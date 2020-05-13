For some high school football coaches, such as Lemon Bay’s Don Southwell and his staff, the matter of getting paid or not for coaching this spring comes down to a couple of miles.
In Sarasota County, coaches are paid one full supplement at the end of each athletic season that covers the entire year.
But for Charlotte County schools like Lemon Bay — roughly two miles from the Sarasota County line — payment for coaching football is split between the fall and spring seasons.
While the Charlotte County School Board decided to pay coaches whose spring seasons had started such as baseball, softball and track and field, it chose to withhold the spring pay for its football coaches.
“Football coaches in Charlotte County won’t be paid in the spring because they didn’t start their work for the spring,” Charlotte High athletic director Brian Nolan said. “The other spring coaches will be paid. They actually got it today. It was great that we got paid. They probably could have pro-rated it, but I’m happy they didn’t.”
High school coaches in these two counties are paid in a tiered system that gives more money to coaches in bigger sports like basketball, baseball, football, softball and wrestling and less to smaller sports such as tennis, golf and cross country.
For those higher-tiered coaches in Charlotte County, a season’s worth of pay this year was $3,943.06, while the supplement for spring football was scheduled to be $985.77.
In Sarasota County, coaches’ stipends are a percentage of their salary — 13.5 percent for athletic directors, 12 percent for football coaches, 10 percent for basketball coaches, etc. — given at the end of each season.
However, despite the method with which coaches are paid, it’s difficult to come up with a figure that accurately reflects the time many spend on their sport. Practices, game planning, summer workouts, long road trips and more go into running a program on a year-round basis.
If a coach works for just 20 hours per week for the 14-week football season, their pay comes out to just over $14 per hour.
“For those other counties, this is how they save some money,” said James Slaton, athletic director of Sarasota County Schools. “They were able to save some money. But we feel like those guys work year round anyway, so we’ve decided to give them the full stipend (going forward).”
