as March Madness is about to make its long-awaited return, the NBA and NHL are in full swing, and spring training is going on as scheduled — albeit with limited mask-wearing fans in attendance and other protocols.
High school sports are almost back to normal, too.
Spectators don’t have to look too hard, however, to see how life as a high school athlete has changed a year removed from the beginning of the pandemic.
Athletes and fans are still required to wear masks and spread out 6 feet apart, when possible. Some coaches take extra precautions, too, like forcing players to separate in practice, or asking their teachers to separate the athletes from other students in class.
The season isn’t guaranteed for anyone, either.
“You don’t really lose a lot of players to the virus,” Faulkner said. “You lose players to contact tracing. We have five JV players and one varsity player right now who have to quarantine because they sat next to someone in a classroom with the coronavirus.
“Team building stuff has to be at a minimum because you don’t want everyone together. We drive everywhere individually because we don’t want everyone together on the bus. There’s a lot of little things like that making it different.”
