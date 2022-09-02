PORT CHARLOTTE — After losing to the Charlotte High football team in 35 of the past 40 regular season meetings, Port Charlotte knew it couldn’t let up on Friday night until the final whistle.
Over the years, the Pirates had made a habit of staking a big first-half lead before letting the Tarpons back in the game.
Not this time.
Port Charlotte (1-1) came out guns blazing as it raced out to a 21-0 lead, holding off Charlotte with a relentless defensive line and a power running game on the way to a 41-14 finish at Pirates Cove.
“It hasn’t really settled in yet because we focus so much on finishing,” Pirates coach Jordan Ingman said moments after addressing his team after the victory. “All four quarters was, ‘Play the next play,’ so it hasn’t really settled in yet.
“Theoretically, based on the score, we should have processed it faster, but we went all the way to zero because over the years we’ve had some tough fourth quarters. We never felt safe until we saw zeroes.”
It didn’t take long for the Pirates to prove that their offense was as good as advertised.
After electing to receive the ball to open the game, the Pirates struck first as quarterback Bryce Eaton hit Jamal Streeter Jr. down the left side of the field for a 59-yard gain, setting up a seven-yard touchdown run by running back Edd Guerrier — his fist of three touchdowns on the night.
Port Charlotte added touchdowns on its next two drives, as well. Eaton threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Becerrill, then added a 26-yard pylon-tapping touchdown to Justice Becerril, Cameron’s twin, in the right corner of the end zone for a 21-0 lead.
Meanwhile, the Pirates defense kept Charlotte quarterback Michael Valentino on the run.
Valentino was sacked three times on the Tarpons’ second drive alone — two by Samuel Luther — and he was sacked seven total times as he often threw on the run or scrambled for a short gain.
Eventually, the Tarpons offense came to life.
Charlotte drove inside the red zone and scored on a 13-yard dart from Valentino to Brady Hall in the back left of the end zone, bringing the score to 21-7 with 5:54 left in the half.
It appeared as though Charlotte would jump back in the game after it forced back-to-back turnovers — on a fumble by Guerrier and an interception by Kris McNealy — but the Tarpons couldn’t score off either gift.
Though the Tarpons trailed just 21-7 when they got the ball in the second half, the Pirates quickly put any comeback hopes to rest.
Port Charlotte allowed a 4th-and-9 conversion as Charlotte marched inside the Pirates’ 20, but Valentino was sacked on 4th-and-4 at the Port Charlotte 11.
The Pirates then answered with a methodical, 87-yard scoring drive, capped with an 8-yard touchdown run by Juluis Roach.
It became clear Port Charlotte wouldn’t blow its lead.
“They came out tonight and had a great game plan,” Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer said. “We got down early. We had some life, but we just couldn’t bounce back. The defense wore out. When you face a good offense like that, they’re gonna move the ball and gain yards, and at the end, we just ran out of steam.”
Leading, 28-7, the Pirates leaned on Guerrier to ice out the rest of the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter.
Running on nearly every play down the stretch, Guerrier kept the chains moving and the clock rolling. He finished with 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries — 25 of those carries coming in the second half.
Though McNealy broke through the Pirates defense to score on a 45-yard rushing touchdown, it came with just 8:40 to play.
Port Charlotte responded with one final clock-killing drive — ending in victory formation against Charlotte for the first time since 2019.
“I knew what we were getting into,” Guerrier said of his heavy workload. “I knew we could run it down their throats because we have the best offensive linemen in the area in my book.
“We don’t get tired at Port Charlotte.”
Key stats: Valentino didn’t have much time to think, let alone make plays, in the pocket. He was sacked seven times and finished with a total of minus-23 rushing yards.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte running backs struggled to find room to run, too. Four Tarpons ball carries combined to rush 18 times for 97 yards and one touchdown.
Key plays: Port Charlotte’s 21-0 lead was engineered by highlight-reel plays from the Pirates receivers. There was none better than Justice Becerril’s 26-yard touchdown in which he tapped the pylon on his way out of bounds, putting his team up, 21-0, one drive after his twin brother, Cameron, had scored from 11 yards out.
The Tarpons forced two turnovers in the second quarter, but punted on each ensuing drive — wasting two key opportunities after falling in a hole.
Finally, Charlotte needed to score on its first drive of the second half. Marching down to the Port Charlotte 11 and coming away with nothing was difficult to fight back from.
What it means: Port Charlotte has typically played the part of little brother to Charlotte, playing close games, but almost always losing. This time around, the Pirates put a whooping on the Tarpons for the first time in Peace River Rivalry history.
Quote: “At halftime we had to do some work on some things. Coach Debus does a phenomenal job with our strength program, and we decided we needed to stop being so cute and run power football. That’s all we talked about at halftime was how to run the football better than we were.
“We had to change a couple things, and our backs started hitting it a little bit better. Our conditioning started to wear on them a bit.” — Ingman
