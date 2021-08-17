The new lights at Port Charlotte High’s gymnasium were set to 30 percent of their capacity this past week during the Pirate volleyball team’s practice.
It was brighter in the gym than it had been in years.
When someone turned the lights up to 50 percent, the practice came to a halt and someone yelled, “That is too bright!”
“It’s amazing,” Port Charlotte athletics director Bob Bruglio said. “We’ve been so long in such a dimly lit gym. It’s kind of a shock to everybody right now.”
Port Charlotte has seen a few upgrades over the summer, all of which are being illuminated by the new lights. The floor was sanded down and legendary former basketball coach Bill Specht’s flowing signature and new Pirate logos were added.
As a finishing touch, the entire gym received a fresh coat of paint, the bright white walls adding to the new lighting's effect.
A new scoreboard for the football field was in the works, but construction costs and other delays have pushed back that project. Bruglio said the school is in the process of raising money to replace the gymnasium sound system, as well.
Port Charlotte’s improvements were among the biggest outward improvements to area schools over the summer. The school is also having its locker rooms overhauled.
Over at Lemon Bay, a brand new football practice field, with upgraded drainage and lights, was completed this summer just in time for the Mantas’ first fall practices. Plans for a covered batting cage between the baseball and softball fields are on the board, awaiting its final piece of funding, which Lemon Bay AD Ryan LaVallee said could come through soon.
The Charlotte County School District also faced a dilemma when it came to the approval of Sand Volleyball as a sanctioned FHSAA sport. Bruglio said the County’s parks and recreation department stepped in with a solution – new courts would be built at each of the regional parks and each school would be able to call the nearest park home. Englewood will have use of the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, Port Charlotte will have North Regional Park and Charlotte will use South Regional Park. Previously, Port Charlotte used the sand courts behind TT’s Tiki Bar for home matches while Charlotte used the courts at Florida Southwestern State.
At DeSoto County, a massive offseason fundraising drive poured enough money into the coffers to allow an overhaul of the Bulldog football team’s locker room and the school’s weight room. Athletic director and football coach Sam Holland has said in the past other projects are on the drawing board to address landscaping and modernization of the school’s facilities.
North Port athletics director Tony Miller said nothing was in the works this year after a couple years’ worth of other improvements. This past year, the school’s track was resurfaced and a new entrance to the football stadium was completed.
After upgrading the area around its baseball and softball facilities this past year, Venice has nothing planned for this school year. Pete Dombrowski, Venice’s athletic director, said like Port Charlotte, money is being raised to replace the gymnasium’s sound system.
