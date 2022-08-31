Port Charlotte and Charlotte have met on the gridiron every year since 1982, with the Tarpons holding a dominating 35-5 edge in regular season play entering this year’s meeting. Charlotte won the first eight meetings, then 25 of the first 26.

Things have been a little less lopsided since the return of former Pirates player Jordan Ingman as the team’s head coach. The Wofford graduate won his first two rivalry games and picked up a win in 2019, as well.


