ARCADIA — Everything about Tuesday’s game felt like a season-opener for DeSoto County’s boys basketball team.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it’s late in the season and Parrish Community came to town in postseason form.
DeSoto County hung tight for a half, then wilted under pressure from the bigger, deeper Bulls in a 75-41 defeat.
“I’m proud of the way we fought,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said. “We could have folded, could have laid down, but didn’t.”
In their first game in two weeks following a COVID-19 pause, DeSoto County was still less than full strength. Some of that was by choice – Nicklow, who also missed time because of the virus, played just six players in the first half due to the team’s poor practice attendance during the pause.
“I asked them before the game if we were together and they said no,” Nicklow said. “I wasn’t here, but the assistant coaches were.”
The passes weren’t crisp and the halfcourt offense was a touch out of sync, but the Bulldogs hung around in the first half. After Nazir Gilchrist hit a pair of threes midway through the second quarter, DeSoto trailed just 19-17.
The wheels fell off at that point. Parrish Community closed out the half with a 10-1 run, then dropped 28 points on the Bulldogs during the third quarter to sprint ahead 57-25 and trigger the running clock.
Parrish Community improved to 12-4 on the season and got 16 points each from Taveon Stephens and Joey Decker.
Juqarius Jones finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for DeSoto County (4-8). Gilchrist also had 12 points. Robert Carter, who didn’t enter the game until the second half, scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter.
“Juqarius probably could have had more than that,” Nicklow said. “He left some out there, but I’m proud of the way he attacked the boards, rebounded and played defense. We just played a great team. They shoot the ball well.”
By game’s end, there were hints the Bulldogs squad that closed out the season’s first half with a pair of blowout victories was emerging from hibernation. Despite the running clock in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs still mustered 16 points and outrebounded the Bulls during those final eight minutes.
“It does feel like a restart,” Nicklow said. “I told them I’m not going to go in (the locker room) to talk basketball. Just get up and down the court and share the basketball and if we get out and run, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”
Next up for DeSoto County is a visit from Lake Placid on Thursday.
