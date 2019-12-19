Late last spring, the Venice baseball team was pushed to the brink as it completed back-to-back comebacks to win a sixth state championship.
But when it comes to high school baseball, the season doesn’t stop when the champions are crowned.
For players trying to earn a scholarship, their play after the high school season is sometimes more important. It’s during this time that players travel around the state — sometimes the nation — to play in tournaments in front of scouts and college coaches.
That’s where Venice High players Zac Calhoon and Jacob Faulkner got on the radar of college coaches this past summer — leading to verbal commitments to Division-I schools for both players.
Calhoon verbally accepted an offer to play for Florida Gulf Coast University and Faulkner agreed to play for Princeton University.
Though it took until the fall for both players to commit, their performances in the state tournament is what put them on the map for some college coaches.
Calhoon went 5-for-7 with 2 runs and 2 RBI across two Final Four games, including a double that kickstarted an Indians’ rally.
“I’ve been talking to FGCU for about a year and a half, but especially since I hit that double in the state championship,” he said.
Calhoon, a multi-sport athlete, was devoting a lot of time to football over the summer, and didn’t have the time to fully pursue a college baseball scholarship. Midway through the summer, he decided to quit football and it’s paid off.
“I was like, ‘Dang, if I really committed to baseball I could see myself growing exponentially,” said the senior outfielder. “I just needed to focus on the mental part and with baseball I do feel like I have a better shot of making it in college and possibly beyond.”
After enduring some setbacks that included fracturing his back three times — in which he needed four months to recover each time — Calhoon had a breakthrough season last year, hitting .339 as he came up with several clutch hits in the playoffs.
“Zac really came on strong for us,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He developed into a guy who we can count on. He really wanted to work on his game to see if he could get a D-I opportunity because he had received some D-II offers.
“He really used the time that he was off from football to develop himself. He’s gonna be one of the better players in our area.”
Like Calhoon, senior pitcher Jacob Faulkner didn’t get much attention from colleges until after the 2019 season.
Venice didn’t need to rely too much on Faulkner with three senior pitchers who went on to play college baseball in Orion Kerkering, Danny Rodriguez and Clay Callan.
But when he was called upon, he delivered.
Faulkner came out of the bullpen to keep the Indians’ season alive in Venice’s state semifinal victory. He threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two.
However, he wasn’t hearing much from recruiters due to his sidearm delivery, which can turn off some college coaches.
Less than a month after winning the state title, Faulkner got another chance to prove himself. Along with teammates and University of Florida commits Mac Guscette and Michael Robertson, Faulkner represented Team Florida in the first-ever High School Baseball National Championship in Texas. He threw 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball against some of the top talent in the country.
“Right after that is when all the interest flooded in and Princeton was one of the big schools who contacted me,” he said. “I had like one or two schools before and then 10 or so after.
“I figured I’d just finish out my senior year and go to this small college, not really going anywhere with baseball. But (then), I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I can actually go somewhere with this.’”
Faulkner was immediately drawn to Princeton’s Ivy League pedigree, but wanted to keep his options open in case he didn’t get in.
After a couple months of waiting, he recently received his acceptance letter.
He’ll likely get many more opportunities to prove himself this season as the only returning pitcher with significant varsity experience.
Coach Faulkner said the right-hander going to see more action as a starter — giving him a chance to further develop his arsenal.
“He might be in a starting role for us so he can throw a lot more pitches and get to be more consistent with them,” coach Faulkner said.
Two Tarpons sign
A few weeks ago, pitcher Cameron Koch and first baseman/designated hitter Hal Turner from the baseball team signed with Florida Southwestern State College and Flagler College, respectively. The duo was part of a 15-10 squad that finished runner-up for the district.
