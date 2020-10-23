Tiny Mite
Head Coach Brittany Lorino
Sunday, Port Charlotte’s tiny cheer team took part in the Peace River Conference Cheer and Dance Competition. Although they are not competitive, these girls are ages 5-7 who strive everyday to be the best cheerleader they can be.
Mitey Mite
Head Coach Jessica Fils
MM went out and performed the best they have this season totally rocked at competition with a perfect jump score from all three judges to come in second place at our competition.
Jr. Pee Wee
Head Coach Tiffany Williams
The (10u) Lady Bandits dominated the mat with a near perfect routine. They secured their spot to regionals with a first place win. The judges were impressed with their stunting skills and upbeat routine.
Pee Wee
Head Coach Danielle Danhoff
Pee wee cheer left their hard work on the mat Sunday. They brought home first place in their division. They also tied with Charlotte Warriors for high score and grand champions. A first for the Bandits!
JV
Head Coach Sharon Gibbs
This was our first year competing in Level 2 as a JV Cheer Team. Our JV Bandit cheerleaders made stunts and tumbling stick throughout the entire routine, taking second place with a less than one point difference from the first place team. Our baskets were amazingly high and our inverted half in to fully extended stunts with toe touch cradles were solid. We were up against some well respected, highly competitive teams including teams from Naples, Ft Myers, Estero and Cape Coral. We are looking forward to regionals in November.
