SARASOTA — It was no secret that the Venice High boys soccer team needed to play its best defense against Riverview to keep its season alive on Tuesday night.
In the first 20 minutes, the Indians allowed a pair of goals, suffered a couple injuries and found themselves frustrated on offense against an undefeated Rams team that has allowed just two goals all season on the way to a 4-0 loss at Riverview High School.
“It was almost like the perfect storm for them,” said Venice coach Dave Porvaznik, who lost junior Aidan Constantine to a shoulder injury early after entering the game with missing players. “Everything came together for them and it came together against us. It’s part of the game. You win some, you lose some and unfortunately this was the night we lost some.
“(Riverview) is strong defensively and they control the center of the game. The center of the field dictates the game and they did a great job with it.”
After dispatching Sarasota, 5-0, to open the playoffs last week, the Indians (8-7-3) dealt with injury and illness as they traveled to take on the Rams for a third time this season after losing, 2-0, and tying, 0-0.
Venice lost a couple of players such as Braeden Spina and Kam Scott to injury, while goalkeeper Brenden Reilly played through illness in his final game — saving seven shots on goal.
Riverview (11-0-4) not only controlled possession, but also kept up a steady attacking presence with the ball. The Rams peppered Reilly and the Venice defense with six shots in the first 20 minutes, two of which found the back of the net — one off the foot of senior midfielder Ryan Sims after it ping-ponged in front of the goal a few times in the 15th minute, and another as senior midfielder Luke Spycher collected a perfect feed in front of the goal and buried the point-blank shot just before the first water break.
Venice could hardly answer.
The Indians registered seven shots, but none threatened to go in or forced a save from either of the Rams goalkeepers.
The Riverview defense of Mateo Rizzo, Jack Bates, Dominic DeGuia and Davi Stefenoni seemed to always be a step ahead of the Indians — poking several balls out of bounds, away from the offense or deflecting shots off their bodies.
Though the Rams added two more goals — in the 34th minute on a header from Stefenoni off a corner kick and in the 79th minute from freshman Filippo Testini — the game was well in hand without those scores.
“We had to play very defensively. Unfortunately we had a string of bad luck this week, with a couple players injured, who are out,” Porvaznik said. “Not to make excuses, but it definitely hurts.
“Riverview is a very good team. They’re very well coached and they were the better team tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.