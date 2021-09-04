PUNTA GORDA – You can surrender to the cliché and throw out the record book when Charlotte and Port Charlotte tangle in their annual edition of the Peace River Rivalry.
But here’s the thing – its most recent chapters nail this affair with an accuracy that makes the Farmer’s Almanac look like a dartboard.
Entering Friday’s earliest-ever meeting of the two teams – also the 40th regular season renewal – Charlotte had won five of the past six by coming from behind. They did it again this time around when Troi McClary’s touchdown and Brayan Augustin’s interception sealed a 17-10 win at the Fish Bowl.
“You don’t even have to ask,” Charlotte coach Wade Taylor said. “This is my 30th year of coaching in this, I’ve played in this game twice, so I’ve seen it and I know exactly what’s going to happen. The days of blowing each other out, that doesn’t happen.”
To date, the only team either school had played four quarters against was Island Coast. While Charlotte obliterated the Cape Coral squad 35-7 this past week, the Pirates sat at home, their game against Dunbar cancelled by their opponent’s COVID-19 protocols.
All the Tarpons had to go on was footage of the Pirates’ 42-28 win against Island Coast in the Kickoff Classic two weeks earlier, a sloppy affair played by a team that had barely been able to practice.
“They didn’t look good on film,” Taylor said. “But you know what? We didn’t look good on film. It is what it is and this is a great game. It always comes down to – I say this every time – it comes down to the fourth quarter.”
What Port Charlotte unveiled Friday was a tenacious, gang-tackling defense that matched the Tarpons’ ferocious defensive front blow for blow through a bruising first half. Charlotte took a 7-3 lead into the break thanks in large part to a defensive play. On a 2nd-and-9 at the Port Charlotte 21, Tarpon defensive ends Cael Newton and Nequis Graham met inside the jersey of Pirates quarterback Bryce Eaton, forcing a fumble.
Four plays later, Keon Jones scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard keeper.
Port Charlotte would return the favor.
Midway through the third quarter, the Pirates quieted the home crowd when sophomore Eric Bell raced down field on a punt and recovered the ball after Augustin muffed it. One play later, Eaton went 26 yards over the top to Dominick Corica, who made a jump-ball catch for a 10-7 lead.
Augustin – who earlier had lost a fumble that led to a Port Charlotte field goal – admitted later that he was a mess on the sideline following the punt. Not far from him, a hobbled McClary was lobbying coaches to ignore his high ankle sprain and feed him the rock.
After Tyler Amaral knotted the game at 10-10 with a 37-yard field goal, Augustin would begin his journey to redemption and McClary would get his chance.
Augustin fell on Jakeemis Pelham’s fumble at the Charlotte 37 with 6:06 to play. The Tarpons worked their way to the Port Charlotte 31 where McClary took a handoff, juked a defensive end, then made a double move to lose the entire second level of the Pirates’ defense for a 31-yard touchdown run.
“They flooded over, so I cut back on them,” McClary said. “I took that thing to the crib and pointed at the quarterback and told him, ‘touchdown.’”
At that point, the Tarpons defense pinned its ears back and crashed through the Pirates’ offensive line in search of Eaton. Port Charlotte’s ensuing drive was halted in its tracks by a 12-yard sack from Mike Williams. On the next play, Augustin evened his turnover ledger with an athletic interception.
Though Port Charlotte would get one, last, desperate crack at tying the game, it was Augustin’s pick that sealed the victory.
“My teammates did a good job picking me up and making sure my head was still in the game,” Augustin said. “I was still feeling a little hurt, but they did a good job keeping me in the game and I just stayed focused and made a play.”
The Tarpons held Port Charlotte to 199 total yards of offense, including 31 rushing yards on 35 carries, and forced three turnovers.
“I can’t say enough about them; the only reason we were in the game is because of them,” Taylor said of the defense. “Defensively, this team knows – this coaching staff knows – we’re going to ride on the coattails of that group the whole year.”
Remove McClary’s 90 rushing yards on 18 carries and the Tarpons mustered just 153 total yards.
“That little guy has more heart than you can imagine,” Taylor said. “His size is very, very deceiving. He ain’t 140 pounds soaking wet, but let me tell you something: He’s a strong little dude.
“He gives it, he’s unselfish – now he’s a handful, don’t get me wrong – but I love him dearly and wouldn’t trade him for anything,” Taylor added. “When it comes down to it, it appears he’s our go-to guy. When we need him, he’s there.”
Port Charlotte’s night was short-circuited by the turnovers, but he Pirates also forced two turnovers. In the end, a lack of consistent execution and penalties – including three consecutive procedure flags that blew up a late 4th-and-1 situation near midfield – proved too much to overcome.
“They’re all correctable,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “You’ve just got to practice. Hopefully we can get on the field and practice.”
Poor weather and COVID-19 concerns have drastically affected the Pirates’ ability to fold in a large sophomore class. Losing last week’s game to Dunbar’s quarantine, combined with practicing indoors for most of the run-up to Friday, was not helpful.
“People have no idea what our team has gone through – just to get here tonight, we moved a mountain,” Ingman said. “I’m not going to make excuses. They won the football game. But to get this game played tonight and the effort they showed was something. It’s all I could ask for.”
In terms of the rivalry, Ingman is the winningest coach in Pirates history (three) and, like Taylor, has played in it. As the Tarpons gradually worked their way off the field, Williams soaked in the atmosphere. A former Charlotte Warrior, Williams had spent his high school career at DeSoto County before coming back to Charlotte for his senior season.
“Since Pop Warner, I knew about this,” Williams said. “It was always crazy, I knew that, but I didn’t know it would be this crazy. Man, it was just like, I just really wanted to play. My whole life, this is what I wanted in my senior year. I love these boys. I love them.”
KEY PLAYS: Trevin Howard gave Port Charlotte its first points with a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter. … Charlotte drove down to the Pirates 33 on their third possession, but Pirate sophomore Sam Luther’s bone-crushing sack of Keon Jones on third down blew up the opportunity. … Port Charlotte had first-and-goal at the Tarpons’ 8 but the defense pushed the Pirates back to the 26 where they attempted a fake field goal only to have Charlotte blow it up. … With the score tied 10-10, Port Charlotte had a makeable 4th-and-1 at their own 46, but a false start penalty forced a punt. … Amaral’s 49-yard punt on Charlotte’s final possession pinned Port Charlotte at its own 23 with just 1:25 to play.
KEY STATS: Charlotte ran for 165 yards on 42 carries, led by McClary’s 90. … Jones completed 6 of 11 passes for 78 yards. … Brady Hall caught 3 passes for 52 yards. … Pelham led the Pirates with 57 yards on 17 carries, but the rest of the team lost 26 yards. … Eaton completed 10 of 22 passes for 137 yards. … Jamaal Streeter caught 5 passes for 69 yards while Edd Guerrier caught 4 balls for 61 yards. … Charlotte outgained Port Charlotte 243-199.
WHAT IT MEANS: Despite the outcome, Port Charlotte’s confidence should be buoyed by the team-wide effort in hostile territory. The Pirates came within one score of defeating their rivals despite not being able to practice consistently, or play during Week 1. Charlotte improves to 2-0 as the defense continues to jell and gain swagger. The offense will probably need to continue expanding its playbook in coming weeks.
QUOTES: “I hope and pray we have an opportunity to continue to play this season … the only way they’re going to get better is if you’re playing football. That’s the reality of it. … You’ve got to be able to practice, you’ve got to play games, so hopefully we can try and get as many games in as we can before district play, which is what matters to us.” – Ingman.
“I’m proud of him. He could have packed it in, but you know what? That’s a learning curve. That’s a maturity level right there.” – Taylor on Augustin.
“I was hurting the whole game. I twisted my ankle on the first play of the game, man. They were going to take me out and keep me out of the game, but I wasn’t going to lose it in my senior year, so they put me back in the game and I’m going to do what I do.” – McClary.
“We know how good our defense is and we know what we’re capable of. This means a lot, but we still have a full season ahead and we have to keep going.” – Augustin.
“They were going to come out and play hard, just like any other team. We weren’t going to let off their necks. We weren’t gong to let them do anything.” – Williams.
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.