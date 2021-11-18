ENGLEWOOD — A few weeks ago, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone if Aaron Pasick didn’t suit up again for the Lemon Bay football team.
The senior athlete dislocated his elbow fighting for extra yards in a blowout win over Avon Park on Oct. 22 and the sight of it — his arm contorted at a 90-degree angle — had him fearing the worst.
Tonight, however, Pasick will try to play for the undefeated Mantas as they host Clewiston (7-2) in the regional semifinals at Veteran’s Stadium at 7:30.
“It didn’t hurt right away, but when I saw it I was like, ‘I’m not coming back,’ and I started crying,” Pasick said of his initial thoughts after the injury. “It was flung out and I couldn’t control it. The rehab was extreme. It was crazy. They told me my season was over. They told me it might never get straight again and I might never be able to touch my shoulder again.
“So, I took that as a challenge.”
Pasick had been an integral part to Lemon Bay’s undefeated start.
Although he plays in all phases of the game— receiver, cornerback and kickoff returner — he opened up the Lemon Bay offense with his big-play threat as a receiver.
The senior had already racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns by the time of his injury.
Even without its do-it-all player, though, Lemon Bay kept dominating its competition. The Mantas won their final two games and earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs — giving Pasick time to recover.
“There was nothing stopping him from trying to come back,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said of Pasick. “He was out here on the practice fields running with his cast on, trying to stay ready to go.”
Regardless if Pasick makes a big impact tonight or not, the Mantas have plenty of reasons to be confident. Lemon Bay’s closest margin of victory this season came in a 20-0 win over Gateway in which the second half was called off due to lightning.
If that weren’t enough, the Mantas first-string defense has allowed just one touchdown this season — when the team was already up, 42-0, in a Week 1 blowout of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal.
However, Lemon Bay has yet to face a team with an offense on the level of the Tigers.
Clewiston has lost just twice — to two top-100 teams in Cardinal Newman and Pahokee — and is ranked as the No. 121 team in the state by the Florida High School Athletic Association RPI.
“Their quarterback is excellent,” Southwell said. “He’s a good runner and a good thrower. They have multiple athletes on the outside who can go get the ball in the passing game. And their running back is excellent, too.
“This will be the best team we’ve played, which is what you would expect. We’re in the playoffs.”
Tigers quarterback Zo'Marion Harper hasn’t passed often, but has been effective — completing 58% of his passes for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns to one interception.
Harper typically relies on two go-to pass catchers in Chancy Cobb (30 rec. for 570 yards, 8 TDs) and Kenari Wilcher (17 rec. for 393 yards, 3 TDs). In the backfield, Johnny Crawford III leads the way with nearly 10 yards per carry and 12 scores.
Clewiston has allowed an average of 12.2 points per game with a deep defense that features seven players with at least one interception.
Despite what the Tigers bring to the table, though, the Mantas have no reason to doubt themselves.
They’ve been undefeated on their home field for two straight seasons, and might be getting one of their best players back just in time for the biggest test yet.
“I worked on it every day,” Pasick said. “Even late at night when I was supposed to be sleeping, just grinding it out because I wanted to be back so badly. In my mind I was always coming back.
“I want to prove that if people tell you you’re done, or that you can’t do something, that you can do it if you want it bad enough. I wasn’t ready to be finished, and I’m not ready now.”
Players to watch: Jason Hogan, Landon Spanninger, Trey Rutan, Luke Tannehill, Everett Baker, Gabe Dickerson, Caleb Whitmore, Daylan Craft, Dan Romanelli, Aaron Pasick, Jacob Sekach, Anthony Doxen
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 28-21 Lemon Bay (Vinnie Portell, 47-6), 35-14 Lemon Bay (Patrick Obley, 42-11), 35-7 Lemon Bay (Scott Zucker, 44-9)
