ENGLEWOOD – North Port came into Tuesday’s game against Parrish Community with a plan: Force the Bulls into shooting from the perimeter, then use their misses to trigger easy transition buckets.
The Bobcats’ plan worked perfectly – the Bulls did indeed jack up shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Unfortunately for North Port, the Bulls didn’t miss.
As a result, Parrish raced to a 67-29 victory on the second day of the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay.
“I give credit to Parrish for coming out and hitting their perimeter jumpers,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “A lot of times when trying to force another team to shoot 3s at the high school level, teams usually aren’t going to shoot what (Parrish) shot in the first half.”
Parrish senior Taveon Stephens opened the game by hitting a pair of treys, then added a third a short while later as Parrish rushed out to an 18-8 lead. Matthew Able and Gavin Hamilton got into the act during the second quarter and the Bulls began pulling away.
Those buckets were just one half of the equation. North Port makes its living on transition baskets. When the shots went in, Parrish was able to set its defense. Boasting a significant size advantage and a tangle of long arms, North Port’s attempts to go inside often met with failure.
“Misses usually lead to transition for us, which is what we like to rely on most of the time,” Power said. “But when they’re shooting threes and able to set their halfcourt defense, it made it tough for us to finish on the offensive end.”
North Port cratered during a four-point third quarter, landing in a 49-21 hole. A short while later, Parrish triggered the running clock.
There were numerous times, especially on the offensive end, when North Port’s relative inexperience was on display. When the Bobcats did make strong moves to the rim, they plowed straight into a block or found themselves in an awkward spot under the goal.
“They’re lengthy, and our perimeter jumper is not falling right now,” Power said. “Our inside game is there, but we just have to do a better job of getting them involved earlier, that way we can work inside-out instead of outside-in like we did tonight.”
Elijah Lubsey led North Port (6-4) with 8 points. The sophomore continues to flash a bright future for the Bobcats.
“There’s a learning curve for him, but I believe he’s already one of the best players in the area and the more experience he gets out there, the better he’s going to get,” Power said. “And everyone is going to know about him soon.”
Stephens led Parrish Community with 14 points.
In other games on Tuesday:
Ida Baker 60, Lemon Bay 41: Abysmal shooting and a flurry of turnovers proved too much for Lemon Bay to overcome. The Mantas (4-7) hit just three shots from the field in the first half, but only trailed 27-16 after a torrent of foul calls led to 10 made free throws. The poor shooting continued after halftime, but Lemon Bay still remained within striking distance, trailing 39-27 to open the fourth. At that point, Ida Baker (4-5) cobbled together an 11-2 run to put the game out of reach. For the game, the Mantas had just 10 field goals to go with 19 of 23 shooting from the free throw line. No Manta reached double figures, but 10 scored, led by Jace Huber’s 9 points.
Port Charlotte 60, Armwood 55: Playing without Alex Perry, who injured his ankle on Monday, the Pirates saw its 17-point, fourth-quarter lead shrink to 3 in the final minute. Port Charlotte led all the way and had stretched its advantage to 45-28 before Armwood began chipping away. Pirates freshman Khyre’ Ellis scored 8 of his 24 points in the game’s final two minutes and Port Charlotte twice grabbed the rebound when missing the back end of a double bonus to hang on. Port Charlotte improved to 5-4 with the win while Armwood fell to 1-7.
Mariner 85, Evangelical Christian 73: The Tritons improved to 11-0 on the season, pulling away from the Sentinels. It was the sixth time this season Mariner has scored 80 or more points. Evangelical Christian fell to 5-5 with the loss.
Wiregrass Ranch 89, Community School of Naples 36: The Bulls scored a season-high against a CSN team that pulled out a 51-49 victory the night before against Port Charlotte. Wiregrass (8-3) shot out to a 42-17 lead and played even better after the break. The Seahawks fell to 3-3 with the defeat.
Out-of-Door 62, Community Christian 40: Henry Ye, an eighth-grader, picked up where he left off on Monday night and led all scorers with 20 points as ODA (3-5) earned a split from its Provencher stay. Ye scored 30 points in an overtime loss to Lemon Bay the night before and poured in 14 points after halftime against the Mustangs as the Thunder pulled away. Beaux Robinson had 15 points to lead Community Christian (1-8).
Riverview 87, Lehigh 60: The Rams (7-2) got a game-high 23 points from freshman phenom Jamier Jones and led from start to finish against the Lightning. Riverview led 46-21 at halftime and sent in the reserves early in the fourth quarter. Jones led five Rams in double figures. Jackson Dawson had 14, Jason Jackson and Jaron Glover had 13 and Jeremiah Dawson had 12. Lehigh (5-4) was paced by Avant Upshaw’s 15.
St. John Neumann girls 52, Lemon Bay 45: A sluggish first half put the Lemon Bay girls in a double-digit deficit and the Celtics (10-3) kept the Mantas (5-7) at arm’s length the rest of the way. Lemon Bay fell behind 30-13, thanks in part to a four-point first quarter, but the Mantas nibbled away during the second half before running out of time. Taylor Orris led Lemon Bay with 21 points. Maya Collins added 14.
DeSoto County’s boys and girls, the Gaither boys and the Charlotte girls did not play as scheduled on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.