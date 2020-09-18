PALMETTO — The Port Charlotte football team trailed Palmetto, 10-7, at halftime and was within striking distance of the team that ended their 2019 season.
But that soon changed as Jacquez Hughes returned the second-half opening kickoff for a touchdown, shifting the momentum to the Tigers. Palmetto (1-0) would go on to score 33 second-half points on the way to a 43-7 running-clock win at Harllee Stadium.
“They have a million athletes,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “And we made a special teams error and that broke the game open. We have them a cheap touchdown. We had them on the ropes.
“When you play a team with a million athletes, you can’t do that. It takes one play to give them confidence.”
Port Charlotte (2-1) couldn’t find the offense that had generated over 100 points through its first two games. Playing without receiver Alex Perry, who is no longer with the team, the Pirates focused on getting the ball to Solomon Luther. Though the senior do-it-all player had some success, catching seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown, it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Tigers.
Eventually, mistakes such as the kickoff return touchdown, personal fouls, dropped balls and two interceptions made it impossible for the Pirates to come back.
Key Plays: Palmetto quarterback Josh Siplin found running back Sagel Hickson on a screen on Palmetto’s second drive of the game — weaving in between the Pirates’ defense for a 38-yard score to put the Tigers up 10-0.
Port Charlotte answered the Hickson touchdown, as Logan Rogers danced around and found Luther in the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard score on 3rd and goal to make the score 10-7 Palmetto.
Hughes’ kickoff return to open the second-half swung the momentum — especially because the Pirates nearly had him wrapped up at one point.
On the Tigers’ first drive of the second half, Port Charlotte committed a roughing the punter penalty on 4th and long. The penalty kept the drive alive and Palmetto capitalized on a 10-yard touchdown run by Hickson — extending the lead to 23-7 late in the third quarter.
The Tigers blocked Rogers’ punt midway through the fourth quarter — scoring another touchdown soon after.
As the Pirates were trying to make a desperate comeback in the fourth quarter, Chance Zipperer intercepted two passes by Rogers — one for a touchdown — to put the game away.
Key Stats: Port Charlotte didn’t have many big runs on Friday night and struggled to keep up with Palmetto’s ground attack. The Pirates rushed for 117 yards and no scores on 34 carries while Palmetto rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries.
Hickson proved to be difficult for Port Charlotte to stop. The Palmetto running back finished with 98 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 17 carries and a reception for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Port Charlotte also struggled to get its typically dangerous passing game in sync. Luther led the Pirates with 16 targets — no one else had more than two — which made the game manageable for the Palmetto defense.
What it means: Port Charlotte was riding high after two dominating wins over Hardee and DeSoto County. Now, they’ve seen their weaknesses and have ample time to address them before potentially seeing Palmetto again in the regional playoffs — as they did in 2019.
Quote: “The score doesn’t depict how well we played. I mean, we have kids playing both ways. (Palmetto) is rolling two, three deep in. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids’ effort. We really played hard tonight, but the score doesn’t show it.” — Ingman
