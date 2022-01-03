Less than a month remains before the playoffs return.
The high school girls basketball season shifts into postseason mode on Feb. 1 and each game takes on more meaning for our area teams.
Some teams in our area — like the Charlotte Tarpons chasing a state championship — have different goals than other teams, but each one has a standout player or two ready to lead the way.
Here are the standout players so far:
Aryana Hicks, Charlotte senior
The senior guard committed to play for Niagara University this season after leading her team to a historic regional title in 2021.
Hicks has helped lead Charlotte to a 7-5 record and a No. 20 overall ranking in the state against one of the toughest schedules in the state — averaging 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals per game along the way.
D’Yanis Jimenez, Charlotte junior
It didn’t take Jimenez long to fit in during her first season as a Tarpon last year.
The dynamic guard was essential in the team’s postseason run, and is proving to be a key factor again this season.
Through 12 games the junior guard is leading the team with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals per game.
Aryianna Lockey-Progl, Port Charlotte sophomore
The starting point guard for a second straight season, Lockey-Progl has often used her quickness and athleticism to cause problems on both ends of the floor.
This season, the sophomore is averaging eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals per game for the 11-4 Pirates.
Delaini Morris, Port Charlotte junior
After flashing potential in bursts last season, Morris has taken another step forward as a junior. The versatile forward is averaging 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists per game with several double-doubles.
Bryanna Griffiths, Port Charlotte junior
A sharpshooter and a tough presence in the post, Griffiths has been a key cog of Port Charlotte’s offense again this season.
The junior forward/center is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and one block per game while often leading the team in scoring.
Zoe O’Leary, Venice freshman
Despite being new to high school basketball, it hasn’t taken O’Leary long to stick out this season. The forward/center almost always leads the 7-3 Indians in rebounding and blocks — posting a few double-doubles with several multi-block efforts.
Addison Ivery, Venice freshman
Ivery has adjusted well to the varsity level despite handling a lot of responsibility as the starting point guard of the up-tempo Indians.
An active defender with several multi-steal games, Ivery has been an essential part of a suffocating defense that’s led to a winning start.
Taylor Orris, Lemon Bay sophomore
A two-year starter for the Mantas, Orris has been much-needed for her team in the post.
The 5-foot-11 forward/center is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for 7-7 Lemon Bay.
Maya Collins, Lemon Bay freshman
One of Lemon Bay’s best players in her debut season, Collins has been versatile through a .500 start. The freshman guard has averaged 11.9 points, four steals and three assists per game.
Jessica Stewart, North Port senior
An imposing presence on the court as a 6-foot senior, Stewart has led North Port in several categories this season during a 7-7 start.
The center is averaging 8.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and one block per game.
Zeri Tyler, DeSoto County junior
Tyler has been a standout for three years now for DeSoto County.
The junior forward/center is averaging 14.1 points, 12.1 rebounds 1.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the 5-7 Bulldogs as a two-time All-Area player.
