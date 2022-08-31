Port Charlotte and Charlotte have met on the gridiron every year since 1982, with the Tarpons holding a dominating 35-5 edge in regular season play entering this year’s meeting. Charlotte won the first eight meetings, then 25 of the first 26.
Things have been a little less lopsided since the return of former Pirates player Jordan Ingman as the team’s head coach. The Wofford graduate won his first two rivalry games and picked up a win in 2019, as well.
There were two additional meetings between the teams. In 2012, Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay found themselves in a tie for the district lead. The Tarpons won a three-way tiebreaker. In 2015, the two met in a region semifinal, with Charlotte prevailing 41-17.
There have been many memorable moments and heroes in the series, which continues this Friday at Port Charlotte’s Pirate Cove.
1982CHARLOTTE 42, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
Billy Midgett threw a touchdown pass to Alex Guzman for the first score in the series. The Tarpons used a balanced attack to roll over coach Dave Lantz’s young Pirates, who didn’t have any seniors. Midgett completed 15 of 26 passes for 254 yards for coach Keith Goodwin’s Tarpons, while Port Charlotte halfback Tim Hornish rushed for 65 yards.
1983CHARLOTTE 39, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
More than 3,000 fans witnessed the dedication of Pirates Cove, but Charlotte’s Dennis Stokes ruined the debut with 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Charlotte quarterback Gary Gussman passed for 259 yards, including a 14-yard scoring toss to Buddy Tuck. Gussman also scored on a 10-yard run and kicked a 28-yard field goal. Port Charlotte’s Hornish rushed for 139 yards.
1984CHARLOTTE 28, PORT CHARLOTTE 14
At Tarpon Stadium, the Tarpons dominated Port Charlotte in almost every statistic, including turnovers. Charlotte sophomore Lavell “Hippie” Cudjo picked off Port Charlotte junior quarterback Mike Hayes twice, once in the end zone, and the Pirates fumbled out of the Tarpon end zone to stop another drive. Cudjo also finished with 121 rushing yards. The Tarpons got two touchdowns from fullback Keith Harris to finish 6-4 on the season. The 3-7 Pirates closed a 21-0 halftime deficit to 21-14 on touchdowns from Henderson McCullough and Keith Locker.
1985CHARLOTTE 38, PORT CHARLOTTE 3
At Pirates Cove, Cudjo bedeviled the Pirates again, scoring three touchdowns. The Tarpons got 104 yards rushing and a touchdown from Doug Brown. Don Poort added a score to as Charlotte evened its record at 5-5. Jim Thomann had eight points on five PATs and a 40-yard field goal. Port Charlotte finished the season 0-10.
1986CHARLOTTE 7, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
The teams met in Punta Gorda to settle the Coral Coast Conference Championship. Charlotte’s Jason Crain turned a screen pass from Cudjo into a 69-yard scoring play in the first half. Thomann kicked the extra point for the game’s final score.
1987CHARLOTTE 23, PORT CHARLOTTE 6
Charlotte coach Jim Refosco made his debut as the series returned to the home of the favored Pirates, who were looking for their first winning season. The Pirates’ lone score came on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Gregg Marsh to Malcolm Hart. Charlotte pulled away as Crain rushed for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and finished with 96 yards. Quarterback Sean Ford bootlegged for another 15-yard score. Charlotte finished 5-5, but Port Charlotte went to the Pecan Bowl, where it lost to Wakulla in Monticello.
1988CHARLOTTE 25, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
Charlotte quarterback Darin Hinshaw threw for three touchdown passes, including a pair of 9-yard tosses to Wes Wankelman, who also had two fourth-quarter interceptions. Les Backer rushed for 101 yards and T.J. Volpe nailed a 22-yard field goal for the 7-3 Tarpons. The Pirates finished 0-10.
1989CHARLOTTE 24, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
At Pirates Cove, Hinshaw – who went on to rewrite the record book at the University of Central Florida – threw two touchdown passes to John Russell and ran for another to improve Charlotte’s record to 9-1. Russell finished with five catches for 124 yards. Kicker Robbie Quick booted a 42-yard field goal and tacked on three PATs. Pirates running back Jason Hamm rushed for 54 yards.
1990PORT CHARLOTTE 14, CHARLOTTE 12
Pirates quarterback Brian Cann connected with Chris Varisco on the most celebrated touchdown pass in Port Charlotte history — it gave the Pirates their first victory in the series. Trailing 12-7 with 35 seconds to play, the Pirates faced a fourth-and-17 from their 21-yard line. Cann fired the ball downfield, where it deflected off a Charlotte defensive back and into the arms of Varisco. He raced the final 28 yards to a victory that stunned an overflow crowd at Tarpon Stadium. It was the Pirates’ second lead of the night. Hamm’s 2-yard run with 7:35 to play in the game gave the Pirates a 7-6 lead. Charlotte’s Anthony Jones then put Charlotte back on top with a 15-yard touchdown with 1:43 to play. Charlotte, which won the district crown, dropped to 8-2. Port Charlotte, under first-year coach Tom Mut, finished 5-5.
1991CHARLOTTE 34, PORT CHARLOTTE 9
Charlotte’s Jones rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns, including scoring runs of 32 and 34 yards, as Charlotte (8-2) trounced the Pirates (2-8) at the Cove. Quick connected on four PATs for Charlotte, which earned a spot in a district tiebreaker. Port Charlotte’s Manny Harris blocked a Charlotte punt and teammate Chris Vassel recovered the ball in the end zone for the Pirates’ lone touchdown.
1992CHARLOTTE 24, PORT CHARLOTTE 10
Charlotte’s dynamic duo of Derrick Jones and Willie Burroughs combined for 199 yards and three touchdowns, including two fourth-quarter scores, to ice the Tarpons’ eighth victory in 10 games. The Pirates (5-5) led the host Tarpons 3-0 on a Mike Hillis field goal. Hillis then tied the game at 10-10 with the PAT following Ernie Dubose’s 7-yard touchdown run on the last play of the third quarter before the Tarpons pulled away.
1993CHARLOTTE 25, PORT CHARLOTTE 22
Charlotte (6-4) held off a late Pirates’ rally to set up a three-way tie for the final district playoff spot with Port Charlotte (7-3) and Bradenton-Bayshore. Jones once again led the way for Charlotte, rushing for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Ronnie Shearin ran for one touchdown and hooked up with Mike Reich for another. Donnie Marcum, Scott Hornish and Anthony Mathis scored for Port Charlotte.
1994CHARLOTTE 14, PORT CHARLOTTE 10
At Pirates Cove, Charlotte (4-6) clinched its first playoff berth in five years when the Tarpons stopped a late drive by the Pirates (3-7). Charlotte’s T.K. Kelly scored on a 57-yard touchdown run and Mance Spikes caught a 47-yard scoring pass from Adam Desguin. David Germana kicked both extra points. Port Charlotte, which scored on a safety and a fumble recovery by Chad Shepard, saw its last drive stopped by a fumbled snap on 4th-and-5 at the Tarpons’ 9. Charlotte’s Mike Alvarez fell on the loose ball to clinch the win.
1995CHARLOTTE 41, PORT CHARLOTTE 7
Running the option on a dry field at Pirates Cove, junior Tarpons quarterback Jason Cunningham rushed for a career-high 157 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns. Demetrick Harris set up two scores for the Tarpons (8-1-1) with long punt returns. Port Charlotte’s Joe Nicolosi, who was looking to become the first 1,000-yard rusher in school history, gained 52 yards on 22 carries and wound up 14 yards shy. Port Charlotte fell to 3-7 in its only year under coach Casey Coons.
1996CHARLOTTE 37, PORT CHARLOTTE 3
The host Tarpons became the first team in school history to finish the regular season unbeaten at 10-0. Cunningham again proved to be a thorn in the Pirates’ side with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns runs. Spikes chipped in with 131 yards on the ground. The Charlotte defense, led by Desguin, Kevin Kramer, Spenser Stockbarger and Sharod Williams, held Port Charlotte to 62 yards. The Pirates finished 1-9.
1997CHARLOTTE 56, PORT CHARLOTTE 7
At Tarpon Stadium, in the most lopsided game of the series to date, the Tarpons (9-1) got four touchdown passes from J.C. Savasuk, four touchdowns (two receiving, two rushing) from Chris Dodge, a fumble recovery and return for a touchdown by Jay Wester and a score from Bruce Gipson on an interception return. David Hawes (11-for-19 for 124 yards) passed for the Pirates’ lone touchdown, a 6-yarder to Andy Wells. Port Charlotte finished 2-8.
1998CHARLOTTE 38, PORT CHARLOTTE 6
For the first time, the schools— Charlotte at 8-1 and Port Charlotte at 7-2— played for the Class 5A-District 12 title. The Tarpons were not fazed by the sudden rise of their northern rivals, scoring the first 38 points before more than 5,000 fans at Pirates Cove. Brett Sifrit’s 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns led a Charlotte running attack that amassed 256 yards on the ground. Port Charlotte senior Fortin Jean-Pierre, the county’s all-time season rushing leader, was held to just 59 yards. It was the final rivalry game under Tarpons coach Eric Moore, who was replaced by assistant coach Binky Waldrop.
1999CHARLOTTE 20, PORT CHARLOTTE 10
The Tarpons rallied from a 10-point deficit and Sifrit again was a big cog in the victory. The senior fullback rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, most of the yardage coming in the second half. Gipson rushed for 54 yards and had 8 catches for 101 yards for the Tarpons (6-4). The Pirates (5-5) had several opportunities in the game but couldn’t capitalize on them. Junior quarterback and future NFL defensive lineman Tony Hargrove led the Pirates, rushing for 75 yards and completing 7 of 12 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown. Both teams made the playoffs but lost in the first round.
2000CHARLOTTE 61, PORT CHARLOTTE 25
The Tarpons made it 10 straight victories with the largest offensive output of the series. Charlotte quarterback Jeff Corsaletti completed 12 of 16 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 89 yards on 12 carries and another score as the Tarpons finished with 496 yards of total offense. For Port Charlotte, Griff Howard alternated with Hargrove at quarterback and completed 12 of 21 passes for 155 yards. The Tarpons advanced to the playoffs and finished 7-4. The Pirates finished 2-8.
2001CHARLOTTE 20, PORT CHARLOTTE 17
Charlotte held off a late Pirates rally to win despite being outplayed. Port Charlotte outgained the Tarpons 409-345, but the Tarpons still managed to take a 20-6 lead. Charlotte’s Joe Scola put the game out of reach with a 57-yard run. Charlotte quarterback Justin Midgett completed 8 of 17 passes for 131 yards. For Port Charlotte, Howard completed 8 of 18 passes for 172 yards. His favorite target was Richard Gayle, who caught seven passes for 88 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown. Both teams finished the regular season with 7-3 records, but only Charlotte advanced to the playoffs.
2002CHARLOTTE 42, PORT CHARLOTTE 7
Midgett put on a brilliant display for Charlotte, completing a season-best 29 of 43 for 326 yards and two touchdowns as the Tarpons clinched the Class 4A-District 10 title against the Pirates before an estimated 7,000 fans. Charlotte outgained the Pirates in total yards, 481-187 and went on to a 13-1 record, racing state semifinals. Port Charlotte also reached the playoffs and finished with a school-record 8 wins.
2003CHARLOTTE 42, PORT CHARLOTTE 10
The Tarpons rushed for a season-high 245 yards while quarterback Wayne Campbell and receiver Cody Milburn hooked up for two touchdowns as Charlotte clinched a playoff berth for the 10th consecutive season. The defense contributed an 82-yard interception return for a score from Tyler Wright while the special teams blocked two kicks.
2004CHARLOTTE 38, PORT CHARLOTTE 10
A few months after Hurricane Charley tore through Punta Gorda and heavily damaged Charlotte High, Florida Governor Jeb Bush was on hand as the Pirates and Tarpons renewed their rivalry at a refurbished Wally Keller Field. The two schools shared Port Charlotte High School that year while CHS was rebuilt. The Tarpons won for the 14th consecutive time in the series to capture the Class 4A-District 11 title and their 11th consecutive playoff berth. Junior receiver Lance Francis caught a career-high nine passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the Tarpons. Campbell completed 13 of 18 passes for 227 yards. Charlotte would finish the season 6-4, while Port Charlotte would end 2-7.
2005CHARLOTTE 21, PORT CHARLOTTE 10
The game was played in the looming shadow of Hurricane Wilma and was marred by unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and injuries. Port Charlotte lost leading rusher Jason Wood while Charlotte lost linebacker Hunter Reed, each to high ankle sprains. Port Charlotte moved the ball effectively but bogged down in the red zone and Charlotte cooly nabbed its 15th consecutive win in the series.
2006CHARLOTTE 6, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
In a series that has always been long on offense, the lowest-scoring chapter in the history was decided on a pair of fumbles — and one that wasn’t. Charlotte’s Nick Alexandrou recovered a Randy Bianchi fumble with 53 seconds to play, killing a Port Charlotte drive and preserving victory at Pirates Cove. Earlier, Bianchi tackled Charlotte’s Matt Kautz in the end zone after Kautz had misplayed a punt at his own 7-yard line, but officials ruled there was no safety and placed the ball back at the 7 to much controversy.
2007PORT CHARLOTTE 28, CHARLOTTE 19
Port Charlotte forced three turnovers, each leading to touchdowns as the Pirates earned a cathartic, streak-snapping victory in their rivals’ backyard. All three turnovers occurred inside the Tarpons’ 25-yard line. The Pirates won for just the second time in series history and snapped a 16-game series losing streak in the process. Charlotte’s Mike Bellamy had two rushing touchdowns.
2008CHARLOTTE 28, PORT CHARLOTTE 7
Charlotte secured second place in District 5A-11 and a subsequent playoff berth with its win at Pirates Cove. Held to just 3 yards of total offense in the first half, Charlotte rebounded with 315 yards (242 rushing) and 28 points in the second half. Senior Troy McClary finished with 91 yards and one touchdown on just nine carries. Sophomore Bellamy rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Junior Nick Stephenson scored a pair of touchdowns on an 80-yard run and a 35-yard pass from junior quarterback Kyle Midgett, who completed 4 of 11 passes for 74 yards. Defensively, Charlotte held Port Charlotte to 174 total yards on 53 plays. The Pirates’ lone touchdown came on a 30-yard pass from senior Sam Thurston to wide receiver Patrick Paul.
2009CHARLOTTE 51, PORT CHARLOTTE 7
At Tarpons Stadium, Bellamy got the rout started early, racing for touchdowns on each of his first two carries, eventually finishing with 222 yards and three touchdowns on 10 totes. Midgett passed for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Mut caught one of those scoring passes among his nine catches for 124 yards. Port Charlotte’s Alwyn Laplace ran for 99 yards, caught two passes for 22 yards and threw a 17-yard pass. Port Charlotte would finish 2-8 while Charlotte went unbeaten in district play and finished 11-2.
2010CHARLOTTE 49, PORT CHARLOTTE 9
Charlotte returned two punts for touchdowns and blocked a third for another score as one of the most-loaded teams in Tarpons history recorded a rout. Mut, who would head to USF, caught three touchdown passes and had a 65-yard punt return touchdown. Bellamy, who would head to Clemson, finished with 131 rushing yards and a 70-yard punt return touchdown. Charlotte would reach the regional finals, where it ran into eventual state champion Armwood. When Armwood was forced to vacate its title, Charlotte’s final record was adjusted to 13-0. Port Charlotte finished 3-7.
2011CHARLOTTE 21, PORT CHARLOTTE 7
For just the second time in the series, the two teams met to decide the district champion. This, despite Port Charlotte entering the game at 2-6 while Charlotte was 7-1. The Pirates scored on their first play from scrimmage, but it was all Charlotte from that point forward. Clyde Newton ran for 159 yards and Jordan Newton tacked on 104 more for the Tarpons, who went a second consecutive game without completing a pass. The Tarpons limited the Pirates to 53 yards of offense, including 14 plays for negative yardage. Charlotte finished the year with a 9-2 record while Port Charlotte went 2-10.
2012PORT CHARLOTTE 13, CHARLOTTE 0
Former Pirate Jordan Ingman returned after graduating from Wofford College to take over from Dave Hoffer. The Pirates’ Traige McClary ran for one score and passed for the other. It was a complete victory; the Pirates defense picked off two passes and their special teams blocked two field goal attempts. With the win, Port Charlotte forced a three-way playoff for the district title. The Pirates would finish the year 8-3. Charlotte was 6-5.
2013PORT CHARLOTTE 33, CHARLOTTE 28
For the first and only time in the series, Port Charlotte won in back-to-back seasons. Als for the first time in school history, the Pirates were district champions. It was a dramatic win, too. Trailing 28-27 in the fourth quarter, the Pirates mounted a 71-yard drive, all on the ground, converting a fourth down along the way. Martin Luther scored from 2 yards out and the celebrations began shortly after. The Pirates would win their first two playoff games that season before they fell, finishing with a school-record 10-2 mark. Charlotte went 6-5.
2014CHARLOTTE 26, PORT CHARLOTTE 14
The Tarpons jumped out to a 20-0 lead at Pirates Cove, taking advantage of short fields created by two Port Charlotte fumbles and a long kick return. Elijah Mack had a pair of touchdown runs for Charlotte, which earned a playoff berth with the victory. Port Charlotte got two touchdowns from Christian Coffelletto. Despite the loss, the Pirates would secure their third consecutive winning season with a 6-4 record. Charlotte finished 7-4.
2015CHARLOTTE 58, PORT CHARLOTTE 8
In the most-lopsided outcome in series history, Charlotte spotted the visiting Pirates an 8-0 lead then proceeded to score the next 58 points to secure a district title. The first two points came on a safety when a Pirates’ punt snap sailed out of the end zone. That was the turning point as the Tarpons scored on their next seven possessions while Port Charlotte lost three fumbles and threw an interception. Maleek Williams ran for 113 yards on six carries, including touchdown runs of 2 and 64 yards.
CHARLOTTE 41, PORT CHARLOTTE 17
In an epic performance, running back Elijah Mack rushed 22 times for 143 yards and all five touchdowns in the first-ever meeting between the two rivals in postseason play, this meeting being for a trip to the Region 6A-3 final. At one point, Mack scored touchdowns on three consecutive carries. For Port Charlotte, Brennan Norus had 27 carries for 118 yards, scoring with 2.8 seconds remaining for the final margin. After the two meetings, Charlotte finished the year 12-1 while Port Charlotte was 7-5.
2016CHARLOTTE 21, PORT CHARLOTTE 17
It was a battle of unbeatens vying for a district title, quite possibly the most-hyped matchup in series history. The Pirates raced out to a 17-0 lead on the visitors in front of a sold-out Pirates Cove, but the Tarpons stormed back. Charlotte’s go-ahead score would come on a lucky bounce. Midway through the fourth quarter Williams, who starred in the previous season’s rout, fumbled as he was crossing the goal line, but teammate Andrew Grace recovered it for the score. The Pirates drove down the field on their ensuing possession but Dee Hicks picked off an errant pass to seal the win. The Pirates finished 8-2 while Charlotte once again went 12-1, reaching the state semifinals.
2017CHARLOTTE 24, PORT CHARLOTTE 21
For the first time in series history, the game was decided on the final play. Tarpons kicker Kenny Scribner drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired for the win, keeping Charlotte’s playoff hopes alive while denting Port Charlotte’s hopes. The winning drive was engineered by junior Alex Muse, a former Pirate who transferred to Charlotte that season. The quarterback set up the game-winner with a 49-yard completion to Jahden Joseph, down to the Port Charlotte 8-yard line with 1.6 seconds to play. Ultimately, the Tarpons would miss the playoffs with a 6-4 record, while the Pirates – who had tragically lost a player earlier in the year in a drowning incident, made the postseason and finished 7-3.
2018CHARLOTTE 21, PORT CHARLOTTE 14
Once again, Port Charlotte jumped out to an early lead in the rivalry game only to be hunted down by the Tarpons. Muse stamped his place in the series’ lore by coming off the bench to lead a second-half rally. Muse had missed the first half with a shoulder injury and was not expected to play. Needing a spark for his team, Waldrop inserted Muse on the first drive of the second half and fireworks ensued. Muse would complete 8 of 10 passes for 205 yards and touchdown passes of 48 yards to Jeremiah Harvey and an 86-yard game-winner to Freddie Fletcher. It was another 7-3 season for Port Charlotte while Charlotte reached the second round of the playoffs before finishing 9-3.
2019PORT CHARLOTTE 24, CHARLOTTE 20
For the fifth time in series history and the first time since 2013, the Pirates pulled out a victory. Junior quarterback Logan Rogers opened the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown run but the game would fall into a back-and-forth affair. Port Charlotte led 17-14 when Tarpons junior quarterback John Busha hooked up with Harvey to put Charlotte back in front, but Rogers would score the game-winner on a 1-yard sneak. Rogers passed for a touchdown and ran for two scores while Busha passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, setting the stage for this year’s meeting between the two team leaders. Port Charlotte and Charlotte each made the playoffs with the Pirates finishing their season 10-2 while the Tarpons made a run to the regional finals before finishing 9-4.
2020CHARLOTTE 31, PORT CHARLOTTE 28
Charlotte junior kicker Tyler Amaral drilled a 28-yard field goal with 2.5 seconds to play at Pirates Cove while the Pirates coaching staff was on the field trying to call a timeout, propelling the Tarpons to a victory in the 40th meeting between the two Peace River rivals. Port Charlotte took an early lead, but Charlotte stormed back on the arm and legs of senior quarterback John Busha. In all, Busha ran for 192 yards on 22 carries and in the second half passed for 225 yards (264 overall). Port Charlotte finished the year 5-4 while Charlotte went 7-3. Both lost to Palmetto Ridge in the postseason.
2021CHARLOTTE 17, PORT CHARLOTTE 10
As they had done on their previous five victories in the series, the Tarpons came from behind, protecting home turf. Brayan Augustin etched his name into Peace River Rivalry lore by recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter of a 10-10 game, setting up Troi McClary’s 31-yard go-ahead touchdown, then picking off a Bryce Eaton pass to seal the victory. It was a case of sweet redemption for Augustin, who had muffed a punt and lost a fumble to set up all 10 of Port Charlotte’s points. It was the earliest-ever meeting in series history, soon to be surpassed by the 2022 installment.
