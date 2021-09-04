There are few events in local sports that carry the same impact as a good high school football rivalry.
The biggest one in our area has always been, and still remains, the Peace River rivalry game between Charlotte High and Port Charlotte High.
The two teams met again on Friday night at Charlotte and the end result was a typically close score, highlighted by another Tarpons comeback. Charlotte had won five of the past six by coming from behind and that was the case once more.
But Friday night's 17-10 win appeared to be anything but typical for this particular matchup. Sun Sports Writer Patrick Obley, who covered the game, described it as a defensive struggle with few offensive fireworks.
Pat describes a slogging first half, which was ruled by two tenacious, gang-tackling front sevens. The 7-3 halftime score, highlighted by Tarpons' QB Keon Jones' 2-yard keeper, bears out that description.
Things didn't loosen up much in the second half, but Bryce Eaton's 26-yard TD pass to Dominick Corica gave the Pirates the lead. Alas, it would not hold up as Charlotte's Troi McClary would later go in for a 31-yard touchdown run.
In the end, Port Charlotte totaled a 199 yards of offense, including 31 rushing yards on 35 carries, and committed three turnovers, while Tarpons had 243 total yards, but a large portion of that came on McClary’s 90 rushing yards on 18 carries.
But it was more than the offensive struggles and the final score that made this one feel a little different. There seemed to be a great deal less anticipation leading up to the game than in recent years.
Charlotte athletic director Brian Nolan told Obley that the crowd was a bit lighter than he would normally anticipate for this matchup.
Maybe it was the fact that it was the earliest the two teams have met in 40 times they've faced off in the regular season.
Maybe it was the way that COVID and the weather combined to wreak havoc with the schedules, both practice and games, for these two squads.
The start of Friday's game was delayed several times by lightning and the Pirates couldn't play in Week 1 after their opponent, Dunbar, was forced to quarantine several players.
Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman, who is the Pirates' winningest coach in this series, was obviously frustrated by what he viewed as an inability to properly prepare his young team.
“You’ve just got to practice. Hopefully we can get on the field and practice,” he said after the game. “People have no idea what our team has gone through – just to get here tonight, we moved a mountain.”
Obviously, there is little that they could do about the COVID situation (that's a discussion for a different column), and hopefully next year it will not be an issue.
But the schedule is a different subject. Ideally, this game should be played late in the season. That would give the coaches a chance to find out exactly who their teams really are.
An October game would also offer a much greater chance of avoiding weather delays. And it would also help build some anticipation for the matchup, no matter what the records.
Yes, there are other factors to take into consideration when putting together season schedules, but here's hoping for a Halloween, rather than a Labor Day, theme for next year's game.
