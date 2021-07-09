A handful of former Venice High baseball players remain on the cusp of reaching the big leagues.
Two of the five — Dalton Guthrie and Trevor Holloway — were recently called up a level, with Guthrie making his first move to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs with the Philadelphia Phillies' organization and Holloway advancing to the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades with the New York Yankees.
Guthrie, a former shortstop for Venice, went on to play for the University of Florida before he was selected with the 173rd overall pick in the 6th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Phillies.
Since then he’s played at several levels — the Gulf Coast League in rookie ball, the South Atlantic League in Class A, the Florida State League in High-A, the Northeast League in Double-A and finally now to the East League of Triple-A.
Guthrie earned his promotion on June 18 and has performed well since his call-up — batting .250 with a pair of home runs and three doubles over 16 games.
Between both levels this year, Guthrie is hitting .228 with 20 runs, 21 RBI, 5 HR, 3 SB across 52 games.
Holloway, a former pitcher for Venice High, went on to play for Chipola College and UCF before he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Yankees on June 14 of last year.
The former Indian has moved up the ranks quickly since then, moving from rookie ball to Low-A early this year before his promotion to High-A on July 6.
Though he hasn’t pitched at High-A yet, he turned in impressive numbers with the Tampa Tarpons at Low-A — with a 7-1 record, a 2.78 ERA, three saves and 49 strikeouts across 35 2/3 innings in 17 appearances.
Here’s how the other Indians in Minor League Baseball have been performing:
Nick Longhi (Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes - Colorado Rockies)
Hitting .278 with 14 runs, 14 RBI, 4 HR over 34 games
A 30th-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2013, Longhi has been in the minor leagues ever since. He broke through to the Triple-A level in 2018 and has produced solid numbers — including hitting .283 with 12 home runs in his last full season in 2019.
Though he missed some games to injury, he’s since returned and could be an option for the big-league level some time soon for a struggling Rockies squad.
Mike Rivera (Double-A Akron RubberDucks - Cleveland Indians)
Hitting .194 with seven runs, 12 RBI, 1 HR across 20 games
A former teammate of Guthrie’s at both Venice and Florida, Rivera was drafted by the Indians in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He’s battled injuries in his professional career, but has still managed to make it up to the Triple-A level for stretches, but has remained mostly at Double-A.
Brent Killam (High-A Tri-City Dust Devils - Los Angeles Angels)
1-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts across 36 innings pitched over eight starts
Selected in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Angels, Killam played some rookie ball, but missed the entire 2020 season — like all other minor leaguers — delaying his call-up to A-ball.
He excelled at the Low-A level early this year, earning him a call-up to High-A in just over a month. He has started three games since his most recent promotion on June 5.
Though he allowed five runs in 2/3 of an inning in his High-A debut, he’s settled down since — allowing just three runs on four hits with 16 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings.
