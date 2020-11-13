NAPLES — Just when the Port Charlotte football team couldn’t afford to make a mistake, disaster struck in the form of Malique Dieudonne.
The Pirates had driven down to the Palmetto Ridge 7-yard-line trailing the Bears, 21-6, with the first half winding down on Friday night. However, Pirates quarterback Logan Rogers rolled out to his left, attempted a pass for Alex Perry and Dieudonne seized the moment — jumping in front of the ball and weaving through the Port Charlotte offense for a 93-yard pick-six.
The score gave the Bears a 21-point cushion on their way to a 34-13 win at Palmetto Ridge High School.
“Bear (Rogers) has given us everything we could have possibly asked for as a coaching staff,” Pirates coach Jordan Ingman said about the pick-six before halftime. “He has been phenomenal. It was a big play, but there were (four) more turnovers that were big plays, too.
“You can’t turn the ball over (five) times and beat a good football team. They’re talented at all their skill positions, everywhere. Their record reflects that. Their scores reflect that. We had to play perfect to win tonight, and we obviously didn’t do that.”
Dieudonne’s pick-six was just the second of five turnovers for the Pirates as they fumbled on back-to-back drives to open the second half and Dieudonne came up with another interception.
Though the Pirates found some life late — recovering a fumble at midfield and getting an interception from Nicholas Toby — it wasn’t enough to kickstart a comeback.
Key plays: Solomon Luther helped keep Port Charlotte in the game early. He answered Palmetto Ridge’s opening-drive score with a 9-yard touchdown run on a reverse to bring the Pirates within one.
However, Rogers’ two first-half interceptions put Port Charlotte in a hole early.
The Bears scored off each turnover and took advantage of their possessions on offense — building a three-touchdown lead by halftime.
In the second-half, the Pirates continued to make mistakes. They fumbled on their first drive of the second half, getting a fourth-down stop from their defense soon after. However, they fumbled the ball right back and the Bears scored to go up, 34-6, and essentially put the lead out of reach.
Key stats: Port Charlotte’s normally potent passing game was nowhere to be found.
Solomon Luther led the Pirates with 5 catches for 84 yards. Logan Rogers completed 12-of-29 passes for 154 yards and the three interceptions.
On the other hand, Palmetto Ridge’s two quarterbacks — Evan Rodriguez and Gabe Seifert — had little trouble moving the ball. They completed 12-of-24 passes for 157 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
What it means: The Pirates’ up-and-down season has come to an end, and a rematch with Charlotte won’t happen this year. Port Charlotte will lose several key seniors, but don’t count them out to come back with another contender in 2021.
Quote: “It’s disappointing to end the season the way we did, no doubt. We have high expectations. I definitely have a very big appreciation for our offseason and it proved to me how important it is. We’re looking forward to getting into the offseason and getting back to work.” — Ingman
