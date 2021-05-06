PALMETTO — Emily Borresen’s two-out single drove in Whitney Waldo with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning and Palmetto eliminated Charlotte, 3-2, in a Class 5A-Region 2 softball quarterfinal Thursday night.
The Tarpons had just tied the game up in the top of the sixth inning as pinch runner Marissa Muzio scored from second after Tigers’ right fielder Borresen made a diving catch of Jasmine Jones fly ball in foul territory.
But after Charlotte pitcher Laci Hendrickson got the first two batters of the inning, Waldo singled, went to second on a wild pitch and came home on Borresen’s single to left.
The Tarpons had runners on in every inning against Palmetto pitcher Desiree Aitken and hit several hard line drives right at Tiger defenders.
“That’s the story of the last two games. We just didn’t get any breaks,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said.
The Tarpons got on the board first in the top of the third inning. Kassidy Hopper doubled and Savannah Jacobs followed with a triple that just missed clearing the wall against a stiff breeze blowing in from left field.
But the Tigers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Courtney Waldo led off with a double and Whitney Waldo followed with a sinking line drive to right. Tarpons right fielder Amber Chumley made a diving attempt to catch the ball, but it got past her and rolled into the corner as Waldo circled the bases for an inside the park home run.
The Tarpons got the equalizer in the top of the sixth as Lexi Fitzgerald doubled and pinch runner Muzio scored on Jones sacrifice fly.
After the Tigers took the lead, the Tarpons got a leadoff single from Mia Flores in the top of the seventh. Josalin Abel’s sacrifice bunt advanced Flores to second and Chumley’s line drive to left looked like it would fall in before Tiger’s left fielder Taylor Stinton made a shoestring grab for the second out. Hopper coaxed a walk from Aitken, but Jacobs struck out swinging to end the game and the Tarpons season with a record of 17-9.
“It certainly wasn’t that we didn’t want to give 180 percent effort,” Higgins said. “We did. But softball is a game of inches, there’s no doubt about it. They got one more inch than we did. That’s all I can say.”
Palmetto, now 13-7, moves on to the semifinals next week, while Charlotte will lose three seniors but also started three freshmen and will look forward to next year.
“It was a good ride,” Higgins said. “We didn’t know what we were going to have this year because of all the freshmen, but they stepped up, the seniors stepped up, and everybody did their job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.